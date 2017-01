Days from Hall voting, LT content with where he is, what he did (part one)

LaDainian Tomlinson, the fifth overall pick of the Chargers from TCU in 2001, ranks fifth all time in rushing and second in rushing touchdowns. Tomlinson’s NFL resume lacks only a Super Bowl, although he is expected to become a first-ballot Pro Football Hall of Famer even without a ring. (Max Faulkner/Star-Telegram)