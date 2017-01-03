OU TCU 1.3.17

Oklahoma Sooners center Jamuni McNeace (4) drives in to TCU Horned Frogs forward Vladimir Brodziansky (10) for a shot in the first half as Oklahoma plays TCU in men's Big 12 basketball in Fort Worth, Tuesday, January 3, 2017.
Paul Moseley
pmoseley@star-telegram.com
TCU Horned Frogs guard Alex Robinson (25) shoots under Oklahoma Sooners forward Khadeem Lattin (12) in the first half as Oklahoma plays TCU in men's Big 12 basketball in Fort Worth, Tuesday, January 3, 2017.
Paul Moseley
pmoseley@star-telegram.com
Oklahoma Sooners forward Kristian Doolittle (11) grabs a rebound after a shot by TCU Horned Frogs forward Karviar Shepherd (32, r) in the first half as Oklahoma plays TCU in men's Big 12 basketball in Fort Worth, Tuesday, January 3, 2017.
Paul Moseley
pmoseley@star-telegram.com
TCU Horned Frogs guard Kenrich Williams (34) elbows his way around Oklahoma Sooners guard Christian James (3) in the first half as Oklahoma plays TCU in men's Big 12 basketball in Fort Worth, Tuesday, January 3, 2017.
Paul Moseley
pmoseley@star-telegram.com
Oklahoma Sooners center Jamuni McNeace (4) tries to slow TCU Horned Frogs guard Jaylen Fisher (0) in the first half as Oklahoma plays TCU in men's Big 12 basketball in Fort Worth, Tuesday, January 3, 2017.
Paul Moseley
pmoseley@star-telegram.com
TCU Horned Frogs guard Alex Robinson (25) on a layup past Oklahoma Sooners center Jamuni McNeace (4) in the first half as Oklahoma plays TCU in men's Big 12 basketball in Fort Worth, Tuesday, January 3, 2017.
Paul Moseley
pmoseley@star-telegram.com
On his back, Oklahoma Sooners guard Kameron McGusty (20) passes past TCU Horned Frogs guard Jaylen Fisher (0) in the first half as Oklahoma plays TCU in men's Big 12 basketball in Fort Worth, Tuesday, January 3, 2017.
Paul Moseley
pmoseley@star-telegram.com
TCU head coach Jamie Dixon calling plays to his team in the first half as Oklahoma plays TCU in men's Big 12 basketball in Fort Worth, Tuesday, January 3, 2017.
Paul Moseley
pmoseley@star-telegram.com
TCU Horned Frogs guards Kenrich Williams (34), Jaylen Fisher (0) and Oklahoma Sooners guard Kameron McGusty (20) dive for a loose ball in the first half as Oklahoma plays TCU in men's Big 12 basketball in Fort Worth, Tuesday, January 3, 2017.
Paul Moseley
pmoseley@star-telegram.com
Oklahoma Sooners forwards Khadeem Lattin (12) and Kristian Doolittle (11) leap to try and block a shot by TCU Horned Frogs guard Jaylen Fisher (0) in the first half as Oklahoma plays TCU in men's Big 12 basketball in Fort Worth, Tuesday, January 3, 2017.
Paul Moseley
pmoseley@star-telegram.com
Oklahoma Sooners forward Kristian Doolittle (11) blocks a shot by TCU Horned Frogs guard Jaylen Fisher (0) in the first half as Oklahoma plays TCU in men's Big 12 basketball in Fort Worth, Tuesday, January 3, 2017.
Paul Moseley
pmoseley@star-telegram.com
Oklahoma Sooners center Jamuni McNeace (4) jumps to try and block the shot by TCU Horned Frogs guard Desmond Bane (1) in the first half as Oklahoma plays TCU in men's Big 12 basketball in Fort Worth, Tuesday, January 3, 2017.
Paul Moseley
pmoseley@star-telegram.com
Oklahoma head coach Lon Kruger watching his players in the first half as Oklahoma plays TCU in men's Big 12 basketball in Fort Worth, Tuesday, January 3, 2017.
Paul Moseley
pmoseley@star-telegram.com
Oklahoma head coach Lon Kruger talking to his players in the first half as Oklahoma plays TCU in men's Big 12 basketball in Fort Worth, Tuesday, January 3, 2017.
Paul Moseley
pmoseley@star-telegram.com
Oklahoma Sooners guard Rashard Odomes (1) looking for a open teammate in the first half as Oklahoma plays TCU in men's Big 12 basketball in Fort Worth, Tuesday, January 3, 2017.
Paul Moseley
pmoseley@star-telegram.com
Oklahoma Sooners forward Kristian Doolittle (11) drives in for a dunk in the first half as Oklahoma plays TCU in men's Big 12 basketball in Fort Worth, Tuesday, January 3, 2017.
Paul Moseley
pmoseley@star-telegram.com