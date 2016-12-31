Sports

December 31, 2016 3:42 PM

Sunday’s TV/Radio listings for DFW sports

All times CST

College basketball

Time

TV/Radio

Nebraska at Maryland

11 a.m.

Big Ten Net.

Syracuse at Boston College

11:30 a.m.

ESPNU

St. John’s at DePaul

1 p.m.

FS1

Michigan at Iowa

1:15 p.m.

Big Ten Net.

Penn State at Rutgers

1:30 p.m.

ESPNU

Providence at Butler

2 p.m.

CBS Sports Net.

Minnesota at Purdue

3:30 p.m.

Big Ten Net.

Marquette at Seton Hall

3:30 p.m.

FS1

New Mexico at San Diego St.

4 p.m.

CBS Sports Net.

Colorado at Utah

5:30 p.m.

ESPNU

Tulane at Cincinnati

6 p.m.

CBS Sports Net.

Ohio State at Illinois

6 p.m.

Big Ten Net.

Washington St. at Washington

7:30 p.m.

ESPNU

Women:

George Wash. at Duquesne

noon

CBS Sports Net.

Georgia at Missouri

noon

SEC Network

Alabama at South Carolina

1 p.m.

ESPN2

LSU at Mississippi St.

2 p.m.

SEC Network

TCU at Oklahoma

2 p.m.

KTCU/88.7 FM

Kentucky at Tennessee

3 p.m.

ESPN2

Tulsa at Houston

3:30 p.m.

ESPNU

Arkansas at Mississippi

4 p.m.

SEC Network

Temple at Memphis

5 p.m.

ESPN2

NFL

Time

TV/Radio

Texans at Titans

noon

KTVT/11

Cowboys at Eagles

noon

KDFW/4

KRLD/105.3 FM

KMVK/107.5(Sp.)

Raiders at Broncos

3:25 p.m.

KTVT/11

Giants at Redskins

3:25 p.m.

KDFW/4

Packers at Lions

7:20 p.m.

KXAS/5

KRLD/105.3 FM

High School football

Time

TV/Radio

Under Armour All-America Game

noon

ESPN

NHL

Time

TV/Radio

Centennial Classic:

Red Wings at Maple Leafs

2 p.m.

KXAS/5

Soccer

Time

TV/Radio

English Premier League:

Watford vs. Tottenham Hotspur

Arsenal vs. Crystal Palace

7:25 a.m.

9:55 a.m.

NBCSN

NBCSN

NBA TV is on DirecTV/216, Dish/156

Big Ten Network is on DirecTV/610, Dish/410, U-verse/650,Charter/307, FiOS/85, Time Warner/382

ESPNU is DirecTV/208, Dish/141, U-verse/605, FiOS/73, Time Warner/370, Charter/287

FS1 is on DirecTV/219, Dish/150, U-verse/652, FiOS/83, Time Warner/56, Charter/65

CBS Sports Network is DirecTV/221, Dish/158, U-verse/643, FiOS/94, Time Warner/315, Charter/290

SEC Network is on DirecTV/611, Dish/408, U-verse/607-609, Time Warner/384, Charter/23/302/308

NBCSN is on DirecTV/220, Dish/159, U-verse/640, FiOS/90, Time Warner/31, Charter/80

