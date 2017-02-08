A radio host said he would eat crow in a baseball bet. Now it's time to chow down.

19:05 Remembering #28: The Carl Wilson Story Pause

2:59 Art Briles confident he’ll coach again despite Baylor scandal

1:01 TCU's Jamie Dixon: 'We're just getting better, and that's what you want'

1:48 Mavs agree with Ferrell on two-year contract

2:34 DeSoto claims its first football state title

1:08 Jamie Dixon credits 'The Believers' and Trent Johnson in TCU's success

2:34 TCU retires jersey of standout Kurt Thomas

0:32 Two men injured after crashing a stolen SUV in south Dallas

11:30 Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side