February 11, 2017 4:27 PM

Sunday TV/Radio for DFW sports

All times CST

NBA

Time

TV/Radio

Spurs at Knicks

2:30 p.m.

WFAA/8

Pistons at Raptors

5 p.m.

NBA TV

Pelicans at Kings

8 p.m.

NBA TV

College basketball

Time

TV/Radio

Men’s games:

Lehigh at Holy Cross

11 a.m.

CBS Sports Net.

Michigan at Indiana

noon

KTVT/11

Temple at Memphis

1 p.m.

CBS Sports Net.

Nevada at San Diego St.

3 p.m.

CBS Sports Net.

Cincinnati at SMU

3 p.m.

ESPN

KAAM/770 AM

Wichita St. at Loyola of Chicago

3 p.m.

ESPNU

Oregon St. at UCLA

4 p.m.

FS1

Northwestern at Wisconsin

5:30 p.m.

Big Ten Network

Virginia at Virginia Tech

5:30 p.m.

ESPNU

Washington St. at Colorado

7:30 p.m.

ESPNU

Women’s games:

Iowa at Ohio St.

11 a.m.

Big Ten Network

Tulane at South Florida

11 a.m.

ESPN2

Dayton at George Washington

11 a.m.

ESPNU

Georgia Tech at Notre Dame

noon

FSSW

Wisconsin at Michigan

1 p.m.

Big Ten Network

Maryland at Michigan St.

1 p.m.

ESPN2

Texas A&M at Tennessee

1 p.m.

ESPNU

Florida at Alabama

1 p.m.

SEC Network

Boston College at Louisville

2 p.m.

FSSW

Baylor at TCU

3 p.m.

ESPN2

KTCU/88.7 FM

Mississippi St. at Mississippi

3 p.m.

SEC Network

Arkansas at Missouri

5 p.m.

SEC Network

Bowling

Time

TV/Radio

PGA Players Championship

noon

ESPN

Golf

Time

TV/Radio

PGA: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

noon

2 p.m.

Golf

KTVT/11

Champions: Allianz Championship

2 p.m.

Golf

NHL

Time

TV/Radio

Red Wings at Wild

2 p.m.

KXAS/5

Stars at Predators

5 p.m.

FSSW

KTCK/1310 AM

and 96.7 FM

Canadiens at Bruins

6:30 p.m.

NBCSN

Motorsports

Time

TV/Radio

NHRA: Circle K Winternationals

3 p.m.

KDFW/4

Rugby

Time

TV/Radio

English Premiership:

Exeter Chiefs vs. Wasps

1 p.m. (T)

NBCSN

Skiing

Time

TV/Radio

FIS Alpine World Championships:

Ladies’ Downhill

11:30 a.m. (T)

KXAS/5

Soccer

Time

TV/Radio

Premier League:

Chelsea at Burnley

Leicester City at Swansea City

7:25 a.m.

9:55 a.m.

NBCSN

NBCSN

Bundesliga:

Wolfsburg vs. Hoffenheim

SC Freiburg vs. FC Koln

8:30 a.m.

10:30 a.m.

FS1

FS1

College softball

Time

TV/Radio

Maryland vs. Minnesota

10 a.m.

Longhorn Net.

Colorado St. at Texas

12:30 p.m.

Longhorn Net.

Beach volleyball

Time

TV/Radio

FIVB: Swatch Major Series

1 p.m.

KXAS/5

Winter sports

Time

TV/Radio

Speed Skating: ISU World Single

Distances Championships

3:30 p.m. (T)

NBCSN

College wrestling

Time

TV/Radio

Oklahoma at Oklahoma St.

2 p.m.

FSSW Plus

NBA TV is on DirecTV/216, Dish/156

CBS Sports Network is on DirecTV/221, Dish/158, U-verse/643, Charter/290, FiOS/94

ESPNU is on DirecTV/208, Dish/141, U-verse/605, FiOS/73, Time Warner/370, Charter/287

FS1 is on DirecTV/219, Dish/150, U-verse/652, FiOS/83,Time Warner/56, Charter/65

Big Ten Network is on DirecTV/610, Dish/410, U-verse/650,Charter/307, FiOS/85, Time Warner/382

SEC Network is on DirecTV/611, Dish/408, U-verse/607-609,Charter/23/302/308, Time Warner/384

Golf is on DirecTV/218, Dish/401, U-verse/641, Time Warner/405, Charter/79

NBCSN is on DirecTV/220, Dish/159, U-verse/640, Charter/80,Time Warner/31, FiOS/90

Longhorn Network is on DirecTV/677, Dish/407, U-verse/611, FiOS/79, Time Warner/383, Charter/301

FSSW Plus is on DirecTV/677-680, Dish/446, U-verse/754-757, FiOS/77, Time Warner/906, Charter/300

