Wednesday’s TV/Radio for DFW sports

NBA
Time
TV/Radio
Clippers at Knicks
7 p.m.
ESPN
Bulls at Warriors
9:30 p.m.
ESPN
College basketball
Time
TV/Radio
DePaul at Xavier
5:30 p.m.
FS1
Mississippi at Tennessee
5:30 p.m.
SEC Network
Rutgers at Ohio St.
6 p.m.
Big Ten Network
South Florida at UConn
6 p.m.
CBS Sports Net.
NC State at Florida St.
6 p.m.
ESPN2
Baylor at Oklahoma St.
6 p.m.
ESPNU
Pitt at Boston College
6 p.m.
FSSW Plus
Houston at Tulane
7 p.m.
ESPNews
Women: Texas Tech at TCU
7 p.m.
FSSW
KTCU/88.7 FM
Providence at Seton Hall
7:30 p.m.
FS1
Missouri at Texas A&M
7:30 p.m.
SEC Network
KKGM/1630 AM
Iowa at Minnesota
8 p.m.
Big Ten Network
VCU at George Washington
8 p.m.
CBS Sports Net.
West Virginia at Oklahoma
8 p.m.
ESPN2
UCF at Cincinnati
8 p.m.
ESPNU
Virginia Tech at Miami
8 p.m.
FSSW Plus
UNLV at Nevada
10 p.m.
CBS Sports Net.
California at Arizona St.
10 p.m.
ESPNU
Stanford at Arizona
10 p.m.
FS1
Golf
Time
TV/Radio
Euro. PGA: Maybank Championship
9 p.m.
Golf
NHL
Time
TV/Radio
Blackhawks at Wild
7 p.m.
NBCSN
Skiing
Time
TV/Radio
FIS Alpine World Champ.:
Men’s Super G
5 a.m.
NBCSN
Soccer
Time
TV/Radio
FA Cup: Leicester City vs. Derby County
1:30 p.m.
FS1
FSSW Plus is DirecTV/677-680, Dish/446, U-verse/754-757, FiOS/77, Time Warner/906, Charter/300
ESPNU is DirecTV/208, Dish/141, U-verse/605, FiOS/73, Time Warner/370, Charter/287
CBS Sports Network is DirecTV/221, Dish/158, U-verse/643, FiOS/94, Time Warner/315, Charter/290
FS1 is on DirecTV/219, Dish/150, U-verse/652, FiOS/83, Time Warner/56, Charter/65
NBCSN is on DirecTV/220, Dish/159, U-verse/640, FiOS/90, Time Warner/31, Charter/80
ESPNews is on DirecTV/207, Dish/142, U-verse/604, FiOS/72, Time Warner/302, Charter/284
SEC Network is on DirecTV/611, Dish/408, U-verse/607-609, Time Warner/384, Charter/23/302/308
Big Ten Network is on DirecTV/610, Dish/410, U-verse/650,Charter/307, FiOS/85, Time Warner/382
Golf is on DirecTV/218, Dish/401, U-verse/641, Time Warner/405, Charter/79
Comments