Sunday’s TV/Radio listings for DFW sports

NBA
Time
TV/Radio
Thunder at Cavaliers
2:30 p.m.
WFAA/8
Wizards at Pelicans
5 p.m.
NBA TV
Mavericks at Spurs
6 p.m.
FSSW
ESPN/103.3 FM
KFLC/1270 (Sp)
Warriors at Trail Blazers
8 p.m.
NBA TV
College basketball
Time
TV/Radio
Men’s games:
Michigan at Michigan St.
noon
KTVT/11
Virginia at Villanova
noon
KDFW/4
Colgate at American
1 p.m.
CBS Sports Net
Washington at Arizona
2:30 p.m.
KDFW/4
South Florida at Cincinnati
3 p.m.
CBS Sports Net
Wichita St. at Bradley
3 p.m.
ESPNU
Purdue at Nebraska
3:30 p.m.
Big Ten Network
Xavier at St. John’s
5 p.m.
FS1
Indiana at Northwestern
5:30 p.m.
Big Ten Network
Boston College at Virginia Tech
5:30 p.m.
ESPNU
Stanford at California
7:30 p.m.
ESPNU
Women’s games:
Nebraska at Ohio St.
11 a.m.
Big Ten Network
South Florida at Temple
11 a.m.
CBS Sports Net
Virginia at Notre Dame
11 a.m.
ESPNU
Wake Forest at Duke
noon
FSSW
Iowa at Maryland
1 p.m.
ESPN2
Oregon at Oregon St.
1 p.m.
ESPNU
Arkansas at LSU
1 p.m.
SEC Network
NC State at North Carolina
2 p.m.
FSSW
West Virginia at Texas
3 p.m.
FS1
Texas A&M at Mississippi St.
3 p.m.
SEC Network
Auburn at Alabama
5 p.m.
SEC Network
Oklahoma at Baylor
5:30 p.m.
ESPN2
Cricket
Time
TV/Radio
Big Bash League Final: Teams TBA
9 a.m.
NBCSN
Extreme sports
Time
TV/Radio
X Games
11 a.m.
ESPN
NFL
Time
TV/Radio
Pro Bowl
6:50 p.m.
ESPN
Golf
Time
TV/Radio
PGA: Farmers Insurance Open
noon
Golf
2 p.m.
KTVT/11
LPGA: Bahamas Classic
2 p.m.
Golf
NHL
Time
TV/Radio
All-Star Game
1:30 p.m.
KXAS/5
AHL
Time
TV/Radio
AHL All-Star Skills Competition
6:30 p.m.
FSSW Plus
Skiing
Time
TV/Radio
FIS Alpine World Cup:
Men’s Giant Slalom
6:30 a.m.
NBCSN
Ladies’ Super G
4:30 p.m.
NBCSN
Soccer
Time
TV/Radio
FA Cup:
Millwall vs. Watford
6 a.m.
FS1
Sutton United vs. Leeds United
8 a.m.
FS1
Manchester United vs. Wigan Athletic
10 a.m.
FS1
Men’s Friendly: U.S. vs. Serbia
3 p.m.
ESPN2
Winter sports
Time
TV/Radio
FIL World Championships: Luge
2:30 p.m. (T)
NBCSN
IBSF World Cup: Bobsledding
3:30 p.m. (T)
NBCSN
NBA TV is on DirecTV/216, Dish/156, Time Warner/308
CBS Sports Network is DirecTV/221, Dish/158, U-verse/643, FiOS/94, Time Warner/315, Charter/290
ESPNU is DirecTV/208, Dish/141, U-verse/605, FiOS/73, Time Warner/370, Charter/287
Big Ten Network is on DirecTV/610, Dish/410, U-verse/650,Charter/307, FiOS/85, Time Warner/382
FS1 is on DirecTV/219, Dish/150, U-verse/652, FiOS/83, Time Warner/56, Charter/65
SEC Network is on DirecTV/611, Dish/408, U-verse/607-609, Time Warner/384, Charter/23/302/308
NBCSN is on DirecTV/220, Dish/159, U-verse/640, FiOS/90, Time Warner/31, Charter/80
Golf is on DirecTV/218, Dish/401, U-verse/641, Time Warner/405, Charter/79
FSSW Plus is DirecTV/677-680, Dish/446, U-verse/754-757, FiOS/77, Time Warner/906, Charter/300
Comments