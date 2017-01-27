Saturday’s TV/Radio listings for DFW sports

NBA
Time
TV/Radio
Clippers at Warriors
7:30 p.m.
WFAA/8
College basketball
Time
TV/Radio
Wisconsin vs. Rutgers
11 a.m.
Big Ten Network
Central Michigan at Kent St.
11 a.m.
CBS Sports Net
Texas A&M at West Virginia
11 a.m.
ESPN
KKGM/1630 AM
Florida St. at Syracuse
11 a.m.
ESPN2
Notre Dame at Georgia Tech
11 a.m.
ESPNU
Davidson at Fordham
11 a.m.
NBCSN
Clemson at Pitt
11 a.m.
FSSW Plus
Women: Texas Tech at Kansas
11 a.m.
FSSW
North Carolina at Miami
noon
KTVT/11
Women: TCU at Iowa St.
noon
KTCU/88.7 FM
UCF at Tulsa
12:30 p.m.
ESPNews
N. Iowa at Drake
1 p.m.
CBS Sports Net
Florida at Oklahoma
1 p.m.
ESPN
Kansas St. at Tennessee
1 p.m.
ESPN2
LSU at Texas Tech
1 p.m.
ESPNU
Providence at Marquette
1 p.m.
FSSW
St. Bonaventure at Rhode Island
1 p.m.
NBCSN
Maryland at Minnesota
1:15 p.m.
Big Ten Network
DePaul at Creighton
1:30 p.m.
FS1
Old Dominion at North Texas
2 pm.
KHYI/95.3 FM
KNTU/88.1 FM
East Carolina at Memphis
2:30 p.m.
ESPNews
UT Arlington at Appalachian St.
2:30 p.m.
KEXB/620 AM
New Mexico at Nevada
3 p.m.
CBS Sports Net
Texas at Georgia
3 p.m.
ESPN
KWRD/100.7 FM
Iowa St. at Vanderbilt
3 p.m.
ESPN2
Arkansas at Oklahoma St.
3 p.m.
ESPNU
Women: Oklahoma St. at Kansas St.
3 p.m.
FSSW
Women: Utah Valley at New Mexico St.
3 p.m.
FSSW Plus
Illinois at Penn St.
3:30 p.m.
Big Ten Network
Colorado St. at San Diego St.
5 p.m.
CBS Sports Net
Baylor at Mississippi
5 p.m.
ESPN2
Auburn at TCU
5 p.m.
ESPNU
KLIF/570 AM
KTCU/88.7 FM
Mississippi St. at Alabama
5 p.m.
SEC Network
Kansas at Kentucky
5:15 p.m.
ESPN
Georgetown at Butler
7 p.m.
CBS Sports Net
Ohio St. at Iowa
7 p.m.
ESPN2
Tulane at UConn
7 p.m.
ESPNU
Women: SMU at Tulsa
7 p.m.
KAAM/770 AM
South Carolina at Missouri
7:30 p.m.
SEC Network
Gonzaga at Pepperdine
9 p.m.
ESPN2
Temple at Houston
9 p.m.
ESPNU
Boxing
Time
TV/Radio
Francisco Vargas vs. Miguel Berchelt,
super featherweights; Takashi Miura vs. Miguel Roman, super featherweights
9 p.m.
HBO
Carl Frampton vs. Leo Santa Cruz,
featherweights; Dejan Zlaticanin vs.
Mikey Garcia, lightweights
9 p.m.
SHO
Extreme sports
Time
TV/Radio
X Games: Ski Slopestyle Men’s Final, Snowboard Slopestyle Women’s Final
noon
WFAA/8
X Games: Ski Big Air Women’s Final, Snowboard Superpipe Women’s Final, Ski Big Air Men’s Final
7:15 p.m.
ESPN
Figure skating
Time
TV/Radio
ISU European Championships:
Ice Dance Free Dance
8 a.m.
NBCSN
Men’s Free Skate
5 p.m.
NBCSN
College football
Time
TV/Radio
Senior Bowl
1:30 p.m.
NFL Network
Golf
Time
TV/Radio
PGA: Farmers Insurance Open
noon
Golf
2 p.m.
KTVT/11
LPGA: Bahamas Classic
2 p.m.
Golf
European PGA: Qatar Masters
3 a.m. (Sun)
Golf
College gymnastics
Time
TV/Radio
Michigan at Oklahoma
7 p.m.
FSSW
NHL
Time
TV/Radio
All-Star Skills Competition
6 p.m.
NBCSN
Horse racing
Time
TV/Radio
Pegasus World Cup Invitational
3:30 p.m.
KXAS/5
Mixed Martial Arts
Time
TV/Radio
UFC Fight Night:
Prelims
4 p.m.
FS1
Valentina Shevchenko vs. Julianna Pena
7 p.m.
KDFW/4
Motorsports
Time
TV/Radio
IMSA: Rolex 24 at Daytona
1 p.m.
KDFW/4
AMA: Monster Energy Supercross
8 p.m.
FS1
Skiing
Time
TV/Radio
FIS Alpine World Cup:
Men’s Downhill
5 a.m.
NBCSN
Ladies Downhill
6:30 a.m.
NBCSN
Soccer
Time
TV/Radio
FA Cup:
Liverpool vs. Wolverhampton
6:30 a.m.
FS2
Chelsea vs. Brentford
9 a.m.
FS2
Southampton vs. Arsenal
11:30 a.m.
FS1
Bundesliga:
Werder vs. Bayern Munich
8:30 a.m.
FS1
Bayer vs. Moenchengladbach
11:30 a.m.
FS2
College swimming
Time
TV/Radio
Arizona at Texas
10 a.m.
Longhorn Net.
Tennis
Time
TV/Radio
Australian Open: Men’s Championship
2 a.m. (Sun)
ESPN
Track & Field
Time
TV/Radio
New Balance Indoor Games
3 p.m.
NBCSN
Winter sports
Time
TV/Radio
U.S. Grand Prix: Team Snowboarding and Ski Cross
noon (T)
KXAS/5
Big Ten Network is on DirecTV/610, Dish/410, U-verse/650,Charter/307, FiOS/85, Time Warner/382
CBS Sports Network is DirecTV/221, Dish/158, U-verse/643, FiOS/94, Time Warner/315, Charter/290
ESPNU is DirecTV/208, Dish/141, U-verse/605, FiOS/73, Time Warner/370, Charter/287
NBCSN is on DirecTV/220, Dish/159, U-verse/640, FiOS/90, Time Warner/31, Charter/80
FSSW Plus is DirecTV/677-680, Dish/446, U-verse/754-757, FiOS/77, Time Warner/906, Charter/300
ESPNews is on DirecTV/207, Dish/142, U-verse/604, FiOS/72, Time Warner/302, Charter/284
FS1 is on DirecTV/219, Dish/150, U-verse/652, FiOS/83, Time Warner/56, Charter/65
SEC Network is on DirecTV/611, Dish/408, U-verse/607-609, Time Warner/384, Charter/23/302/308
NFL Network is on DirecTV/212, Dish/154, U-verse/630, FiOS/88, Time Warner/310, Charter/30/321
Golf is on DirecTV/218, Dish/401, U-verse/641, Time Warner/405, Charter/79
FS2 is on DirecTV/618, Dish/398, U-verse/651, FiOS/198
Longhorn Network is on DirecTV/677, Dish/407, U-verse/611, FiOS/79, Time Warner/383, Charter/301
Comments