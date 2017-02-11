Sunday TV/Radio for DFW sports

NBA
Time
TV/Radio
Spurs at Knicks
2:30 p.m.
WFAA/8
Pistons at Raptors
5 p.m.
NBA TV
Pelicans at Kings
8 p.m.
NBA TV
College basketball
Time
TV/Radio
Men’s games:
Lehigh at Holy Cross
11 a.m.
CBS Sports Net.
Michigan at Indiana
noon
KTVT/11
Temple at Memphis
1 p.m.
CBS Sports Net.
Nevada at San Diego St.
3 p.m.
CBS Sports Net.
Cincinnati at SMU
3 p.m.
ESPN
KAAM/770 AM
Wichita St. at Loyola of Chicago
3 p.m.
ESPNU
Oregon St. at UCLA
4 p.m.
FS1
Northwestern at Wisconsin
5:30 p.m.
Big Ten Network
Virginia at Virginia Tech
5:30 p.m.
ESPNU
Washington St. at Colorado
7:30 p.m.
ESPNU
Women’s games:
Iowa at Ohio St.
11 a.m.
Big Ten Network
Tulane at South Florida
11 a.m.
ESPN2
Dayton at George Washington
11 a.m.
ESPNU
Georgia Tech at Notre Dame
noon
FSSW
Wisconsin at Michigan
1 p.m.
Big Ten Network
Maryland at Michigan St.
1 p.m.
ESPN2
Texas A&M at Tennessee
1 p.m.
ESPNU
Florida at Alabama
1 p.m.
SEC Network
Boston College at Louisville
2 p.m.
FSSW
Baylor at TCU
3 p.m.
ESPN2
KTCU/88.7 FM
Mississippi St. at Mississippi
3 p.m.
SEC Network
Arkansas at Missouri
5 p.m.
SEC Network
Bowling
Time
TV/Radio
PGA Players Championship
noon
ESPN
Golf
Time
TV/Radio
PGA: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
noon
2 p.m.
Golf
KTVT/11
Champions: Allianz Championship
2 p.m.
Golf
NHL
Time
TV/Radio
Red Wings at Wild
2 p.m.
KXAS/5
Stars at Predators
5 p.m.
FSSW
KTCK/1310 AM
and 96.7 FM
Canadiens at Bruins
6:30 p.m.
NBCSN
Motorsports
Time
TV/Radio
NHRA: Circle K Winternationals
3 p.m.
KDFW/4
Rugby
Time
TV/Radio
English Premiership:
Exeter Chiefs vs. Wasps
1 p.m. (T)
NBCSN
Skiing
Time
TV/Radio
FIS Alpine World Championships:
Ladies’ Downhill
11:30 a.m. (T)
KXAS/5
Soccer
Time
TV/Radio
Premier League:
Chelsea at Burnley
Leicester City at Swansea City
7:25 a.m.
9:55 a.m.
NBCSN
NBCSN
Bundesliga:
Wolfsburg vs. Hoffenheim
SC Freiburg vs. FC Koln
8:30 a.m.
10:30 a.m.
FS1
FS1
College softball
Time
TV/Radio
Maryland vs. Minnesota
10 a.m.
Longhorn Net.
Colorado St. at Texas
12:30 p.m.
Longhorn Net.
Beach volleyball
Time
TV/Radio
FIVB: Swatch Major Series
1 p.m.
KXAS/5
Winter sports
Time
TV/Radio
Speed Skating: ISU World Single
Distances Championships
3:30 p.m. (T)
NBCSN
College wrestling
Time
TV/Radio
Oklahoma at Oklahoma St.
2 p.m.
FSSW Plus
NBA TV is on DirecTV/216, Dish/156
CBS Sports Network is on DirecTV/221, Dish/158, U-verse/643, Charter/290, FiOS/94
ESPNU is on DirecTV/208, Dish/141, U-verse/605, FiOS/73, Time Warner/370, Charter/287
FS1 is on DirecTV/219, Dish/150, U-verse/652, FiOS/83,Time Warner/56, Charter/65
Big Ten Network is on DirecTV/610, Dish/410, U-verse/650,Charter/307, FiOS/85, Time Warner/382
SEC Network is on DirecTV/611, Dish/408, U-verse/607-609,Charter/23/302/308, Time Warner/384
Golf is on DirecTV/218, Dish/401, U-verse/641, Time Warner/405, Charter/79
NBCSN is on DirecTV/220, Dish/159, U-verse/640, Charter/80,Time Warner/31, FiOS/90
Longhorn Network is on DirecTV/677, Dish/407, U-verse/611, FiOS/79, Time Warner/383, Charter/301
FSSW Plus is on DirecTV/677-680, Dish/446, U-verse/754-757, FiOS/77, Time Warner/906, Charter/300
