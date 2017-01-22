TCU-Baylor 1.21.17

Baylor Bears guard Manu Lecomte drives around TCU Frogs guard Jaylen Fisher in the first half of their Big 12 Conference game Saturday before a sell-out crowd at TCU’s Schollmaier Arena.
Paul Moseley
pmoseley@star-telegram.com
TCU’s Vladimir Brodziansky, left, stretches to block a shot by Baylor guard Al Freeman in the second half of Baylor’s 62-53 win Saturday in Fort Worth.
Paul Moseley
pmoseley@star-telegram.com
Baylor Bears forward Johnathan Motley pivots around the defense of TCU’s Chris Washburn.
Paul Moseley
pmoseley@star-telegram.com
TCU Horned Frogs guard Desmond Bane drives to the hoop despite the defense of Baylor’s Johnathan Motley.
Paul Moseley
pmoseley@star-telegram.com
Baylor head coach Scott Drew gives instruction to his team in the first half.
Paul Moseley
pmoseley@star-telegram.com
TCU Horned Frogs guard Alex Robinson soars in for a first-half layup against Baylor.
Paul Moseley
pmoseley@star-telegram.com
With the game clock winding down, TCU guards Alex Robinson, left, and Desmond Bane pressure Baylor’s Manu Lecomte.
Paul Moseley
pmoseley@star-telegram.com
TCU head coach Jamie Dixon discusses strategy with forward Vladimir Brodziansky and guard Jaylen Fisher.
Paul Moseley
pmoseley@star-telegram.com
TCU Horned Frogs guard Kenrich Williams drives around Baylor Bears forward Johnathan Motley.
Paul Moseley
pmoseley@star-telegram.com
TCU Horned Frogs guards Desmond Bane, middle, and Jaylen Fisher, right, foul Baylor Bears guard Ishmail Wainright while trying for the ball.
Paul Moseley
pmoseley@star-telegram.com
Baylor forward Jo Lual-Acuil Jr. scored 11 points and grabbed five rebounds, helping No. 6 Baylor avoid an upset to Kenrich Williams and TCU.
Paul Moseley
pmoseley@star-telegram.com
Double-team pressure from TCU guards Desmond Bane, left, and Jaylen Fisher puts Baylor guard Ishmail Wainright in a pinch.
Paul Moseley
pmoseley@star-telegram.com
TCU Horned Frogs guard Alex Robinson goes airborne to try and save the basketball from going out of bounds.
Paul Moseley
pmoseley@star-telegram.com
TCU forward Vladimir Brodziansky (10) wins the multiplayer scramble for this rebound in the first half of Saturday’s game.
Paul Moseley
pmoseley@star-telegram.com
Baylor’s Jo Lual-Acuil Jr. dangles from the rim after a second-half dunk against TCU.
Paul Moseley
pmoseley@star-telegram.com
TCU Horned Frogs forward Karviar Shepherd slices through Baylor’s defense to position himself for a shot.
Paul Moseley
pmoseley@star-telegram.com
Baylor’s Johnathan Motley, left, gets a shot off over the long arm of defense offered by TCU’s Vladimir Brodziansky.
Paul Moseley
pmoseley@star-telegram.com
Baylor forward Nuni Omot, middle, bowls over TCU’s Karviar Shepherd on his path to the basket and is called for an offensive foul.
Paul Moseley
pmoseley@star-telegram.com
TCU Horned Frogs forward Vladimir Brodziansky got into the swing of things with a second-half dunk in Saturday’s 62-53 loss to sixth-ranked Baylor.
Paul Moseley
pmoseley@star-telegram.com
Baylor Bears guard Manu Lecomte, left, leans into the defense of TCU freshman Jaylen Fisher in the first half on Saturday.
Paul Moseley
pmoseley@star-telegram.com