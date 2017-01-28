Sunday’s TV/Radio listings for DFW sports

Sports

All times CST

NBA

Time

TV/Radio

Thunder at Cavaliers

2:30 p.m.

WFAA/8

Wizards at Pelicans

5 p.m.

NBA TV

Mavericks at Spurs

6 p.m.

FSSW

ESPN/103.3 FM

KFLC/1270 (Sp)

Warriors at Trail Blazers

8 p.m.

NBA TV

College basketball

Time

TV/Radio

Men’s games:

Michigan at Michigan St.

noon

KTVT/11

Virginia at Villanova

noon

KDFW/4

Colgate at American

1 p.m.

CBS Sports Net

Washington at Arizona

2:30 p.m.

KDFW/4

South Florida at Cincinnati

3 p.m.

CBS Sports Net

Wichita St. at Bradley

3 p.m.

ESPNU

Purdue at Nebraska

3:30 p.m.

Big Ten Network

Xavier at St. John’s

5 p.m.

FS1

Indiana at Northwestern

5:30 p.m.

Big Ten Network

Boston College at Virginia Tech

5:30 p.m.

ESPNU

Stanford at California

7:30 p.m.

ESPNU

Women’s games:

Nebraska at Ohio St.

11 a.m.

Big Ten Network

South Florida at Temple

11 a.m.

CBS Sports Net

Virginia at Notre Dame

11 a.m.

ESPNU

Wake Forest at Duke

noon

FSSW

Iowa at Maryland

1 p.m.

ESPN2

Oregon at Oregon St.

1 p.m.

ESPNU

Arkansas at LSU

1 p.m.

SEC Network

NC State at North Carolina

2 p.m.

FSSW

West Virginia at Texas

3 p.m.

FS1

Texas A&M at Mississippi St.

3 p.m.

SEC Network

Auburn at Alabama

5 p.m.

SEC Network

Oklahoma at Baylor

5:30 p.m.

ESPN2

Cricket

Time

TV/Radio

Big Bash League Final: Teams TBA

9 a.m.

NBCSN

Extreme sports

Time

TV/Radio

X Games

11 a.m.

ESPN

NFL

Time

TV/Radio

Pro Bowl

6:50 p.m.

ESPN

Golf

Time

TV/Radio

PGA: Farmers Insurance Open

noon

Golf

2 p.m.

KTVT/11

LPGA: Bahamas Classic

2 p.m.

Golf

NHL

Time

TV/Radio

All-Star Game

1:30 p.m.

KXAS/5

AHL

Time

TV/Radio

AHL All-Star Skills Competition

6:30 p.m.

FSSW Plus

Skiing

Time

TV/Radio

FIS Alpine World Cup:

Men’s Giant Slalom

6:30 a.m.

NBCSN

Ladies’ Super G

4:30 p.m.

NBCSN

Soccer

Time

TV/Radio

FA Cup:

Millwall vs. Watford

6 a.m.

FS1

Sutton United vs. Leeds United

8 a.m.

FS1

Manchester United vs. Wigan Athletic

10 a.m.

FS1

Men’s Friendly: U.S. vs. Serbia

3 p.m.

ESPN2

Winter sports

Time

TV/Radio

FIL World Championships: Luge

2:30 p.m. (T)

NBCSN

IBSF World Cup: Bobsledding

3:30 p.m. (T)

NBCSN

