OSU TCU Women 1.4.17

TCU Horned Frogs center Jordan Moore, left, pressures Oklahoma State Cowgirls center Kaylee Jensen in the second period Wednesday.as Oklahoma State plays TCU in women's Big 12 basketball in Fort Worth, Tuesday, January 3, 2017.
Paul Moseley
pmoseley@star-telegram.com
TCU guard AJ Alix, driving around Oklahoma State’s Kaylee Jensen, left, and Diana Omozee, scored a season-high 24 points.
TCU forward Amy Okonkwo, left, lofts a shot over Oklahoma State forward/center Mandy Coleman on Wednesday.
Oklahoma State center Kaylee Jensen, left, grabs a first-period rebound over TCU Horned Frogs forward Adeola Akomolafe.
TCU forward Amy Okonkwo (00) battles OSU defenders for the ball in the first period Wednesday.
TCU Horned Frogs forward Amy Okonkwo (00) drives around Oklahoma State Cowgirls forward/center Mandy Coleman (3) in the first period as Oklahoma State plays TCU in women's Big 12 basketball in Fort Worth, Tuesday, January 3, 2017.
One of the TCU Showgirls dances during a first period timeout as Oklahoma State plays TCU in women's Big 12 basketball in Fort Worth, Tuesday, January 3, 2017.
TCU head coach Raegan Pebley makes a point with one of thh referees in the first period Wednesday.
Oklahoma State Cowgirls guard Karli Wheeler (24) is fouled by TCU Horned Frogs center Jordan Moore (22) in the second period as Oklahoma State plays TCU in women's Big 12 basketball in Fort Worth, Tuesday, January 3, 2017.
TCU head coach RAegan Pebley protests a non-call to a referee in the second period as Oklahoma State plays TCU in women's Big 12 basketball in Fort Worth, Tuesday, January 3, 2017.
OSU head coach Jim Littell in the second period as Oklahoma State plays TCU in women's Big 12 basketball in Fort Worth, Tuesday, January 3, 2017.
TCU Horned Frogs forward Amy Okonkwo (00) guards Oklahoma State Cowgirls forward Jentry Holt (13) in the second period Wednesday.
Oklahoma State Cowgirls guard Diana Omozee (5) makes a turn around TCU Horned Frogs guard/forward Jada Butts (15) in the second period as Oklahoma State plays TCU in women's Big 12 basketball in Fort Worth, Tuesday, January 3, 2017.
Oklahoma State Cowgirls guard Rodrea Echols (15) fouls TCU Horned Frogs guard/forward Jada Butts (15) in the third period as Oklahoma State plays TCU in women's Big 12 basketball in Fort Worth, Tuesday, January 3, 2017.
in the third period as Oklahoma State plays TCU in women's Big 12 basketball in Fort Worth, Tuesday, January 3, 2017.
TCU head coach Raegan Pebley with her team during a time out in the fourth period as Oklahoma State beats TCU 82-67 in women's Big 12 basketball in Fort Worth, Tuesday, January 3, 2017.
Oklahoma State Cowgirls guard Diana Omozee (5) manages a pass from the ground in the fourth period as Oklahoma State beats TCU 82-67 in women's Big 12 basketball in Fort Worth, Tuesday, January 3, 2017.
Guarded by TCU Horned Frogs center Jordan Moore (22), Oklahoma State Cowgirls center Kaylee Jensen (54) looks for a pass from teammate guard Diana Omozee (5) in the fourth period as Oklahoma State beats TCU 82-67 in women's Big 12 basketball in Fort Worth, Tuesday, January 3, 2017.
Oklahoma State's center Kaylee Jensen (54), who scored 25 points for the Cowgirls, leaves the court after OSU beats TCU 82-67 in women's Big 12 basketball in Fort Worth, Tuesday, January 3, 2017.
