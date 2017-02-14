Wednesday’s TV/Radio for DFW sports

NBA
Time
TV/Radio
Pacers at Cavaliers
6 p.m.
ESPN
Mavericks at Pistons
6:30 p.m.
ESPN/103.3 FM
KFLC/1270 (Sp.)
Knicks at Thunder
8:30 p.m.
ESPN
College basketball
Time
TV/Radio
LIU Brooklyn at St. Francis Brooklyn
5 p.m.
CBS Sports Net.
Xavier at Providence
5:30 p.m.
FS1
Arkansas at South Carolina
5:30 p.m.
SEC Network
Maryland at Northwestern
6 p.m.
Big Ten Network
Iowa St. at Kansas St.
6 p.m.
ESPN2
Cincinnati at South Florida
6 p.m.
ESPNU
Temple at East Carolina
6 p.m.
ESPNews
Women: SMU at Temple
6 p.m.
KAAM/770 AM
Women: TCU at Oklahoma St.
6 p.m.
FSSW Plus
KTCU/88.7 FM
Creighton at Seton Hall
7 p.m.
CBS Sports Net.
St. John’s at Butler
7:30 p.m.
FS1
Alabama at Missouri
7:30 p.m.
SEC Network
Indiana at Minnesota
8 p.m.
Big Ten Network
Duke at Virginia
8 p.m.
ESPN2
Oklahoma St. at TCU
8 p.m.
ESPNU
KLIF/570 AM
KTCU/88.7 FM
Tulane at SMU
8 p.m.
KAAM/770 AM
San Diego St. at Utah St.
9 p.m.
CBS Sports Net.
Golf
Time
TV/Radio
LPGA: Women’s Australian Open
8 p.m.
Golf
NHL
Time
TV/Radio
Blues at Red Wings
7 p.m.
NBCSN
Panthers at Sharks
9:30 p.m.
NBCSN
Soccer
Time
TV/Radio
UEFA Champions League Round of 16:
Bayern Munich vs. Arsenal
Real Madrid vs. Napoli
1:30 p.m.
1:30 p.m.
FS1
FS2
