Cowboys of Color 2017

Bud Ford ropes a calf to in 96 seconds to lead in the Tie Down Roping competition during the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo's Cowboys of Color Rodeo in the Will Rogers Colosieum, Monday January 16, 2017.
Robert Mims tries to stay on top his bull in the Bull Riding event during the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo's Cowboys of Color Rodeo in the Will Rogers Colosieum, Monday January 16, 2017 Mims was thrown during his ride.
De'Aroin Loud comes out of the gate atop his bull in the Bull Riding event during the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo's Cowboys of Color Rodeo in the Will Rogers Colosieum, Monday January 16, 2017 Loud was thrown during his ride.
Ben Goodman comes off his horse and grabs a steer in the Steer Wrestling event during the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo's Cowboys of Color Rodeo in the Will Rogers Colosieum, in Fort Worth Monday January 16, 2017.
Shelby Mayfield rounds the second barrel in the Barrel Racing during the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo's Cowboys of Color Rodeo in the Will Rogers Colosieum, Monday January 16, 2017.
Labrelah Hutchins rounds the third barrel in the Barrel Racing during the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo's Cowboys of Color Rodeo in the Will Rogers Colosieum, Monday January 16, 2017.
Chelsea White rounds the second barrel in the Barrel Racing during the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo's Cowboys of Color Rodeo in the Will Rogers Colosieum, Monday January 16, 2017.
Chase Crane grabs ahold and brings down a steer in seven seconds to lead in the Steer Wrestling event during the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo's Cowboys of Color Rodeo in the Will Rogers Colosieum, in Fort Worth Monday January 16, 2017.
Bobby Rowland gets thrown from his bull as the first rider in the Bull Riding event during the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo's Cowboys of Color Rodeo in the Will Rogers Colosieum, Monday January 16, 2017.
Maverick Potter scores 83 points as he rides his bull in Monday's January 16, 2017 Bull Riding event during the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo's Cowboys of Color Rodeo in the Will Rogers Colosieum, in Fort Worth.
Kalib Lewis scores 83 points as he rides his bull in Monday's January 16, 2017 Junior Bull Riding event during the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo's Cowboys of Color Rodeo in the Will Rogers Colosieum, in Fort Worth.
Officials and workers aid an injured horse in the Ranch Bronc Riding evnt during the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo's Cowboys of Color Rodeo in the Will Rogers Colosieum, Monday January 16, 2017.
Wendell Hearn ties a calf in 10 seconds in the Tie Down Roping competition during the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo's Cowboys of Color Rodeo in the Will Rogers Colosieum, Monday January 16, 2017.
Wendell Hearn comes out of the gate to rope a calf in 10 seconds in the Tie Down Roping competition during the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo's Cowboys of Color Rodeo in the Will Rogers Colosieum, Monday January 16, 2017.
Chad Hall keeps atop his horse and scores a 72 as his mount's head hits the ground in the Ranch Bronc Riding during the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo's Cowboys of Color Rodeo in the Will Rogers Colosieum, Monday January 16, 2017.
Chad Hall keeps atop his horse to score a 72 as the horse starts to stumble in the Ranch Bronc Riding during the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo's Cowboys of Color Rodeo in the Will Rogers Colosieum, Monday January 16, 2017.
Josh King grabs a steer to bring to the ground in the Steer Wrestling event during the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo's Cowboys of Color Rodeo in the Will Rogers Colosieum, in Fort Worth Monday January 16, 2017.
Wendell Hearn ropes a calf in 10 seconds in the Tie Down Roping competition during the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo's Cowboys of Color Rodeo in the Will Rogers Colosieum, Monday January 16, 2017.
