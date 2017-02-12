Sports

February 12, 2017 4:00 PM

Monday TV/Radio for DFW sports

All times CST

NBA

Time

TV/Radio

Thunder at Wizards

7 p.m.

TNT

Hawks at Trail Blazers

9:30 p.m.

TNT

College basketball

Time

TV/Radio

Men’s games:

Colgate at Bucknell

6 p.m.

CBS Sports Net

Louisville at Syracuse

6 p.m.

ESPN

Baylor at Texas Tech

6 p.m.

ESPNU

Villanova at DePaul

8 p.m.

CBS Sports Net

West Virginia at Kansas

8 p.m.

ESPN

Morgan St. at Howard

8 p.m.

ESPNU

Ark-Little Rock at UT Arlington

8 p.m.

ESPN3

KEXB/620 AM

Women’s games:

Texas at Florida St.

6 p.m.

ESPN2

LSU at Vanderbilt

6 p.m.

SEC Network

South Carolina at UConn

8 p.m.

ESPN2

NHL

Time

TV/Radio

Rangers at Blue Jackets

6:30 p.m.

NBCSN

Skiing

Time

TV/Radio

FIS Alpine World Championship: Men’s Super Combined

5:30 a.m.

NBCSN

Soccer

Time

TV/Radio

Premier League: Manchester City at Bournemouth

2 p.m.

NBCSN

Special event

Time

TV/Radio

Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show Opening night

7 p.m.

FS1

CBS Sports Network is on DirecTV/221, Dish/158, U-verse/643, Charter/290, FiOS/94

ESPNU is on DirecTV/208, Dish/141, U-verse/605, FiOS/73, Time Warner/370, Charter/287

FS1 is on DirecTV/219, Dish/150, U-verse/652, FiOS/83,Time Warner/56, Charter/65

SEC Network is on DirecTV/611, Dish/408, U-verse/607-609,Charter/23/302/308, Time Warner/384

NBCSN is on DirecTV/220, Dish/159, U-verse/640, Charter/80,Time Warner/31, FiOS/90

TNT is on DirecTV/245, Dish/138, U-verse/108, FiOS/51, Time Warner/45, Charter/77

Related content

Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

TCU's Kenrich Williams says Big 12 foes more wary of Frogs this year

View more video

Sports Videos