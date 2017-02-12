Monday TV/Radio for DFW sports

NBA
Time
TV/Radio
Thunder at Wizards
7 p.m.
TNT
Hawks at Trail Blazers
9:30 p.m.
TNT
College basketball
Time
TV/Radio
Men’s games:
Colgate at Bucknell
6 p.m.
CBS Sports Net
Louisville at Syracuse
6 p.m.
ESPN
Baylor at Texas Tech
6 p.m.
ESPNU
Villanova at DePaul
8 p.m.
CBS Sports Net
West Virginia at Kansas
8 p.m.
ESPN
Morgan St. at Howard
8 p.m.
ESPNU
Ark-Little Rock at UT Arlington
8 p.m.
ESPN3
KEXB/620 AM
Women’s games:
Texas at Florida St.
6 p.m.
ESPN2
LSU at Vanderbilt
6 p.m.
SEC Network
South Carolina at UConn
8 p.m.
ESPN2
NHL
Time
TV/Radio
Rangers at Blue Jackets
6:30 p.m.
NBCSN
Skiing
Time
TV/Radio
FIS Alpine World Championship: Men’s Super Combined
5:30 a.m.
NBCSN
Soccer
Time
TV/Radio
Premier League: Manchester City at Bournemouth
2 p.m.
NBCSN
Special event
Time
TV/Radio
Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show Opening night
7 p.m.
FS1
