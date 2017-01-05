Friday’s TV/Radio listings for DFW sports

3:16 Mac Attack says Romo looked good but Dak earned this Pause

1:55 Grapevine blanks Keller Central, 2-0

2:08 Incredible shooting by Nowitzki and Barnes

2:34 DeSoto claims its first football state title

0:37 TCU's Patterson on toughening team in bowl practices

0:26 TRE train kills woman who fell onto tracks

0:25 Four carjacking suspects arrested after a chase through downtown Dallas

1:33 Highway department prepping area roads in advance of possible winter mix Friday

1:37 Fishing the Trinity