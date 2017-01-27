Sports

January 27, 2017 6:58 PM

Saturday's TV/Radio listings for DFW sports

All times CST

NBA

Time

TV/Radio

Clippers at Warriors

7:30 p.m.

WFAA/8

College basketball

Time

TV/Radio

Wisconsin vs. Rutgers

11 a.m.

Big Ten Network

Central Michigan at Kent St.

11 a.m.

CBS Sports Net

Texas A&M at West Virginia

11 a.m.

ESPN

KKGM/1630 AM

Florida St. at Syracuse

11 a.m.

ESPN2

Notre Dame at Georgia Tech

11 a.m.

ESPNU

Davidson at Fordham

11 a.m.

NBCSN

Clemson at Pitt

11 a.m.

FSSW Plus

Women: Texas Tech at Kansas

11 a.m.

FSSW

North Carolina at Miami

noon

KTVT/11

Women: TCU at Iowa St.

noon

KTCU/88.7 FM

UCF at Tulsa

12:30 p.m.

ESPNews

N. Iowa at Drake

1 p.m.

CBS Sports Net

Florida at Oklahoma

1 p.m.

ESPN

Kansas St. at Tennessee

1 p.m.

ESPN2

LSU at Texas Tech

1 p.m.

ESPNU

Providence at Marquette

1 p.m.

FSSW

St. Bonaventure at Rhode Island

1 p.m.

NBCSN

Maryland at Minnesota

1:15 p.m.

Big Ten Network

DePaul at Creighton

1:30 p.m.

FS1

Old Dominion at North Texas

2 pm.

KHYI/95.3 FM

KNTU/88.1 FM

East Carolina at Memphis

2:30 p.m.

ESPNews

UT Arlington at Appalachian St.

2:30 p.m.

KEXB/620 AM

New Mexico at Nevada

3 p.m.

CBS Sports Net

Texas at Georgia

3 p.m.

ESPN

KWRD/100.7 FM

Iowa St. at Vanderbilt

3 p.m.

ESPN2

Arkansas at Oklahoma St.

3 p.m.

ESPNU

Women: Oklahoma St. at Kansas St.

3 p.m.

FSSW

Women: Utah Valley at New Mexico St.

3 p.m.

FSSW Plus

Illinois at Penn St.

3:30 p.m.

Big Ten Network

Colorado St. at San Diego St.

5 p.m.

CBS Sports Net

Baylor at Mississippi

5 p.m.

ESPN2

Auburn at TCU

5 p.m.

ESPNU

KLIF/570 AM

KTCU/88.7 FM

Mississippi St. at Alabama

5 p.m.

SEC Network

Kansas at Kentucky

5:15 p.m.

ESPN

Georgetown at Butler

7 p.m.

CBS Sports Net

Ohio St. at Iowa

7 p.m.

ESPN2

Tulane at UConn

7 p.m.

ESPNU

Women: SMU at Tulsa

7 p.m.

KAAM/770 AM

South Carolina at Missouri

7:30 p.m.

SEC Network

Gonzaga at Pepperdine

9 p.m.

ESPN2

Temple at Houston

9 p.m.

ESPNU

Boxing

Time

TV/Radio

Francisco Vargas vs. Miguel Berchelt,

super featherweights; Takashi Miura vs. Miguel Roman, super featherweights

9 p.m.

HBO

Carl Frampton vs. Leo Santa Cruz,

featherweights; Dejan Zlaticanin vs.

Mikey Garcia, lightweights

9 p.m.

SHO

Extreme sports

Time

TV/Radio

X Games: Ski Slopestyle Men’s Final, Snowboard Slopestyle Women’s Final

noon

WFAA/8

X Games: Ski Big Air Women’s Final, Snowboard Superpipe Women’s Final, Ski Big Air Men’s Final

7:15 p.m.

ESPN

Figure skating

Time

TV/Radio

ISU European Championships:

Ice Dance Free Dance

8 a.m.

NBCSN

Men’s Free Skate

5 p.m.

NBCSN

College football

Time

TV/Radio

Senior Bowl

1:30 p.m.

NFL Network

Golf

Time

TV/Radio

PGA: Farmers Insurance Open

noon

Golf

2 p.m.

KTVT/11

LPGA: Bahamas Classic

2 p.m.

Golf

European PGA: Qatar Masters

3 a.m. (Sun)

Golf

College gymnastics

Time

TV/Radio

Michigan at Oklahoma

7 p.m.

FSSW

NHL

Time

TV/Radio

All-Star Skills Competition

6 p.m.

NBCSN

Horse racing

Time

TV/Radio

Pegasus World Cup Invitational

3:30 p.m.

KXAS/5

Mixed Martial Arts

Time

TV/Radio

UFC Fight Night:

Prelims

4 p.m.

FS1

Valentina Shevchenko vs. Julianna Pena

7 p.m.

KDFW/4

Motorsports

Time

TV/Radio

IMSA: Rolex 24 at Daytona

1 p.m.

KDFW/4

AMA: Monster Energy Supercross

8 p.m.

FS1

Skiing

Time

TV/Radio

FIS Alpine World Cup:

Men’s Downhill

5 a.m.

NBCSN

Ladies Downhill

6:30 a.m.

NBCSN

Soccer

Time

TV/Radio

FA Cup:

Liverpool vs. Wolverhampton

6:30 a.m.

FS2

Chelsea vs. Brentford

9 a.m.

FS2

Southampton vs. Arsenal

11:30 a.m.

FS1

Bundesliga:

Werder vs. Bayern Munich

8:30 a.m.

FS1

Bayer vs. Moenchengladbach

11:30 a.m.

FS2

College swimming

Time

TV/Radio

Arizona at Texas

10 a.m.

Longhorn Net.

Tennis

Time

TV/Radio

Australian Open: Men’s Championship

2 a.m. (Sun)

ESPN

Track & Field

Time

TV/Radio

New Balance Indoor Games

3 p.m.

NBCSN

Winter sports

Time

TV/Radio

U.S. Grand Prix: Team Snowboarding and Ski Cross

noon (T)

KXAS/5

