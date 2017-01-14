TCU's Dixon on motivating his team

TCU men's basketball coach Jamie Dixon shares what he told his team before Saturday's milestone win over Iowa State. Video by Jimmy Burch
jburch@star-telegram.com

Sports

TCU's Dixon on win over Texas

TCU men's basketball coach Jamie Dixon reflects on Wednesday's win over Texas in Austin. The win was the Frogs' first in Austin since 1987, when Dixon played for TCU. Video by Jimmy Burch.

Sports Videos