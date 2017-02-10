Saturday TV/Radio for DFW sports

3:20 Cole Hamels motivated for big 2017 season with Rangers Pause

0:12 Watch Mavericks Owner Mark Cuban Drain 2 Corner 3 Pointers Before Warriors Game

1:11 Carthage RB Keaontay Ingram holds offers from TCU and Baylor

2:34 DeSoto claims its first football state title

0:57 Frogs in The Dance? Might have been 'laughed at or questioned' once, Dixon says

19:05 Remembering #28: The Carl Wilson Story

2:43 General Motors plant in Arlington to be powered by wind

1:18 Syrian refugee family arrives in Fort Worth during pause in travel ban

11:30 Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side