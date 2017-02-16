Friday’s TV/Radio for DFW sports

College baseball
Time
TV/Radio
Rice at Texas
6:30 p.m.
Longhorn Net.
Penn State at TCU
6:30 p.m.
KTCU/88.7 FM
Niagara at Baylor
6:30 p.m.
FSSW
NBA
Time
TV/Radio
All-Star Celebrity Game
6 p.m.
ESPN
All-Star Rising Stars Challenge
8 p.m.
TNT
College basketball
Time
TV/Radio
Men’s games:
Valparaiso at Oakland
6 p.m.
ESPN2
Kent St. at Akron
6 p.m.
ESPNU
VCU at Richmond
8 p.m.
ESPN2
Fairfield at Quinnipiac
8 p.m.
ESPNU
California at Stanford
9 p.m.
FS1
Women’s games:
Iona at Quinnipiac
4 p.m.
ESPNU
Butler at Georgetown
6 p.m.
FSSW Plus
Xavier at Villanova
6:30 p.m.
FS1
College hockey
Time
TV/Radio
Providence at Notre Dame
6:30 p.m.
NBCSN
NHL
Time
TV/Radio
Penguins at Blue Jackets
6 p.m.
NHL Network
Figure skating
Time
TV/Radio
ISU Four Continents Championship:
Free Dance
Men’s Short Program
11 a.m. (T)
12:30 p.m. (T)
NBCSN
NBCSN
Golf
Time
TV/Radio
European PGA: World Super 6 Perth
5 a.m.
Golf
Champions: Chubb Classic
10:30 a.m.
Golf
PGA: Genesis Open
1 p.m.
Golf
LPGA: Women’s Australian Open
10 p.m.
Golf
Motorsports
Time
TV/Radio
NASCAR Monster Energy Cup:
First practice
Final practice
4 p.m.
5:30 p.m.
FS1
FS1
Rugby
Time
TV/Radio
English Premiership:
Gloucester vs. Sarancens
2 p.m. (T)
NBCSN
Skiing
Time
TV/Radio
FIS Alpine World Championships:
Men’s Giant Slalom
6 a.m.
NBCSN
Soccer
Time
TV/Radio
Bundesliga: Augsburg vs.
Bayer Leverkusen
1:30 p.m.
FS1
College softball
Time
TV/Radio
Louisiana Tech vs. Indiana
10 a.m.
Longhorn Net
Louisiana Tech at Texas
12:30 p.m.
Longhorn Net
South Carolina at Texas
3 p.m.
Longhorn Net
Indiana vs. South Carolina
9:30 p.m. (T)
Longhorn Net
