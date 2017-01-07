Sports

January 7, 2017 5:07 PM

Sunday’s TV/Radio listings for DFW sports

All times CST

NBA

Time

TV/Radio

Jazz at Grizzlies

7 p.m.

NBA TV

College basketball

Time

TV/Radio

Men

Richmond at George Washington

11 a.m.

NBCSN

N.C. State at North Carolina

Noon

ESPN

Davidson at Saint Louis

1 p.m.

NBCSN

Northwestern at Nebraska

1:15 p.m.

Big Ten Network

Wichita St. at Northern Iowa

3 p.m.

ESPNU

Rutgers at Iowa

3:30 p.m.

Big Ten Network

Wisconsin at Purdue

3:30 p.m.

KTVT/11

UCF at UConn

4 p.m.

CBS Sports Net.

Ohio St. at Minnesota

6:30 p.m.

Big Ten Network

Wake Forest at Virginia

7 p.m.

ESPNU

Stanford at UCLA

7 p.m.

FS1

California at Southern Cal

9 p.m.

ESPNU

Women

South Carolina at Florida

11 a.m.

ESPNU

Vanderbilt at Georgia

11 a.m.

SEC Network

Saint Louis at VCU

noon

CBS Sports Net.

Tulane at Temple

noon

ESPN2

Kansas at Iowa St.

1 p.m.

ESPNU

Villanova at Providence

1 p.m.

FS1

Texas A&M at Kentucky

1 p.m.

SEC Network

NC State at Wake Forest

1 p.m.

FSSW

George Washington at Dayton

2 p.m.

CBS Sports Net.

Notre Dame at Miami

2 p.m.

ESPN2

Oklahoma at W. Virginia

3 p.m.

FS1

Mississippi at Auburn

3 p.m.

SEC Network

Pitt at Louisville

3 p.m.

FSSW

UCLA at Washington

4 p.m.

ESPN2

NFL

Time

TV/Radio

AFC Wild Card Game:

Dolphins at Steelers

Noon

KTVT/11

KRLD/105.3 FM

NFC Wild Card Game:

Giants at Packers

3:30 p.m.

KDFW/4

KRLD/105.3 FM

Golf

Time

TV/Radio

PGA: SBS Tournament of Champions

2 p.m.

5 p.m.

KXAS/5

Golf

Web.com: Bahamas Great Exuma

2 p.m.

Golf

NHL

Time

TV/Radio

Wild at Ducks

7 p.m.

NBCSN

Rugby

Time

TV/Radio

English Premiership:

Wasps vs. Leicester Tigers

9 a.m.

NBCSN

Soccer

Time

TV/Radio

FA Cup:

Liverpool vs. Plymouth Argyle

Chelsea vs. Peterborough United

Tottenham vs. Aston Villa

7:30 a.m.

8:50 a.m.

10 a.m.

FS1

FS2

FS1

College wrestling

Time

TV/Radio

Missouri at Oklahoma

2 p.m.

FSSW Plus

NBA TV is on DirecTV/216, Dish/156

NBCSN is on DirecTV/220, Dish/159, U-verse/640, FiOS/90, Time Warner/31, Charter/80

Big Ten Network is on DirecTV/610, Dish/410, U-verse/650,Charter/307, FiOS/85, Time Warner/382

ESPNU is DirecTV/208, Dish/141, U-verse/605, FiOS/73, Time Warner/370, Charter/287

CBS Sports Network is DirecTV/221, Dish/158, U-verse/643, FiOS/94, Time Warner/315, Charter/290

FS1 is on DirecTV/219, Dish/150, U-verse/652, FiOS/83, Time Warner/56, Charter/65

SEC Network is on DirecTV/611, Dish/408, U-verse/607-609, Time Warner/384, Charter/23/302/308

Golf is on DirecTV/218, Dish/401, U-verse/641, Time Warner/405, Charter/79

FS2 is on DirecTV/618, Dish/398, U-verse/651, FiOS/198

FSSW Plus is DirecTV/677-680, Dish/446, U-verse/754-757, FiOS/77, Time Warner/906, Charter/300

