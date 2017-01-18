Thursday’s TV/Radio listings for DFW sports

NBA
Time
TV/Radio
Mavericks at Heat
6:30 p.m.
FSSW
ESPN/103.3 FM
KFLC/1270 (Sp)
Wizards at Knicks
7 p.m.
TNT
Timberwolves at Clippers
9:30 p.m.
TNT
College basketball
Time
TV/Radio
Women: Michigan at Maryland
5 p.m.
Big Ten Network
Davidson at La Salle
6 p.m.
CBS Sports Net
Maryland at Iowa
6 p.m.
ESPN
UConn at SMU
6 p.m.
ESPN2
KAAM/770 AM
Richmond at Dayton
6 p.m.
ESPNU
Women: Mississippi at South Carolina
6 p.m.
SEC Network
North Texas at Southern Miss
7 p.m.
KHYI/95.3 FM
KNTU/88.1 FM
Women: Purdue at Indiana
7 p.m.
Big Ten Network
Memphis at Houston
8 p.m.
CBS Sports Net
Clemson at Louisville
8 p.m.
ESPN
California at Oregon
8 p.m.
ESPN2
UNC-Asheville at Winthrop
8 p.m.
ESPNU
Women: Texas A&M at Missouri
8 p.m.
SEC Network
Gonzaga at Santa Clara
10 p.m.
ESPNU
Arizona St. at UCLA
10 p.m.
FS1
Figure Skating
Time
TV/Radio
US Championships:
Pairs’ short program
4:30 p.m.
NBCSN
Ladies’ short program
8:30 p.m.
NBCSN
Golf
Time
TV/Radio
PGA: CareerBuilder Challenge
2 p.m.
Golf
Champions: Mitsubishi Electric Championship
6 p.m.
Golf
Asian PGA: Singapore Open
9 p.m.
Golf
European PGA: HSBC Championship
2:30 a.m. (Fri)
Golf
NHL
Time
TV/Radio
Stars at Islanders
6 p.m.
FSSW Plus
KTCK/1310 AM
and 96.7 FM
Tennis
Time
TV/Radio
Australian Open: Third round
10 p.m.
ESPN2
2 a.m. (Fri)
ESPN2
TNT is on DirecTV/245, Dish/138, U-verse/108, FiOS/51, Time Warner/45, Charter/77
Big Ten Network is on DirecTV/610, Dish/410, U-verse/650, Charter/307, FiOS/85, Time Warner/382
CBS Sports Network is DirecTV/221, Dish/158, U-verse/643, FiOS/94, Time Warner/315, Charter/290
ESPNU is DirecTV/208, Dish/141, U-verse/605, FiOS/73, Time Warner/370, Charter/287
SEC Network is on DirecTV/611, Dish/408, U-verse/607-609, Time Warner/384, Charter/23/302/308
FS1 is on DirecTV/219, Dish/150, U-verse/652, FiOS/83, Time Warner/56, Charter/65
NBCSN is on DirecTV/220, Dish/159, U-verse/640, FiOS/90, Time Warner/31, Charter/80
Golf is on DirecTV/218, Dish/401, U-verse/641, Time Warner/405, Charter/79
FSSW Plus is DirecTV/677-680, Dish/446, U-verse/754-757, FiOS/77, Time Warner/906, Charter/300
Comments