February 14, 2017 4:07 PM

Wednesday’s TV/Radio for DFW sports

All times CST

NBA

Time

TV/Radio

Pacers at Cavaliers

6 p.m.

ESPN

Mavericks at Pistons

6:30 p.m.

ESPN/103.3 FM

KFLC/1270 (Sp.)

Knicks at Thunder

8:30 p.m.

ESPN

College basketball

Time

TV/Radio

LIU Brooklyn at St. Francis Brooklyn

5 p.m.

CBS Sports Net.

Xavier at Providence

5:30 p.m.

FS1

Arkansas at South Carolina

5:30 p.m.

SEC Network

Maryland at Northwestern

6 p.m.

Big Ten Network

Iowa St. at Kansas St.

6 p.m.

ESPN2

Cincinnati at South Florida

6 p.m.

ESPNU

Temple at East Carolina

6 p.m.

ESPNews

Women: SMU at Temple

6 p.m.

KAAM/770 AM

Women: TCU at Oklahoma St.

6 p.m.

FSSW Plus

KTCU/88.7 FM

Creighton at Seton Hall

7 p.m.

CBS Sports Net.

St. John’s at Butler

7:30 p.m.

FS1

Alabama at Missouri

7:30 p.m.

SEC Network

Indiana at Minnesota

8 p.m.

Big Ten Network

Duke at Virginia

8 p.m.

ESPN2

Oklahoma St. at TCU

8 p.m.

ESPNU

KLIF/570 AM

KTCU/88.7 FM

Tulane at SMU

8 p.m.

KAAM/770 AM

San Diego St. at Utah St.

9 p.m.

CBS Sports Net.

Golf

Time

TV/Radio

LPGA: Women’s Australian Open

8 p.m.

Golf

NHL

Time

TV/Radio

Blues at Red Wings

7 p.m.

NBCSN

Panthers at Sharks

9:30 p.m.

NBCSN

Soccer

Time

TV/Radio

UEFA Champions League Round of 16:

Bayern Munich vs. Arsenal

Real Madrid vs. Napoli

1:30 p.m.

1:30 p.m.

FS1

FS2

