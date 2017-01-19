Friday’s TV/Radio listings for DFW sports

NBA
Time
TV/Radio
Warriors at Rockets
7 p.m.
ESPN
Jazz at Mavericks
7:30 p.m.
FSSW
ESPN/103.3 FM
KFLC/1270 (Sp.)
Pacers at Lakers
9:30 p.m.
ESPN
College basketball
Time
TV/Radio
E. Michigan at Akron
5:30 p.m.
CBS Sports Net.
Women: Providence at Seton Hall
6 p.m.
FS2
Women: Georgetown at Xavier
7 p.m.
FS1
Boxing
Time
TV/Radio
Main event, super bantamweights:
Adam Lopez vs. Danny Roman
9 p.m.
Showtime
Cricket
Time
TV/Radio
Big Bash League: Hobart vs. Perth
1 p.m.
NBCSN
Figure Skating
Time
TV/Radio
U.S. Champ.: Women’s short dance
5 p.m.
NBCSN
Golf
Time
TV/Radio
PGA: CareerBuilder Challenge
2 p.m.
Golf
Champ.: Mitsubishi Electric Champ.
6 p.m.
Golf
Asian PGA: Singapore Open
11 p.m.
Golf
Euro. PGA: HSBC Championship
2 a.m. (Sat.)
Golf
NHL
Time
TV/Radio
Blackhawks at Bruins
6 p.m.
NHL Network
Motorsports
Time
TV/Radio
NASCAR Hall of Fame
Induction Ceremony
7 p.m.
NBCSN
Soccer
Time
TV/Radio
Bundesliga:
SC Freiburg vs. Bayern Munich
1:30 p.m.
FS1
Tennis
Time
TV/Radio
Australian Open: Third Round
8 p.m.
ESPN2
