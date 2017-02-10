Sports

February 10, 2017 4:20 PM

Saturday TV/Radio for DFW sports

All times CST

NBA

Time

TV/Radio

Warriors at Thunder

7:30 p.m.

WFAA/8

Magic at Mavericks

8 p.m.

FSSW

ESPN/103.3 FM

KFLC/1270 (Sp.)

College basketball

Time

TV/Radio

Men’s games:

Seton Hall at St. John’s

11 a.m.

CBS Sports Net.

Kansas St. at West Virginia

11 a.m.

ESPN

Texas A&M at Florida

11 a.m.

ESPN2

KKGM/1630 AM

Minnesota at Rutgers

11 a.m.

ESPNU

Marquette at Georgetown

11 a.m.

KDFW/4

NC State at Wake Forest

11 a.m.

FSSW Plus

Kentucky at Alabama

noon

KTVT/11

Penn St. at Illinois

1 p.m.

Big Ten Network

Kent St. at Toledo

1 p.m.

CBS Sports Net.

Kansas at Texas Tech

1 p.m.

ESPN

Miami at Louisvillie

1 p.m.

ESPN2

Creighton at DePaul

1 p.m.

FS1

TCU at Baylor

1 p.m.

ESPNU

KLIF/570 AM

KTCU/88.7 FM

Villanova at Xavier

1:30 p.m.

KDFW/4

UMass at St. Joseph’s

1:30 p.m.

NBCSN

Vanderbilt at Missouri

2:30 p.m.

SEC Network

Butler at Providence

3 p.m.

CBS Sports Net.

Ohio St. at Maryland

3 p.m.

ESPN

Texas at Oklahoma St.

3 p.m.

ESPN2

KWRD/100.7 FM

Georgia at Tennessee

3 p.m.

ESPNU

Washington at Utah

3:30 p.m.

FS1

St. Bonaventure at G. Washington

3:30 p.m.

NBCSN

Boston College at Georgia Tech

4:30 p.m.

FSSW

Arkansas St. at UT Arlington

4:30 p.m.

KEXB/620 AM

Iowa at Michigan St.

5 p.m.

Big Ten Network

UConn at UCF

5 p.m.

CBS Sports Net.

Florida St. at Notre Dame

5 p.m.

ESPN

Oklahoma at Iowa St.

5 p.m.

ESPN2

Houston at Tulsa

5 p.m.

ESPNU

Auburn at Mississippi

5 p.m.

SEC Network

North Texas at FIU

6 p.m.

KNTU/88.1 FM

Davidson at VCU

7 p.m.

CBS Sports Net.

South Carolina at Mississippi St.

7 p.m.

ESPN2

East Carolina at South Florida

7 p.m.

ESPNU

Gonzaga at Saint Mary’s (Cal.)

7:15 p.m.

ESPN

Arkansas at LSU

7:30 p.m.

SEC Network

California at Arizona

9 p.m.

ESPN2

Bradley at Illinois St.

9 p.m.

ESPNU

Women’s games:

Northwestern at Indiana

11 a.m.

Big Ten Network

Iowa St. at Kansas St.

1 p.m.

FSSW Plus

SMU at UConn

1 p.m.

KAAM/770 AM

Oklahoma at Texas Tech

6:30 p.m.

FSSW Plus

Golf

Time

TV/Radio

PGA: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

noon

2 p.m.

Golf

KTVT/11

Champions: Allianz Championship

2 p.m.

Golf

Euro. PGA: Maybank Championship

9 p.m.

Golf

NHL

Time

TV/Radio

Sharks at Flyers

noon

NHL Network

Hurricanes at Stars

1 p.m.

FSSW

KTCK/1310 AM

and 96.7 FM

Blues at Canadiens

6 p.m.

NHL Network

College hockey

Time

TV/Radio

Minnesota at Ohio State

7 p.m.

Big Ten Network

Mixed martial arts

Time

TV/Radio

UFC 208: Prelims

7 p.m.

FS1

Motorsports

Time

TV/Radio

NHRA: Qualifying

noon

FS1

AMA: Monster Energy Supercross

9 p.m. (T)

FS1

Rugby

Time

TV/Radio

English Premiership:

Worcester Warriors vs. Saracens

11:30 a.m. (T)

NBCSN

Skiing

Time

TV/Radio

FIS Alpine World Championships:

World Cup, Men’s Downhill

1:30 p.m. (T)

KXAS/5

FIS Freestyle Skiing World Cup:

Moguls

7 p.m. (T)

NBCSN

Soccer

Time

TV/Radio

Premier League:

Hull City at Arsenal

Everton at Middlesbrough

Watford at Manchester United

Tottenham at Liverpool

6:30 a.m.

9 a.m.

9 a.m.

11:30 a.m.

NBCSN

CNBC

NBCSN

KXAS/5

Bundesliga:

Ingolstadt vs. Bayern Munich

Bayer Leverkusen vs.

Eintracht Frankfurt

Schalke vs. Hertha BSC

8:30 a.m.

8:30 a.m.

11:20 a.m.

FS1

FS2

FS2

College softball

Time

TV/Radio

Colorado St. vs. Maryland

11 a.m.

Longhorn Net.

Kansas at Texas

1:30 p.m.

Longhorn Net.

Minnesota at Texas

4 p.m.

Longhorn Net.

Maryland at Texas

6:30 p.m.

Longhorn Net.

Minnesota vs. Colorado St.

8:30 p.m.

Longhorn Net.

Track & field

Time

TV/Radio

USATF: Millrose Games

3 p.m.

KXAS/5

Winter sports

Time

TV/Radio

Speed Skating: ISU World Single

Distances Championships

5:30 p.m.

(T)

NBCSN

NHL Network is on DirecTV/215, Dish/157

CBS Sports Network is on DirecTV/221, Dish/158, U-verse/643, Charter/290, FiOS/94

NBCSN is on DirecTV/220, Dish/159, U-verse/640, Charter/80,Time Warner/31, FiOS/90

Big Ten Network is on DirecTV/610, Dish/410, U-verse/650,Charter/307, FiOS/85, Time Warner/382

SEC Network is on DirecTV/611, Dish/408, U-verse/607-609,Charter/23/302/308, Time Warner/384

Longhorn Network is on DirecTV/677, Dish/407, U-verse/611, FiOS/79, Time Warner/383, Charter/301

FS1 is on DirecTV/219, Dish/150, U-verse/652, FiOS/83,Time Warner/56, Charter/65

FS2 is on DirecTV/618, Dish/398, U-verse/651, FiOS/198

FSSW Plus is on DirecTV/677-680, Dish/446, U-verse/754-757, FiOS/77, Time Warner/906, Charter/300

Golf is on DirecTV/218, Dish/401, U-verse/641, Time Warner/405, Charter/79

Related content

Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Dirk dishes on comeback win, Harrison Barnes, Justin Anderson

View more video

Sports Videos