Thursday’s TV/Radio for DFW sports

NBA
Time
TV/Radio
Celtics at Bulls
7 p.m.
TNT
College basketball
Time
TV/Radio
Men’s games:
UAB at Marshall
6 p.m.
CBS Sports Net.
Wisconsin at Michigan
6 p.m.
ESPN
Texas A&M at Vanderbilt
6 p.m.
ESPN2
KKGM/1630 AM
SIU-Edwardsville at Murray St.
6 p.m.
ESPNU
UTEP at North Texas
7 p.m.
KNTU/88.1 FM
Midd. Tennessee at W. Kentucky
8 p.m.
CBS Sports Net.
Utah at Oregon
8 p.m.
ESPN
Memphis at UConn
8 p.m.
ESPN2
Morehead St. at Tennessee St.
8 p.m.
ESPNU
Arizona at Washington St.
8 p.m.
FS1
San Diego at BYU
10 p.m.
ESPNU
Arizona St. at Washington
10 p.m.
FS1
Women’s games:
Michigan at Indiana
5 p.m.
Big Ten Network
Vanderbilt at South Carolina
6 p.m.
SEC Network
Florida State at Virginia
6 p.m.
FSSW Plus
Northwestern at Iowa
7 p.m.
Big Ten Network
Auburn at Mississippi
8 p.m.
SEC Network
Figure skating
Time
TV/Radio
ISU Four Continents Champ.:
Short Dance
Pairs Short Program
Ladies Short Program
11 a.m. (T)
1 p.m. (T)
3 p.m. (T)
NBCSN
NBCSN
NBCSN
Golf
Time
TV/Radio
Euro. PGA: World Super 6 Perth
5 a.m.
Golf
PGA: Genesis Open
1 p.m.
Golf
LPGA: Women’s Australian Open
10 p.m.
Golf
NHL
Time
TV/Radio
Avalanche at Sabres
6:30 p.m.
NBCSN
Stars at Wild
7 p.m.
FSSW
KTCK/1310 AM
and 96.7 FM
Skiing
Time
TV/Radio
FIS Alpine World Championships:
Women’s Giant Slalom
6 a.m.
NBCSN
Soccer
Time
TV/Radio
UEFA Europa League:
Krasnodar vs. Fenerbahce
KAA Gent vs. Tottenham
Bor. Monch’bach vs. Fiorentina
Man. United vs. Saint-Etienne
Villarreal vs. AS Roma
9:50 a.m.
noon
noon
2 p.m.
2 p.m.
FS2
FS1
FS2
FS1
FS2
College softball
Time
TV/Radio
Indiana at Texas
6 p.m.
Longhorn Net.
CBS Sports Network is on DirecTV/221, Dish/158, U-verse/643, Charter/290, FiOS/94
ESPNU is on DirecTV/208, Dish/141, U-verse/605, FiOS/73, Charter/287, Time Warner/370
FS1 is on DirecTV/219, Dish/150, U-verse/652, FiOS/83, Charter/65, Time Warner/56
Big Ten Network is on DirecTV/610, Dish/410, U-verse/650, Charter/307, FiOS/85, Time Warner/382
SEC Network is on DirecTV/611, Dish/408, U-verse/607-609,Charter/23/302/308, Time Warner/384
Golf is on DirecTV/218, Dish/401, U-verse/641, Charter/79, Time Warner/405
NBCSN is on DirecTV/220, Dish/159, U-verse/640, Charter/80, Time Warner/31, FiOS/90
Longhorn Network is on DirecTV/677, Dish/407, U-verse/611, FiOS/79, Time Warner/383, Charter/301
FSSW Plus is on DirecTV/677-680, Dish/446, U-verse/754-757, FiOS/77, Charter/300, Time Warner/906
FS2 is on DirecTV/618, Dish/398, U-verse/651, FiOS/198
TNT is on DirecTV/245, Dish/138, U-verse/108, FiOS/51, Time Warner/45, Charter/77
