Sports

January 30, 2017 4:21 PM

Tuesday’s TV/Radio listings for DFW sports

All times CST

NBA

Time

TV/Radio

Thunder at Spurs

7:30 p.m.

NBA TV

College basketball

Time

TV/Radio

Iowa at Rutgers

6 p.m.

Big Ten Network

George Washington at

Rhode Island

6 p.m.

CBS Sports Net

Maryland at Ohio St.

6 p.m.

ESPN

Pittsburgh at North Carolina

6 p.m.

ESPN2

Wake Forest at Boston College

6 p.m.

ESPNU

Creighton at Butler

6 p.m.

FS1

Mississippi St. at Mississippi

6 p.m.

SEC Network

Temple at Tulane

7 p.m.

ESPNews

Women: Memphis at SMU

7 p.m.

KAAM/770 AM

Wisconsin at Illinois

8 p.m.

Big Ten Network

Dayton at Fordham

8 p.m.

CBS Sports Net

Georgia at Kentucky

8 p.m.

ESPN

West Virginia at Iowa St.

8 p.m.

ESPN2

Vanderbilt at Texas A&M

8 p.m.

ESPNU

KKGM/130 AM

Georgetown at DePaul

8 p.m.

FS1

Tennessee at Auburn

8 p.m.

SEC Network

Wyoming at San Diego St.

10 p.m.

CBS Sports Net

NHL

Time

TV/Radio

Maple Leafs at Stars

7:30 p.m.

FSSW

KTCK/1310 AM

and 96.7 FM

Soccer

Time

TV/Radio

Premier League: Chelsea at

Liverpool

2 p.m.

NBCSN

NBA TV is on DirecTV/216, Dish/156, Time Warner/308

CBS Sports Network is DirecTV/221, Dish/158, U-verse/643, FiOS/94, Time Warner/315, Charter/290

ESPNU is DirecTV/208, Dish/141, U-verse/605, FiOS/73, Time Warner/370, Charter/287

Big Ten Network is on DirecTV/610, Dish/410, U-verse/650,Charter/307, FiOS/85, Time Warner/382

FS1 is on DirecTV/219, Dish/150, U-verse/652, FiOS/83, Time Warner/56, Charter/65

SEC Network is on DirecTV/611, Dish/408, U-verse/607-609, Time Warner/384, Charter/23/302/308

NBCSN is on DirecTV/220, Dish/159, U-verse/640, FiOS/90, Time Warner/31, Charter/80

ESPNews is on DirecTV/207, Dish/142, U-verse/604, FiOS/72, Time Warner/302, Charter/284

Related content

Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

O.D. Wyatt stays in mix for district title

View more video

Sports Videos