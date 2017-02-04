Jason Garrett, Dak Prescott headline a Cowboys night of honors

1:05 Troy Aikman: Jimmy Johnson "damn sure" should be in Ring of Honor Pause

0:42 Deion Sanders on why Cowboys owner Jerry Jones deserves to be Hall of Famer

1:58 Texas Wesleyan announces it is starting football in 2017

2:18 Bucking horse dies after running into wall at Fort Worth rodeo

0:50 Grand Champion Steer Sale

1:00 TCU alum LaDainian Tomlinson on shedding tears upon learning of his induction in Hall of Fame

1:20 "This one's kinda hard not to love:" Rocco, the Grand Champion Steer

2:36 60 teams compete at North Texas LEGO competition finals

1:05 The Dallas Cowboys season in 60 seconds: Watch