January 19, 2017 11:23 AM

Friday’s TV/Radio listings for DFW sports

All times CST

NBA

Time

TV/Radio

Warriors at Rockets

7 p.m.

ESPN

Jazz at Mavericks

7:30 p.m.

FSSW

ESPN/103.3 FM

KFLC/1270 (Sp.)

Pacers at Lakers

9:30 p.m.

ESPN

College basketball

Time

TV/Radio

E. Michigan at Akron

5:30 p.m.

CBS Sports Net.

Women: Providence at Seton Hall

6 p.m.

FS2

Women: Georgetown at Xavier

7 p.m.

FS1

Boxing

Time

TV/Radio

Main event, super bantamweights:

Adam Lopez vs. Danny Roman

9 p.m.

Showtime

Cricket

Time

TV/Radio

Big Bash League: Hobart vs. Perth

1 p.m.

NBCSN

Figure Skating

Time

TV/Radio

U.S. Champ.: Women’s short dance

5 p.m.

NBCSN

Golf

Time

TV/Radio

PGA: CareerBuilder Challenge

2 p.m.

Golf

Champ.: Mitsubishi Electric Champ.

6 p.m.

Golf

Asian PGA: Singapore Open

11 p.m.

Golf

Euro. PGA: HSBC Championship

2 a.m. (Sat.)

Golf

NHL

Time

TV/Radio

Blackhawks at Bruins

6 p.m.

NHL Network

Motorsports

Time

TV/Radio

NASCAR Hall of Fame

Induction Ceremony

7 p.m.

NBCSN

Soccer

Time

TV/Radio

Bundesliga:

SC Freiburg vs. Bayern Munich

1:30 p.m.

FS1

Tennis

Time

TV/Radio

Australian Open: Third Round

8 p.m.

ESPN2

CBS Sports Network is DirecTV/221, Dish/158, U-verse/643, FiOS/94, Time Warner/315, Charter/290

FS1 is on DirecTV/219, Dish/150, U-verse/652, FiOS/83, Time Warner/56, Charter/65

FS2 is on DirecTV/618, Dish/398, U-verse/651, FiOS/198

NBCSN is on DirecTV/220, Dish/159, U-verse/640, FiOS/90, Time Warner/31, Charter/80

Golf is on DirecTV/218, Dish/401, U-verse/641, Time Warner/405, Charter/79

NHL Network is on DirecTV/215, Dish/157

