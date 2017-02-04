Harrison, Fritz reach final of Challenger in Dallas

The top two singles seeds in the RBC Tennis Championships of Dallas made their way to the final on Friday, but 19-year-old No. 2 seed Taylor Fritz had to work late into the night to earn his spot at T Bar M Racquet Club.
The 98th-ranked Fritz’s spot in the final wasn’t decided until the tiebreaker in the third set, where he opened a 6-1 lead before sealing a 6-4, 2-6, 7-6 (2) victory over fellow American and No. 6 seed Denis Kudla just after 11:30 p.m.
Top seed Ryan Harrison didn’t have as much trouble in his semifinal earlier in the day, cruising to a 6-3, 6-0 victory over Tatsuma Ito of Japan. The No. 78-ranked, 24-year-old Harrison finished with nine aces, and won 23 of his 29 first serves, while taking advantage of Ito’s second serve. Ito won only eight points on 26 second-serve points.
Harrison, an Austin resident who was born in Shreveport, La., and attended high school in New Braunfels before turning pro, is trying to get back to his career-high ranking of No. 43.
Saturday’s doubles final will feature Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan of India and Christopher Rungkat of Indonesia against David O’Hare of Ireland and Joe Salisbury of Great Britain. O’Hare and Salisbury came from a set down Friday night to beat No. 2 seeded Americans Brian Baker and Nicholas Monroe 3-6, 7-5, 10-6.
The finals begin at 7 p.m. with the doubles on the indoor courts at T Bar M.
Friday’s results
Semifinal singles
Ryan Harrison, U.S. (1) d. Tatsuma Ito, Japan, 6-3, 6-0; Taylor Fritz, U.S. (2) d. Denis Kudla, U.S., (6), 6-4, 2-6, 7-6 (2).
Semifinal doubles
Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan, India and Christopher Rungkat, Indonesia, d. Denys Molchanov, Ukraine and Dennis Novikov, U.S., 2-6, 6-4, 10-7; David O’Hare, Ireland and Joe Salisbury, Great Britain d. Brian Baker, U.S. and Nicholas Monroe, U.S. (2), 3-6, 7-5, 10-6.
Friday’s schedule
Starting at 7 p.m.
Doubles final: Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan, India, and Christopher Rungkat, Indonesia vs. David O’Hare, Ireland and Joe Salisbury, Great Britain (2).
Singles final: Ryan Harrison, U.S. (1) vs. Taylor Fritz, U.S. (2).
