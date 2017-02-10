Saturday TV/Radio for DFW sports

NBA
Time
TV/Radio
Warriors at Thunder
7:30 p.m.
WFAA/8
Magic at Mavericks
8 p.m.
FSSW
ESPN/103.3 FM
KFLC/1270 (Sp.)
College basketball
Time
TV/Radio
Men’s games:
Seton Hall at St. John’s
11 a.m.
CBS Sports Net.
Kansas St. at West Virginia
11 a.m.
ESPN
Texas A&M at Florida
11 a.m.
ESPN2
KKGM/1630 AM
Minnesota at Rutgers
11 a.m.
ESPNU
Marquette at Georgetown
11 a.m.
KDFW/4
NC State at Wake Forest
11 a.m.
FSSW Plus
Kentucky at Alabama
noon
KTVT/11
Penn St. at Illinois
1 p.m.
Big Ten Network
Kent St. at Toledo
1 p.m.
CBS Sports Net.
Kansas at Texas Tech
1 p.m.
ESPN
Miami at Louisvillie
1 p.m.
ESPN2
Creighton at DePaul
1 p.m.
FS1
TCU at Baylor
1 p.m.
ESPNU
KLIF/570 AM
KTCU/88.7 FM
Villanova at Xavier
1:30 p.m.
KDFW/4
UMass at St. Joseph’s
1:30 p.m.
NBCSN
Vanderbilt at Missouri
2:30 p.m.
SEC Network
Butler at Providence
3 p.m.
CBS Sports Net.
Ohio St. at Maryland
3 p.m.
ESPN
Texas at Oklahoma St.
3 p.m.
ESPN2
KWRD/100.7 FM
Georgia at Tennessee
3 p.m.
ESPNU
Washington at Utah
3:30 p.m.
FS1
St. Bonaventure at G. Washington
3:30 p.m.
NBCSN
Boston College at Georgia Tech
4:30 p.m.
FSSW
Arkansas St. at UT Arlington
4:30 p.m.
KEXB/620 AM
Iowa at Michigan St.
5 p.m.
Big Ten Network
UConn at UCF
5 p.m.
CBS Sports Net.
Florida St. at Notre Dame
5 p.m.
ESPN
Oklahoma at Iowa St.
5 p.m.
ESPN2
Houston at Tulsa
5 p.m.
ESPNU
Auburn at Mississippi
5 p.m.
SEC Network
North Texas at FIU
6 p.m.
KNTU/88.1 FM
Davidson at VCU
7 p.m.
CBS Sports Net.
South Carolina at Mississippi St.
7 p.m.
ESPN2
East Carolina at South Florida
7 p.m.
ESPNU
Gonzaga at Saint Mary’s (Cal.)
7:15 p.m.
ESPN
Arkansas at LSU
7:30 p.m.
SEC Network
California at Arizona
9 p.m.
ESPN2
Bradley at Illinois St.
9 p.m.
ESPNU
Women’s games:
Northwestern at Indiana
11 a.m.
Big Ten Network
Iowa St. at Kansas St.
1 p.m.
FSSW Plus
SMU at UConn
1 p.m.
KAAM/770 AM
Oklahoma at Texas Tech
6:30 p.m.
FSSW Plus
Golf
Time
TV/Radio
PGA: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
noon
2 p.m.
Golf
KTVT/11
Champions: Allianz Championship
2 p.m.
Golf
Euro. PGA: Maybank Championship
9 p.m.
Golf
NHL
Time
TV/Radio
Sharks at Flyers
noon
NHL Network
Hurricanes at Stars
1 p.m.
FSSW
KTCK/1310 AM
and 96.7 FM
Blues at Canadiens
6 p.m.
NHL Network
College hockey
Time
TV/Radio
Minnesota at Ohio State
7 p.m.
Big Ten Network
Mixed martial arts
Time
TV/Radio
UFC 208: Prelims
7 p.m.
FS1
Motorsports
Time
TV/Radio
NHRA: Qualifying
noon
FS1
AMA: Monster Energy Supercross
9 p.m. (T)
FS1
Rugby
Time
TV/Radio
English Premiership:
Worcester Warriors vs. Saracens
11:30 a.m. (T)
NBCSN
Skiing
Time
TV/Radio
FIS Alpine World Championships:
World Cup, Men’s Downhill
1:30 p.m. (T)
KXAS/5
FIS Freestyle Skiing World Cup:
Moguls
7 p.m. (T)
NBCSN
Soccer
Time
TV/Radio
Premier League:
Hull City at Arsenal
Everton at Middlesbrough
Watford at Manchester United
Tottenham at Liverpool
6:30 a.m.
9 a.m.
9 a.m.
11:30 a.m.
NBCSN
CNBC
NBCSN
KXAS/5
Bundesliga:
Ingolstadt vs. Bayern Munich
Bayer Leverkusen vs.
Eintracht Frankfurt
Schalke vs. Hertha BSC
8:30 a.m.
8:30 a.m.
11:20 a.m.
FS1
FS2
FS2
College softball
Time
TV/Radio
Colorado St. vs. Maryland
11 a.m.
Longhorn Net.
Kansas at Texas
1:30 p.m.
Longhorn Net.
Minnesota at Texas
4 p.m.
Longhorn Net.
Maryland at Texas
6:30 p.m.
Longhorn Net.
Minnesota vs. Colorado St.
8:30 p.m.
Longhorn Net.
Track & field
Time
TV/Radio
USATF: Millrose Games
3 p.m.
KXAS/5
Winter sports
Time
TV/Radio
Speed Skating: ISU World Single
Distances Championships
5:30 p.m.
(T)
NBCSN
NHL Network is on DirecTV/215, Dish/157
CBS Sports Network is on DirecTV/221, Dish/158, U-verse/643, Charter/290, FiOS/94
NBCSN is on DirecTV/220, Dish/159, U-verse/640, Charter/80,Time Warner/31, FiOS/90
Big Ten Network is on DirecTV/610, Dish/410, U-verse/650,Charter/307, FiOS/85, Time Warner/382
SEC Network is on DirecTV/611, Dish/408, U-verse/607-609,Charter/23/302/308, Time Warner/384
Longhorn Network is on DirecTV/677, Dish/407, U-verse/611, FiOS/79, Time Warner/383, Charter/301
FS1 is on DirecTV/219, Dish/150, U-verse/652, FiOS/83,Time Warner/56, Charter/65
FS2 is on DirecTV/618, Dish/398, U-verse/651, FiOS/198
FSSW Plus is on DirecTV/677-680, Dish/446, U-verse/754-757, FiOS/77, Time Warner/906, Charter/300
Golf is on DirecTV/218, Dish/401, U-verse/641, Time Warner/405, Charter/79
