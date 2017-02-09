Friday’s TV/Radio for DFW sports

NBA
Time
TV/Radio
Pacers at Wizards
7 p.m.
ESPN
Bulls at Suns
9:30 p.m.
ESPN
College basketball
Time
TV/Radio
Ohio at Ball St.
5:30 p.m.
CBS Sports Net.
Dayton at Rhode Island
6 p.m.
ESPN2
Akron at E. Michigan
6 p.m.
ESPNU
Women: Villanova at St. John’s
7 p.m.
FS1
Monmouth at Manhattan
8 p.m.
ESPNU
Boxing
Time
TV/Radio
Super lightweights:
Ivan Baranchyk vs. Abel Ramos
9:05 p.m.
Showtime
Golf
Time
TV/Radio
Champions: Allianz Championship
11 a.m.
Golf
PGA: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
2 p.m.
Golf
Euro. PGA: Maybank Championship
9 p.m.
Golf
College gymnastics
Time
TV/Radio
Auburn at Oklahoma
7 p.m.
FSSW
NHL
Time
TV/Radio
Lightning at Wild
7 p.m.
NBCSN
Motorsports
Time
TV/Radio
NHRA: Qualifying
6 p.m.
FS1
Skiing
Time
TV/Radio
FIS Alpine World Championships:
Ladies’ Alpine combined
5:30 a.m.
NBCSN
Soccer
Time
TV/Radio
Bundesliga: Mainz vs. Augsburg
1:20 p.m.
FS2
College softball
Time
TV/Radio
Maryland vs. Minnesota
11:30 a.m.
Longhorn Net.
Colorado St. vs. Maryland
2 p.m.
Longhorn Net.
Colorado St. at Texas
4:30 p.m.
Longhorn Net.
Minnesota at Texas
7 p.m.
Longhorn Net.
Winter sports
Time
TV/Radio
Speed Skating: ISU World Single
Distances Championships
11 a.m. (T)
NBCSN
College wrestling
Time
TV/Radio
Wyoming at Oklahoma
noon
FSSW
