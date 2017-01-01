Cowboys Eagles 1.1.17

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo (9) makes his way up the tunnel after the game as the Philadelphia Eagles beat the Dallas Cowboys 27 to 13 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017.
Max Faulkner
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo (9) passes to running back Darren McFadden (20) for a first down during the second quarter as the Philadelphia Eagles beat the Dallas Cowboys 27 to 13 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017.
Max Faulkner
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Mark Sanchez (3) makes his way up the tunnel after the game as the Philadelphia Eagles beat the Dallas Cowboys 27 to 13 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017.
Max Faulkner
Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Bennie Logan (96) and Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo (9) shake hands after the game as the Philadelphia Eagles beat the Dallas Cowboys 27 to 13 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017.
Max Faulkner
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) shakes Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Bennie Logan (96) hand after the game as the Philadelphia Eagles beat the Dallas Cowboys 27 to 13 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017.
Max Faulkner
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) and Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) meet at mid field after the game as the Philadelphia Eagles beat the Dallas Cowboys 27 to 13 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017.
Max Faulkner
Dallas Cowboys strong safety Barry Church (42) stops Philadelphia Eagles running back Darren Sproles (43) for short yardage during the first quarter as the Philadelphia Eagles beat the Dallas Cowboys 27 to 13 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017.
Max Faulkner
Dallas Cowboys tight end Jason Witten (82) runs over Philadelphia Eagles strong safety Malcolm Jenkins (27) and is eventually brought down by Philadelphia Eagles middle linebacker Jordan Hicks (58) during the first quarter as the Philadelphia Eagles beat the Dallas Cowboys 27 to 13 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017.
Max Faulkner
Dallas Cowboys kicker Dan Bailey (5) kicks is good with punter Chris Jones (6) holding during the second quarter as the Philadelphia Eagles beat the Dallas Cowboys 27 to 13 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017.
Max Faulkner
Dallas Cowboys defensive end David Irving (95) and middle linebacker Anthony Hitchens (59) get pressure on Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) during the second quarter as the Philadelphia Eagles beat the Dallas Cowboys 27 to 13 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017.
Max Faulkner
Dallas Cowboys outside linebacker Damien Wilson (57) puts pressure on Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) during the second quarter as the Philadelphia Eagles beat the Dallas Cowboys 27 to 13 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017.
Max Faulkner
Dallas Cowboys running back Darren McFadden (20) picks a first down as Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Nolan Carroll (22) gives chase during the second quarter as the Philadelphia Eagles beat the Dallas Cowboys 27 to 13 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017.
Max Faulkner
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Terrance Williams (83) catches a quarterback Tony Romo (9) touchdown pass in front of Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Nolan Carroll (22) during the second quarter during the second quarter as the Philadelphia Eagles beat the Dallas Cowboys 27 to 13 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017.
Max Faulkner
Max Faulkner
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Terrance Williams (83) celebrates with guard Zack Martin (70) and the rest of the offense line after catches a quarterback Tony Romo (9) touchdown pass during the second quarter as the Philadelphia Eagles beat the Dallas Cowboys 27 to 13 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017.
Max Faulkner
Dallas Cowboys running back Darren McFadden (20) and Philadelphia Eagles free safety Rodney McLeod (23) bang helmets for a first down during the second quarter as the Philadelphia Eagles beat the Dallas Cowboys 27 to 13 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017.
Max Faulkner
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo (9) passes to running back Darren McFadden (20) for a first down during the second quarter as the Philadelphia Eagles beat the Dallas Cowboys 27 to 13 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017.
Max Faulkner
Max Faulkner
Challenger, a non-releasable Bald Eagle, flies in during the national anthem as the Dallas Cowboys play the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017. Challenger will next fly at the Cotten Bowl in Arlington.
Max Faulkner
Max Faulkner
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Mark Sanchez (3) replaces quarterback Tony Romo (9) during the second quarter as the Philadelphia Eagles beat the Dallas Cowboys 27 to 13 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017.
Max Faulkner
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Mark Sanchez (3) winces in pain after throwing an interception during the second quarter as the Philadelphia Eagles beat the Dallas Cowboys 27 to 13 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017.
Max Faulkner
Max Faulkner
Dallas Cowboys guard Zack Martin (70) and center Travis Frederick (72) go over the plays during the second quarter as the Philadelphia Eagles beat the Dallas Cowboys 27 to 13 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017.
Max Faulkner
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) hands off to running back Terrell Watson in their own end zone during the second quarter as the Philadelphia Eagles beat the Dallas Cowboys 27 to 13 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017.
Max Faulkner
