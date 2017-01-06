Sports

January 6, 2017 5:26 PM

Saturday’s TV/Radio listings for DFW sports

All times CST

NBA

Time

TV/Radio

Hawks at Mavericks

7:30 p.m.

FSSW

ESPN/103.3 FM

KFLC/1270 (Sp.)

College basketball

Time

TV/Radio

DePaul at Seton Hall

11 a.m.

CBS Sports Net.

Butler at Georgetown

11 a.m.

KXAS/5

Women: Michigan at Ohio St.

11 a.m.

Big Ten Network

Michigan St. vs. Penn St.

noon

ESPN

TCU at West Virginia

noon

ESPNU

KLIF/570 AM

KTCU/88.7 FM

Massachusetts at VCU

noon

NBCSN

Missouri at Georgia

noon

SEC Network

Texas A&M at South Carolina

12:30 p.m.

KTVT/11

KKGM/1630 AM

Boston College at Duke

1 p.m.

FSSW

Creighton at Providence

1 p.m.

CBS Sports Net.

Women: N’western at Maryland

1 p.m.

Big Ten Network

St. John’s at Xavier

1:30 p.m.

FS1

Clemson at Notre Dame

2 p.m.

ESPNU

Oklahoma at Kansas St.

2 p.m.

ESPNews

St. Joseph’s (N.Y.) at Fordham

2 p.m.

NBCSN

Middle Tenn.St. at North Texas

2 p.m.

KHYI/95.3 FM

KNTU/88.1 FM

Maryland at Michigan

2:15 p.m.

ESPN2

Mississippi St. at LSU

2:30 p.m.

SEC Network

S. Illinois at Missouri St.

3 p.m.

CBS Sports Net.

Women: Rutgers at Illinois

3 p.m.

Big Ten Network

Illinois at Indiana

4 p.m.

ESPNU

South Florida at SMU

4 p.m.

ESPNews

KAAM/770 AM

George Mason at St. Bonaventure

4 p.m.

NBCSN

Women: SMU at East Carolina

4 p.m.

KAAM/770 AM

Tennessee at Florida

4:15 p.m.

ESPN2

UT Arlington at Texas State

4:30 p.m.

KEXB/620 AM

UNLV at Utah St.

5 p.m.

CBS Sports Net.

Mississippi at Auburn

5 p.m.

SEC Network

Vanderbilt at Alabama

6 p.m.

ESPNU

Oklahoma St. at Baylor

6 p.m.

ESPNews

Women: TCU at Texas

6 p.m.

Longhorn Net.

KTCU/88.7 FM

Texas Tech at Kansas

6:15 p.m.

ESPN2

Marquette at Villanova

6:30 p.m.

FS1

NC State at North Carolina

7 p.m.

ESPN

Arkansas at Kentucky

7:30 p.m.

SEC Network

Cincinnati at Houston

8 p.m.

ESPNU

Texas at Iowa St.

8:15 p.m.

ESPN2

KWRD/100.7 FM

San Diego St. at Boise St.

10 p.m.

ESPNU

Nevada at New Mexico

10:15 p.m.

ESPN2

NFL

Time

TV/Radio

AFC Wild Card Game:

Raiders at Texans

3:20 p.m.

WFAA/8, ESPN

KRLD/105.3 FM

NFC Wild Card Game:

Lions at Seahawks

7 p.m.

KXAS/5

KRLD/105.3 FM

College football

Time

TV/Radio

NCAA FCS Championship:

Youngstown St. vs. James Madison

11 a.m.

ESPN2

High school football

Time

TV/Radio

U.S. Army All-American Bowl

noon

KXAS/5

Golf

Time

TV/Radio

PGA: SBS Tournament of Champions

5 p.m.

Golf

NHL

Time

TV/Radio

Stars at Blues

7 p.m.

FSSW Plus

KTCK/1310 AM

and 96.7 FM

College hockey

Time

TV/Radio

Michigan Tech at Notre Dame

6 p.m.

NBCSN

Michigan State at Wisconsin

7 p.m.

Big Ten Network

Motorsports

Time

TV/Radio

AMA Monster Energy Supercross

9 p.m.

FS1

Rugby

Time

TV/Radio

English Premiership:

Saracens vs. Exeter Chiefs

9 a.m.

NBCSN

Skiing

Time

TV/Radio

FIS Ski World Cup:

Alpine Skiing, Women’s Slalom

5 a.m. (Sun.)

NBCSN

Soccer

Time

TV/Radio

FA Cup:

Manchester United vs. Reading

Sutton United vs. Wimbledon

Barrow vs. Rochdale

Preston North End vs. Arsenal

6:30 a.m.

9 a.m.

9 a.m.

11:30 a.m.

FS1

FS1

FS2

FS1

CBS Sports Network is DirecTV/221, Dish/158, U-verse/643, FiOS/94, Time Warner/315, Charter/290

Big Ten Network is on DirecTV/610, Dish/410, U-verse/650,Charter/307, FiOS/85, Time Warner/382

ESPNU is DirecTV/208, Dish/141, U-verse/605, FiOS/73, Time Warner/370, Charter/287

NBCSN is on DirecTV/220, Dish/159, U-verse/640, FiOS/90, Time Warner/31, Charter/80

SEC Network is on DirecTV/611, Dish/408, U-verse/607-609, Time Warner/384, Charter/23/302/308

FS1 is on DirecTV/219, Dish/150, U-verse/652, FiOS/83, Time Warner/56, Charter/65

ESPNews is on DirecTV/207, Dish/142, U-verse/604, FiOS/72, Time Warner/302, Charter/284

Longhorn Network is on DirecTV/677, Dish/407, U-verse/611, FiOS/79, Time Warner/383, Charter/301

Golf is on DirecTV/218, Dish/401, U-verse/641, Time Warner/405, Charter/79

FS2 is on DirecTV/618, Dish/398, U-verse/651, FiOS/198

Related content

Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Breaking down the Dallas Cowboys playoff picture and their path to the Super Bowl

View more video

Sports Videos