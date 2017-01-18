Sports

January 18, 2017 4:00 PM

Thursday’s TV/Radio listings for DFW sports

All times CST

NBA

Time

TV/Radio

Mavericks at Heat

6:30 p.m.

FSSW

ESPN/103.3 FM

KFLC/1270 (Sp)

Wizards at Knicks

7 p.m.

TNT

Timberwolves at Clippers

9:30 p.m.

TNT

College basketball

Time

TV/Radio

Women: Michigan at Maryland

5 p.m.

Big Ten Network

Davidson at La Salle

6 p.m.

CBS Sports Net

Maryland at Iowa

6 p.m.

ESPN

UConn at SMU

6 p.m.

ESPN2

KAAM/770 AM

Richmond at Dayton

6 p.m.

ESPNU

Women: Mississippi at South Carolina

6 p.m.

SEC Network

North Texas at Southern Miss

7 p.m.

KHYI/95.3 FM

KNTU/88.1 FM

Women: Purdue at Indiana

7 p.m.

Big Ten Network

Memphis at Houston

8 p.m.

CBS Sports Net

Clemson at Louisville

8 p.m.

ESPN

California at Oregon

8 p.m.

ESPN2

UNC-Asheville at Winthrop

8 p.m.

ESPNU

Women: Texas A&M at Missouri

8 p.m.

SEC Network

Gonzaga at Santa Clara

10 p.m.

ESPNU

Arizona St. at UCLA

10 p.m.

FS1

Figure Skating

Time

TV/Radio

US Championships:

Pairs’ short program

4:30 p.m.

NBCSN

Ladies’ short program

8:30 p.m.

NBCSN

Golf

Time

TV/Radio

PGA: CareerBuilder Challenge

2 p.m.

Golf

Champions: Mitsubishi Electric Championship

6 p.m.

Golf

Asian PGA: Singapore Open

9 p.m.

Golf

European PGA: HSBC Championship

2:30 a.m. (Fri)

Golf

NHL

Time

TV/Radio

Stars at Islanders

6 p.m.

FSSW Plus

KTCK/1310 AM

and 96.7 FM

Tennis

Time

TV/Radio

Australian Open: Third round

10 p.m.

ESPN2

2 a.m. (Fri)

ESPN2

TNT is on DirecTV/245, Dish/138, U-verse/108, FiOS/51, Time Warner/45, Charter/77

Big Ten Network is on DirecTV/610, Dish/410, U-verse/650, Charter/307, FiOS/85, Time Warner/382

CBS Sports Network is DirecTV/221, Dish/158, U-verse/643, FiOS/94, Time Warner/315, Charter/290

ESPNU is DirecTV/208, Dish/141, U-verse/605, FiOS/73, Time Warner/370, Charter/287

SEC Network is on DirecTV/611, Dish/408, U-verse/607-609, Time Warner/384, Charter/23/302/308

FS1 is on DirecTV/219, Dish/150, U-verse/652, FiOS/83, Time Warner/56, Charter/65

NBCSN is on DirecTV/220, Dish/159, U-verse/640, FiOS/90, Time Warner/31, Charter/80

Golf is on DirecTV/218, Dish/401, U-verse/641, Time Warner/405, Charter/79

FSSW Plus is DirecTV/677-680, Dish/446, U-verse/754-757, FiOS/77, Time Warner/906, Charter/300

