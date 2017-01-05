Sports

January 5, 2017 12:50 PM

Friday’s TV/Radio listings for DFW sports

All times CST

NBA

Time

TV/Radio

Knicks at Bucks

7 p.m.

ESPN

Grizzlies at Warriors

9:30 p.m.

ESPN

NBADL

Time

TV/Radio

Austin at Rio Grande Valley

7 p.m.

FSSW

College basketball

Time

TV/Radio

W. Michigan at Akron

5:30 p.m.

CBS Sports Net.

Rhode Island at Dayton

6 p.m.

ESPN2

Iona at Monmouth

6 p.m.

ESPNU

Oakland at Valparaiso

8 p.m.

ESPN2

Kent St. at Ohio

8 p.m.

ESPNU

Golf

Time

TV/Radio

PGA: SBS Tourn. of Champions

5 p.m.

Golf

College gymnastics

Time

TV/Radio

Alabama at Oklahoma

7 p.m.

FSSW Plus

College hockey

Time

TV/Radio

Michigan Tech at Notre Dame

6:30 p.m.

NBCSN

Colorado College at Minn. Duluth

7:30 p.m.

CBS Sports Net.

Rugby

Time

TV/Radio

English Premiership:

Newcastle Falcons vs. Bath

1:30 p.m.

NBCSN

Skiing

Time

TV/Radio

FIS Ski World Cup:

Men’s and Women’s Giant Slalom

5 a.m. (Sat.)

NBCSN

Soccer

Time

TV/Radio

FA Cup: West Ham vs. Man. City

1:30 p.m.

FS1

ESPNU is DirecTV/208, Dish/141, U-verse/605, FiOS/73, Time Warner/370, Charter/287

FS1 is on DirecTV/219, Dish/150, U-verse/652, FiOS/83, Time Warner/56, Charter/65

CBS Sports Network is DirecTV/221, Dish/158, U-verse/643, FiOS/94, Time Warner/315, Charter/290

NBCSN is on DirecTV/220, Dish/159, U-verse/640, FiOS/90, Time Warner/31, Charter/80

FSSW Plus is DirecTV/677-680, Dish/446, U-verse/754-757, FiOS/77, Time Warner/906, Charter/300

Golf is on DirecTV/218, Dish/401, U-verse/641, Time Warner/405, Charter/79

