Sports

February 16, 2017 3:34 PM

Friday’s TV/Radio for DFW sports

All times CST

College baseball

Time

TV/Radio

Rice at Texas

6:30 p.m.

Longhorn Net.

Penn State at TCU

6:30 p.m.

KTCU/88.7 FM

Niagara at Baylor

6:30 p.m.

FSSW

NBA

Time

TV/Radio

All-Star Celebrity Game

6 p.m.

ESPN

All-Star Rising Stars Challenge

8 p.m.

TNT

College basketball

Time

TV/Radio

Men’s games:

Valparaiso at Oakland

6 p.m.

ESPN2

Kent St. at Akron

6 p.m.

ESPNU

VCU at Richmond

8 p.m.

ESPN2

Fairfield at Quinnipiac

8 p.m.

ESPNU

California at Stanford

9 p.m.

FS1

Women’s games:

Iona at Quinnipiac

4 p.m.

ESPNU

Butler at Georgetown

6 p.m.

FSSW Plus

Xavier at Villanova

6:30 p.m.

FS1

College hockey

Time

TV/Radio

Providence at Notre Dame

6:30 p.m.

NBCSN

NHL

Time

TV/Radio

Penguins at Blue Jackets

6 p.m.

NHL Network

Figure skating

Time

TV/Radio

ISU Four Continents Championship:

Free Dance

Men’s Short Program

11 a.m. (T)

12:30 p.m. (T)

NBCSN

NBCSN

Golf

Time

TV/Radio

European PGA: World Super 6 Perth

5 a.m.

Golf

Champions: Chubb Classic

10:30 a.m.

Golf

PGA: Genesis Open

1 p.m.

Golf

LPGA: Women’s Australian Open

10 p.m.

Golf

Motorsports

Time

TV/Radio

NASCAR Monster Energy Cup:

First practice

Final practice

4 p.m.

5:30 p.m.

FS1

FS1

Rugby

Time

TV/Radio

English Premiership:

Gloucester vs. Sarancens

2 p.m. (T)

NBCSN

Skiing

Time

TV/Radio

FIS Alpine World Championships:

Men’s Giant Slalom

6 a.m.

NBCSN

Soccer

Time

TV/Radio

Bundesliga: Augsburg vs.

Bayer Leverkusen

1:30 p.m.

FS1

College softball

Time

TV/Radio

Louisiana Tech vs. Indiana

10 a.m.

Longhorn Net

Louisiana Tech at Texas

12:30 p.m.

Longhorn Net

South Carolina at Texas

3 p.m.

Longhorn Net

Indiana vs. South Carolina

9:30 p.m. (T)

Longhorn Net

ESPNU is on DirecTV/208, Dish/141, U-verse/605, FiOS/73, Charter/287, Time Warner/370

FS1 is on DirecTV/219, Dish/150, U-verse/652, FiOS/83, Charter/65, Time Warner/56

Golf is on DirecTV/218, Dish/401, U-verse/641, Charter/79, Time Warner/405

NBCSN is on DirecTV/220, Dish/159, U-verse/640, Charter/80, Time Warner/31, FiOS/90

Longhorn Network is on DirecTV/677, Dish/407, U-verse/611, FiOS/79, Time Warner/383, Charter/301

FSSW Plus is on DirecTV/677-680, Dish/446, U-verse/754-757, FiOS/77, Charter/300, Time Warner/906

TNT is on DirecTV/245, Dish/138, U-verse/108, FiOS/51, Time Warner/45, Charter/77

Related content

Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Joey Gallo hopes to learn at big league level

View more video

Sports Videos