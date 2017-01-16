Sports

January 16, 2017 3:57 PM

Tuesday’s TV/Radio listings for DFW sports

All times CST

NBA

Time

TV/Radio

Rockets at Heat

6:30 p.m.

NBA TV

Mavericks at Bulls

7 p.m.

FSSW

ESPN/103.3 FM

KFLC/1270 (Sp.)

Nuggets at Lakers

9:30 p.m.

NBA TV

College basketball

Time

TV/Radio

Illinois at Purdue

6 p.m.

Big Ten Network

Kentucky at Mississippi St.

6 p.m.

ESPN

Texas at Baylor

6 p.m.

ESPN2

KWRD/100.7 FM

Pittsburgh at NC State

6 p.m.

ESPNU

South Florida at UCF

6 p.m.

ESPNews

Arkansas at Texas A&M

6 p.m.

SEC Network

KKGM/1630 AM

Women: Memphis at South Florida

6 p.m.

CBS Sports Net.

Women: Oklahoma at Texas

6 p.m.

FS1

Women: SMU at Cincinnati

6 p.m.

KAAM/770 AM

Wichita St. at Evansville

8 p.m.

CBS Sports Net.

Michigan at Wisconsin

8 p.m.

ESPN

Vanderbilt at Georgia

8 p.m.

ESPNU

Tennessee at Mississippi

8 p.m.

SEC Network

Women: Michigan St.

at Northwestern

8 p.m.

Big Ten Network

NHL

Time

TV/Radio

Stars at Rangers

6 p.m.

FSSW Plus

KTCK/1310 AM

and 96.7 FM

Blackhawks at Avalanche

8 p.m.

NBCSN

Soccer

Time

TV/Radio

FA Cup: Lincoln City

vs. Ipswich Town

2 p.m.

FS2

Tennis

Time

TV/Radio

Australian Open: second round

8 p.m.

2 a.m. (Wed.)

ESPN2

ESPN2

