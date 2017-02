DFW sports calendar

Andrew Cashner throws first bullpen session with Rangers

Timberview Girls Run Over South Oak Cliff In 5A Area Playoff

DeSoto claims its first football state title

University of Arizona baseball team's epic recreation of cult classic 'Major League'

Colleyville Heritage pulls away from Aledo

Rangers first basemen Mike Napoli and Josh Hamilton fielding and batting

Man opens fire at DC pizzeria over fake news story

11:30