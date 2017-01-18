Bulls' Night Out 1.18.17

His hand trapped in his rigging, Junior Bull Rider Trevyn Armstrong, from Broken Bow, Okla., was dragged the length of the arena. It took all of the bullfighters to finally free Armstrong’s hand during the second section at Bulls’ Night Out at the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo on Wednesday. Armstrong was uninjured during the wild ride.
Paul Moseley
pmoseley@star-telegram.com
Bullfighters team up to try and free the hand of junior bull rider Trevyn Armstrong from his rigging. Armstrong took a scary ride but was uninjured at the end.
Paul Moseley
pmoseley@star-telegram.com
Oklahoma junior bull rider Trevyn Armstrong gets slung alongside his bull Wednesday night when Armstrong’s hand got trapped in his rigging.
Paul Moseley
pmoseley@star-telegram.com
Bullfighters rush to the rescue of junior bull rider Trevyn Armstrong who had his hand trapped in his rigging.
Paul Moseley
pmoseley@star-telegram.com
Bullfighters rush to the rescue of junior bull rider Trevyn Armstrong who had his hand trapped in his rigging.
Paul Moseley
pmoseley@star-telegram.com
Bullfighters assist junior bull rider Trevyn Armstrong in getting his hand free of the rigging that had him tied to the back of a bull. The Oklahoma cowboys was uninjured after being dragged the length of the arena.
Paul Moseley
pmoseley@star-telegram.com
Junior bull rider Trevyn Armstrong acknowledges the well wishes of Wednesday night’s crowd after he took a wild bull ride with his hand trapped in his rigging. The bullfighters in the arena were pivital in freeing him from the bull.
Paul Moseley
pmoseley@star-telegram.com
Dustin Bowen, from Waller, hangs on to “Foolish Crimes” for a score of 70.0 during the second section at Bulls’ Night Out at the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo on Wednesday.
Paul Moseley
pmoseley@star-telegram.com
Lane Selz makes a two-point landing after “Jasper” sent him flying Wednesday night at Bulls’ Night Out.
Paul Moseley
pmoseley@star-telegram.com
Lane Selz leaves “Jasper” the hard way for no score during the second section at Bulls’ Night Out.
Paul Moseley
pmoseley@star-telegram.com
Kurtis Turner scored a 79 on “Monkey Punch” during the second section at Bulls’ Night Out.
Paul Moseley
pmoseley@star-telegram.com
Lane Selz leaves his ride “Jasper” the hard way for no score during the second section at Bull’s Night Out at the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo on Wednesday.
Paul Moseley
pmoseley@star-telegram.com
Jeff Bertus didn’t make eight seconds on this ride of “Texas Twist” during the Bulls’ Night Out at the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo.
Paul Moseley
pmoseley@star-telegram.com
The bullfighters race to distract “Texas Twist” after he bucked Jeff Bertus to the ground.
Paul Moseley
pmoseley@star-telegram.com
Cody Teel rode to a 75 aboard “Wild and Free” during the first section at Bulls’ Night Out at the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo.
Paul Moseley
pmoseley@star-telegram.com
Justin Hendrix can’t stay on “Bonanza” during Wednesday’s action at Bulls’ Night Out.
Paul Moseley
pmoseley@star-telegram.com
Levi Berends, from Maynard, Minn., rides “Jughead” to an 84 Wednesday at the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo.
Paul Moseley
pmoseley@star-telegram.com
Steve Woolsey scored a 73 aboard “Fire and Ice” during the second section at Bulls’ Night Out at the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo.
Paul Moseley
pmoseley@star-telegram.com
Gage Negroto gets another perspective from this perspective during the Junior Bull Ride on Wednesday at the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo.
Paul Moseley
pmoseley@star-telegram.com
Jordan Hansen scored a 64 with a re-ride option during the first section at Bulls’ Night Out.
Paul Moseley
pmoseley@star-telegram.com