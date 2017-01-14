Iowa State TCU men 1.14.17

TCU Horned Frogs guard Jaylen Fisher (0) looks for a open teammate in the first half as Iowa State plays TCU Saturday, January 14, 2017 in Fort Worth.
Paul Moseley
pmoseley@star-telegram.com
TCU Horned Frogs forward Vladimir Brodziansky (10) falls as he grabs a pass from a teammate under the basket in the first half as Iowa State plays TCU Saturday, January 14, 2017 in Fort Worth.
Iowa State head coach Steve Prohm watches his team in the first half as Iowa State plays TCU Saturday, January 14, 2017 in Fort Worth.
TCU head coach Jamie Dixon calls to his team in the first half as Iowa State plays TCU Saturday, January 14, 2017 in Fort Worth.
TCU Horned Frogs forward Vladimir Brodziansky (10) blocks a shot by Iowa State Cyclones guard Deonte Burton (30) in the first half as Iowa State plays TCU Saturday, January 14, 2017 in Fort Worth.
TCU Horned Frogs guard Jaylen Fisher (0) ducks under Iowa State Cyclones guard Nazareth Mitrou-Long (15) in the first half as Iowa State loses to TCU 84-77 Saturday, January 14, 2017 in Fort Worth.
TCU Horned Frogs guard Alex Robinson (25) passes around Iowa State Cyclones guard Nazareth Mitrou-Long (15) in the first half as Iowa State loses to TCU 84-77 Saturday, January 14, 2017 in Fort Worth.
TCU Horned Frogs guard Brandon Parrish (11) watches a three point shot sink in the first half as Iowa State loses to TCU 84-77 Saturday, January 14, 2017 in Fort Worth.
TCU Horned Frogs forward Vladimir Brodziansky (10) passes across courth to a teammate in the first half as Iowa State loses to TCU 84-77 Saturday, January 14, 2017 in Fort Worth.
Iowa State Cyclones guard Nazareth Mitrou-Long (15) takes a shot under the basket as TCU Horned Frogs guard Alex Robinson (25) tries for the block in the first half as Iowa State loses to TCU 84-77 Saturday, January 14, 2017 in Fort Worth.
Iowa State Cyclones guard Deonte Burton (30, rear) fouls TCU Horned Frogs forward Vladimir Brodziansky (10) in the second half as Iowa State loses to TCU 84-77 Saturday, January 14, 2017 in Fort Worth.
TCU head coach Jamie Dixon makes a point to his team during a timeout in the second half as Iowa State loses to TCU 84-77 Saturday, January 14, 2017 in Fort Worth.
Iowa State Cyclones forward Darrell Bowie (10) drives in for a shot with TCU Horned Frogs guards Brandon Parrish (11) and Alex Robinson (25) trying to defend in the second half as Iowa State loses to TCU 84-77 Saturday, January 14, 2017 in Fort Worth.
TCU Horned Frogs guard Kenrich Williams (34) hangs on the rim after a dunk in the second half as Iowa State loses to TCU 84-77 Saturday, January 14, 2017 in Fort Worth.
Iowa State Cyclones guards Matt Thomas (21) and Deonte Burton (30) surround TCU Horned Frogs guard Brandon Parrish (11) and steal the ball in the second half as Iowa State loses to TCU 84-77 Saturday, January 14, 2017 in Fort Worth.
TCU Horned Frogs guard Jaylen Fisher (0) reaches for a loose ball as Iowa State Cyclones guard Nazareth Mitrou-Long (15) looks back in the second half as Iowa State loses to TCU 84-77 Saturday, January 14, 2017 in Fort Worth.
Iowa State Cyclones guard Deonte Burton (30) looks for a open teammate as TCU Horned Frogs forward Vladimir Brodziansky (10) guards him in the first half as Iowa State loses to TCU 84-77 Saturday, January 14, 2017 in Fort Worth.
TCU Horned Frogs forward Vladimir Brodziansky (10) falls to the courth trying for a rebound as Iowa State Cyclones guard Donovan Jackson (4) looks on in the first half as Iowa State loses to TCU 84-77 Saturday, January 14, 2017 in Fort Worth.
TCU Horned Frogs guard Jaylen Fisher (0) drives past Iowa State Cyclones forward Darrell Bowie (10) for a layup in the second half as Iowa State loses to TCU 84-77 Saturday, January 14, 2017 in Fort Worth.
TCU Horned Frogs forward Vladimir Brodziansky (10), who scored 25 points, high fives Frog fans after the game as Iowa State loses to TCU 84-77 Saturday, January 14, 2017 in Fort Worth.
TCU head coach Jamie Dixon, guard Brandon Parrish (11) and forward Vladimir Brodziansky (10) leave the court after the game as Iowa State loses to TCU 84-77 Saturday, January 14, 2017 in Fort Worth.
