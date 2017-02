DFW sports calendar

1:22 Dixon's message for TCU down the stretch: 'We need to prepare to get better' Pause

2:34 DeSoto claims its first football state title

1:17 Boswell downs Denton in Bi-District playoff

1:19 Rangers' Martin Perez plans to build off 2016

0:57 Frogs in The Dance? Might have been 'laughed at or questioned' once, Dixon says

0:41 Who inspires TCU's Kenny Hill to always work for his job?

1:16 Chisholm Trail hangs tough, but loses playoff to Denton Ryan

0:47 TCU's Parrish says Frogs' confidence is "through the roof" heading into Kansas game

2:16 Institutional racism targeted by FWISD policy