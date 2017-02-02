Rangers’ pitcher A.J. Griffin aims to recapture hot start and rotation spot

This is nothing new for A.J. Griffin.
The Texas Rangers’ right-hander has been fighting for a stable rotation spot since coming up with the Oakland A’s in 2012. Despite considerable success in 2012 and ‘13 with the A’s, job security wasn’t exactly set in stone. It’s the nature of the business, which was only intensified after Tommy John surgery in April 2014 wiped out his next two seasons. Nothing is a given for Griffin in ‘17, especially with the additions of starters Tyson Ross and Andrew Cashner. Along with Cole Hamels, Yu Darvish and Martin Perez, the Rangers will have six viable options vying for five rotation spots. Unless, of course, they go with a six-man system, which manager Jeff Banister has contemplated in the past. Griffin isn’t concerning himself with all of that, including the added competition.
I probably needed about two more weeks. But I wanted to get out there and help us win some ball games.
Rangers RHP A.J. Griffin
“It’s how it is for me every spring training,” he said. “When I was with the A’s I was always fighting for a job. I’ll go out there and try my best. You need more than five pitchers every year unless you’re the luckiest team in the world.”
The aim for Griffin is to recapture the stuff he showed in the first month a year ago.
He held opponents to eight earned runs through his first five starts (31 innings) in 2016. Shoulder stiffness, however, hindered his sixth start and he was put on the disabled listed for over a month. He returned June 25 and made 17 more starts the rest of the season, many with more than five days rest in between.
“I was almost there until I got hurt last year,” said Griffin, who thinks he may have returned too quickly when injuries to Colby Lewis and Derek Holland left the rotation thin. His shoulder issue was “a lot bigger than people probably” realized, he said.
“I probably needed about two more weeks. But I wanted to get out there and help us win some ball games,” said Griffin, who was 7-4 with a 5.07 ERA in 119 innings. “I’m a competitor like that. I’ve always been a guy who gets mad when they take me out. It was more out of necessity. I could still go out there and get people out decently but it was pretty obvious when I was throwing 84 mph for a month and a half I wasn’t at my best but then I started picking up steam again and throwing 88-90 at the end of the year.”
Rangers right-hander A.J. Griffin turned 29 on January 28.
Griffin allowed more than three earned runs in just six of his 23 starts, but only went six innings or more in seven starts. After missing most of the previous two seasons, stamina was an issue. He’s been throwing since mid-December and has stretched it out to 220 feet.
“I’ve been doing a good job working on my shoulder stability this off-season, doing a lot of exercises to get it dialed in and ready to go,” he said. “Way more than I have in the past. I’m feeling good.”
Stefan Stevenson: 817-390-7760, @StevensonFWST
Comments