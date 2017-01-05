Friday’s TV/Radio listings for DFW sports

NBA
Time
TV/Radio
Knicks at Bucks
7 p.m.
ESPN
Grizzlies at Warriors
9:30 p.m.
ESPN
NBADL
Time
TV/Radio
Austin at Rio Grande Valley
7 p.m.
FSSW
College basketball
Time
TV/Radio
W. Michigan at Akron
5:30 p.m.
CBS Sports Net.
Rhode Island at Dayton
6 p.m.
ESPN2
Iona at Monmouth
6 p.m.
ESPNU
Oakland at Valparaiso
8 p.m.
ESPN2
Kent St. at Ohio
8 p.m.
ESPNU
Golf
Time
TV/Radio
PGA: SBS Tourn. of Champions
5 p.m.
Golf
College gymnastics
Time
TV/Radio
Alabama at Oklahoma
7 p.m.
FSSW Plus
College hockey
Time
TV/Radio
Michigan Tech at Notre Dame
6:30 p.m.
NBCSN
Colorado College at Minn. Duluth
7:30 p.m.
CBS Sports Net.
Rugby
Time
TV/Radio
English Premiership:
Newcastle Falcons vs. Bath
1:30 p.m.
NBCSN
Skiing
Time
TV/Radio
FIS Ski World Cup:
Men’s and Women’s Giant Slalom
5 a.m. (Sat.)
NBCSN
Soccer
Time
TV/Radio
FA Cup: West Ham vs. Man. City
1:30 p.m.
FS1
ESPNU is DirecTV/208, Dish/141, U-verse/605, FiOS/73, Time Warner/370, Charter/287
FS1 is on DirecTV/219, Dish/150, U-verse/652, FiOS/83, Time Warner/56, Charter/65
CBS Sports Network is DirecTV/221, Dish/158, U-verse/643, FiOS/94, Time Warner/315, Charter/290
NBCSN is on DirecTV/220, Dish/159, U-verse/640, FiOS/90, Time Warner/31, Charter/80
FSSW Plus is DirecTV/677-680, Dish/446, U-verse/754-757, FiOS/77, Time Warner/906, Charter/300
Golf is on DirecTV/218, Dish/401, U-verse/641, Time Warner/405, Charter/79
Comments