Mavs woke up and beat the Jazz, 112-105, in overtime

Rangers manager Jeff Banister said catcher Jonathan Lucroy and the pitching staff should benefit from having a spring training together. Lucroy joined the club on Aug. 1 after being traded from the Brewers (Video by Stefan Stevenson/Star-Telegram).
A video of a match between kids all under the age of 8 (according to the Daily Mail) was pure joy. When one team scored a goal off a free kick, players from both sides joined in the celebration. That seems to include the opposition goalie who allowed the goal.
Credit: Sergio Alberto Luis/@SERGIOALBERTOLU