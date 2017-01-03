Sports

January 3, 2017 5:11 PM

Wednesday’s TV/Radio listings for DFW sports

All times CST

NBA

Time

TV/Radio

Bulls at Cavaliers

7 p.m.

ESPN

Trail Blazers at Warriors

9:30 p.m.

ESPN

College basketball

Time

TV/Radio

Rutgers at Michigan St.

5:30 p.m.

Big Ten Network

Villanova at Butler

5:30 p.m.

FS1

Georgetown at Providence

6 p.m.

CBS Sports Net.

Georgia Tech at Duke

6 p.m.

ESPN2

South Carolina at Georgia

6 p.m.

ESPNU

Auburn at Vanderbilt

6 p.m.

SEC Network

Women: Baylor at West Virginia

6 p.m.

FS2

Women: Iowa St. at Texas Tech

6 p.m.

FSSW Plus

Iowa State at Baylor

7 p.m.

ESPNews

Oklahoma St. at Texas

7 p.m.

Longhorn Net.

KWRD/100.7 FM

Penn St. at Michigan

7:30 p.m.

Big Ten Network

Creighton at St. John’s

7:30 p.m.

FS1

Temple at SMU

8 p.m.

CBS Sports Net.

KAAM/770 AM

Oregon at Washington

8 p.m.

ESPN2

Tulsa at Houston

8 p.m.

ESPNU

LSU at Missouri

8 p.m.

SEC Network

Women: Oklahoma St. at TCU

8 p.m.

FSSW Plus

KTCU/88.7 FM

Boise St. at UNLV

10 p.m.

CBS Sports Net.

San Diego St. at Nevada

10 p.m.

ESPN2

New Mexico at Utah St.

10 p.m.

ESPNU

NHL

Time

TV/Radio

Rangers at Flyers

7 p.m.

NBCSN

Canadiens at Stars

7 p.m.

FSSW

KTCK/1310 AM

and 96.7 FM

Soccer

Time

TV/Radio

EPL: Chelsea at Tottenham

1:55 p.m.

NBCSN

Big Ten Network is on DirecTV/610, Dish/410, U-verse/650,Charter/307, FiOS/85, Time Warner/382

ESPNU is DirecTV/208, Dish/141, U-verse/605, FiOS/73, Time Warner/370, Charter/287

FS1 is on DirecTV/219, Dish/150, U-verse/652, FiOS/83, Time Warner/56, Charter/65

CBS Sports Network is DirecTV/221, Dish/158, U-verse/643, FiOS/94, Time Warner/315, Charter/290

SEC Network is on DirecTV/611, Dish/408, U-verse/607-609, Time Warner/384, Charter/23/302/308

NBCSN is on DirecTV/220, Dish/159, U-verse/640, FiOS/90, Time Warner/31, Charter/80

FSSW Plus is DirecTV/677-680, Dish/446, U-verse/754-757, FiOS/77, Time Warner/906, Charter/300

Longhorn Network is on DirecTV/677, Dish/407, U-verse/611, FiOS/79, Time Warner/383, Charter/301

ESPNews is on DirecTV/207, Dish/142, U-verse/604, FiOS/72, Time Warner/302, Charter/284

