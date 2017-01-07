Sunday’s TV/Radio listings for DFW sports

NBA
Time
TV/Radio
Jazz at Grizzlies
7 p.m.
NBA TV
College basketball
Time
TV/Radio
Men
Richmond at George Washington
11 a.m.
NBCSN
N.C. State at North Carolina
Noon
ESPN
Davidson at Saint Louis
1 p.m.
NBCSN
Northwestern at Nebraska
1:15 p.m.
Big Ten Network
Wichita St. at Northern Iowa
3 p.m.
ESPNU
Rutgers at Iowa
3:30 p.m.
Big Ten Network
Wisconsin at Purdue
3:30 p.m.
KTVT/11
UCF at UConn
4 p.m.
CBS Sports Net.
Ohio St. at Minnesota
6:30 p.m.
Big Ten Network
Wake Forest at Virginia
7 p.m.
ESPNU
Stanford at UCLA
7 p.m.
FS1
California at Southern Cal
9 p.m.
ESPNU
Women
South Carolina at Florida
11 a.m.
ESPNU
Vanderbilt at Georgia
11 a.m.
SEC Network
Saint Louis at VCU
noon
CBS Sports Net.
Tulane at Temple
noon
ESPN2
Kansas at Iowa St.
1 p.m.
ESPNU
Villanova at Providence
1 p.m.
FS1
Texas A&M at Kentucky
1 p.m.
SEC Network
NC State at Wake Forest
1 p.m.
FSSW
George Washington at Dayton
2 p.m.
CBS Sports Net.
Notre Dame at Miami
2 p.m.
ESPN2
Oklahoma at W. Virginia
3 p.m.
FS1
Mississippi at Auburn
3 p.m.
SEC Network
Pitt at Louisville
3 p.m.
FSSW
UCLA at Washington
4 p.m.
ESPN2
NFL
Time
TV/Radio
AFC Wild Card Game:
Dolphins at Steelers
Noon
KTVT/11
KRLD/105.3 FM
NFC Wild Card Game:
Giants at Packers
3:30 p.m.
KDFW/4
KRLD/105.3 FM
Golf
Time
TV/Radio
PGA: SBS Tournament of Champions
2 p.m.
5 p.m.
KXAS/5
Golf
Web.com: Bahamas Great Exuma
2 p.m.
Golf
NHL
Time
TV/Radio
Wild at Ducks
7 p.m.
NBCSN
Rugby
Time
TV/Radio
English Premiership:
Wasps vs. Leicester Tigers
9 a.m.
NBCSN
Soccer
Time
TV/Radio
FA Cup:
Liverpool vs. Plymouth Argyle
Chelsea vs. Peterborough United
Tottenham vs. Aston Villa
7:30 a.m.
8:50 a.m.
10 a.m.
FS1
FS2
FS1
College wrestling
Time
TV/Radio
Missouri at Oklahoma
2 p.m.
FSSW Plus
NBA TV is on DirecTV/216, Dish/156
NBCSN is on DirecTV/220, Dish/159, U-verse/640, FiOS/90, Time Warner/31, Charter/80
Big Ten Network is on DirecTV/610, Dish/410, U-verse/650,Charter/307, FiOS/85, Time Warner/382
ESPNU is DirecTV/208, Dish/141, U-verse/605, FiOS/73, Time Warner/370, Charter/287
CBS Sports Network is DirecTV/221, Dish/158, U-verse/643, FiOS/94, Time Warner/315, Charter/290
FS1 is on DirecTV/219, Dish/150, U-verse/652, FiOS/83, Time Warner/56, Charter/65
SEC Network is on DirecTV/611, Dish/408, U-verse/607-609, Time Warner/384, Charter/23/302/308
Golf is on DirecTV/218, Dish/401, U-verse/641, Time Warner/405, Charter/79
FS2 is on DirecTV/618, Dish/398, U-verse/651, FiOS/198
FSSW Plus is DirecTV/677-680, Dish/446, U-verse/754-757, FiOS/77, Time Warner/906, Charter/300
Comments