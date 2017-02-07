Sports

February 7, 2017 3:29 PM

Wednesday’s TV/Radio for DFW sports

All times CST

NBA

Time

TV/Radio

Clippers at Knicks

7 p.m.

ESPN

Bulls at Warriors

9:30 p.m.

ESPN

College basketball

Time

TV/Radio

DePaul at Xavier

5:30 p.m.

FS1

Mississippi at Tennessee

5:30 p.m.

SEC Network

Rutgers at Ohio St.

6 p.m.

Big Ten Network

South Florida at UConn

6 p.m.

CBS Sports Net.

NC State at Florida St.

6 p.m.

ESPN2

Baylor at Oklahoma St.

6 p.m.

ESPNU

Pitt at Boston College

6 p.m.

FSSW Plus

Houston at Tulane

7 p.m.

ESPNews

Women: Texas Tech at TCU

7 p.m.

FSSW

KTCU/88.7 FM

Providence at Seton Hall

7:30 p.m.

FS1

Missouri at Texas A&M

7:30 p.m.

SEC Network

KKGM/1630 AM

Iowa at Minnesota

8 p.m.

Big Ten Network

VCU at George Washington

8 p.m.

CBS Sports Net.

West Virginia at Oklahoma

8 p.m.

ESPN2

UCF at Cincinnati

8 p.m.

ESPNU

Virginia Tech at Miami

8 p.m.

FSSW Plus

UNLV at Nevada

10 p.m.

CBS Sports Net.

California at Arizona St.

10 p.m.

ESPNU

Stanford at Arizona

10 p.m.

FS1

Golf

Time

TV/Radio

Euro. PGA: Maybank Championship

9 p.m.

Golf

NHL

Time

TV/Radio

Blackhawks at Wild

7 p.m.

NBCSN

Skiing

Time

TV/Radio

FIS Alpine World Champ.:

Men’s Super G

5 a.m.

NBCSN

Soccer

Time

TV/Radio

FA Cup: Leicester City vs. Derby County

1:30 p.m.

FS1

FSSW Plus is DirecTV/677-680, Dish/446, U-verse/754-757, FiOS/77, Time Warner/906, Charter/300

ESPNU is DirecTV/208, Dish/141, U-verse/605, FiOS/73, Time Warner/370, Charter/287

CBS Sports Network is DirecTV/221, Dish/158, U-verse/643, FiOS/94, Time Warner/315, Charter/290

FS1 is on DirecTV/219, Dish/150, U-verse/652, FiOS/83, Time Warner/56, Charter/65

NBCSN is on DirecTV/220, Dish/159, U-verse/640, FiOS/90, Time Warner/31, Charter/80

ESPNews is on DirecTV/207, Dish/142, U-verse/604, FiOS/72, Time Warner/302, Charter/284

SEC Network is on DirecTV/611, Dish/408, U-verse/607-609, Time Warner/384, Charter/23/302/308

Big Ten Network is on DirecTV/610, Dish/410, U-verse/650,Charter/307, FiOS/85, Time Warner/382

Golf is on DirecTV/218, Dish/401, U-verse/641, Time Warner/405, Charter/79

