February 15, 2017 3:14 PM

Thursday’s TV/Radio for DFW sports

All times CST

NBA

Time

TV/Radio

Celtics at Bulls

7 p.m.

TNT

College basketball

Time

TV/Radio

Men’s games:

UAB at Marshall

6 p.m.

CBS Sports Net.

Wisconsin at Michigan

6 p.m.

ESPN

Texas A&M at Vanderbilt

6 p.m.

ESPN2

KKGM/1630 AM

SIU-Edwardsville at Murray St.

6 p.m.

ESPNU

UTEP at North Texas

7 p.m.

KNTU/88.1 FM

Midd. Tennessee at W. Kentucky

8 p.m.

CBS Sports Net.

Utah at Oregon

8 p.m.

ESPN

Memphis at UConn

8 p.m.

ESPN2

Morehead St. at Tennessee St.

8 p.m.

ESPNU

Arizona at Washington St.

8 p.m.

FS1

San Diego at BYU

10 p.m.

ESPNU

Arizona St. at Washington

10 p.m.

FS1

Women’s games:

Michigan at Indiana

5 p.m.

Big Ten Network

Vanderbilt at South Carolina

6 p.m.

SEC Network

Florida State at Virginia

6 p.m.

FSSW Plus

Northwestern at Iowa

7 p.m.

Big Ten Network

Auburn at Mississippi

8 p.m.

SEC Network

Figure skating

Time

TV/Radio

ISU Four Continents Champ.:

Short Dance

Pairs Short Program

Ladies Short Program

11 a.m. (T)

1 p.m. (T)

3 p.m. (T)

NBCSN

NBCSN

NBCSN

Golf

Time

TV/Radio

Euro. PGA: World Super 6 Perth

5 a.m.

Golf

PGA: Genesis Open

1 p.m.

Golf

LPGA: Women’s Australian Open

10 p.m.

Golf

NHL

Time

TV/Radio

Avalanche at Sabres

6:30 p.m.

NBCSN

Stars at Wild

7 p.m.

FSSW

KTCK/1310 AM

and 96.7 FM

Skiing

Time

TV/Radio

FIS Alpine World Championships:

Women’s Giant Slalom

6 a.m.

NBCSN

Soccer

Time

TV/Radio

UEFA Europa League:

Krasnodar vs. Fenerbahce

KAA Gent vs. Tottenham

Bor. Monch’bach vs. Fiorentina

Man. United vs. Saint-Etienne

Villarreal vs. AS Roma

9:50 a.m.

noon

noon

2 p.m.

2 p.m.

FS2

FS1

FS2

FS1

FS2

College softball

Time

TV/Radio

Indiana at Texas

6 p.m.

Longhorn Net.

