February 9, 2017 3:41 PM

Friday’s TV/Radio for DFW sports

All times CST

NBA

Time

TV/Radio

Pacers at Wizards

7 p.m.

ESPN

Bulls at Suns

9:30 p.m.

ESPN

College basketball

Time

TV/Radio

Ohio at Ball St.

5:30 p.m.

CBS Sports Net.

Dayton at Rhode Island

6 p.m.

ESPN2

Akron at E. Michigan

6 p.m.

ESPNU

Women: Villanova at St. John’s

7 p.m.

FS1

Monmouth at Manhattan

8 p.m.

ESPNU

Boxing

Time

TV/Radio

Super lightweights:

Ivan Baranchyk vs. Abel Ramos

9:05 p.m.

Showtime

Golf

Time

TV/Radio

Champions: Allianz Championship

11 a.m.

Golf

PGA: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

2 p.m.

Golf

Euro. PGA: Maybank Championship

9 p.m.

Golf

College gymnastics

Time

TV/Radio

Auburn at Oklahoma

7 p.m.

FSSW

NHL

Time

TV/Radio

Lightning at Wild

7 p.m.

NBCSN

Motorsports

Time

TV/Radio

NHRA: Qualifying

6 p.m.

FS1

Skiing

Time

TV/Radio

FIS Alpine World Championships:

Ladies’ Alpine combined

5:30 a.m.

NBCSN

Soccer

Time

TV/Radio

Bundesliga: Mainz vs. Augsburg

1:20 p.m.

FS2

College softball

Time

TV/Radio

Maryland vs. Minnesota

11:30 a.m.

Longhorn Net.

Colorado St. vs. Maryland

2 p.m.

Longhorn Net.

Colorado St. at Texas

4:30 p.m.

Longhorn Net.

Minnesota at Texas

7 p.m.

Longhorn Net.

Winter sports

Time

TV/Radio

Speed Skating: ISU World Single

Distances Championships

11 a.m. (T)

NBCSN

College wrestling

Time

TV/Radio

Wyoming at Oklahoma

noon

FSSW

CBS Sports Network is DirecTV/221, Dish/158, U-verse/643, FiOS/94, Time Warner/315, Charter/290

ESPNU is DirecTV/208, Dish/141, U-verse/605, FiOS/73, Time Warner/370, Charter/287

FS1 is on DirecTV/219, Dish/150, U-verse/652, FiOS/83, Time Warner/56, Charter/65

Golf is on DirecTV/218, Dish/401, U-verse/641, Time Warner/405, Charter/79

NBCSN is on DirecTV/220, Dish/159, U-verse/640, FiOS/90, Time Warner/31, Charter/80

Longhorn Network is on DirecTV/677, Dish/407, U-verse/611, FiOS/79, Time Warner/383, Charter/301

FS2 is on DirecTV/618, Dish/398, U-verse/651, FiOS/198

