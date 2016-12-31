Sunday’s TV/Radio listings for DFW sports

College basketball
Time
TV/Radio
Nebraska at Maryland
11 a.m.
Big Ten Net.
Syracuse at Boston College
11:30 a.m.
ESPNU
St. John’s at DePaul
1 p.m.
FS1
Michigan at Iowa
1:15 p.m.
Big Ten Net.
Penn State at Rutgers
1:30 p.m.
ESPNU
Providence at Butler
2 p.m.
CBS Sports Net.
Minnesota at Purdue
3:30 p.m.
Big Ten Net.
Marquette at Seton Hall
3:30 p.m.
FS1
New Mexico at San Diego St.
4 p.m.
CBS Sports Net.
Colorado at Utah
5:30 p.m.
ESPNU
Tulane at Cincinnati
6 p.m.
CBS Sports Net.
Ohio State at Illinois
6 p.m.
Big Ten Net.
Washington St. at Washington
7:30 p.m.
ESPNU
Women:
George Wash. at Duquesne
noon
CBS Sports Net.
Georgia at Missouri
noon
SEC Network
Alabama at South Carolina
1 p.m.
ESPN2
LSU at Mississippi St.
2 p.m.
SEC Network
TCU at Oklahoma
2 p.m.
KTCU/88.7 FM
Kentucky at Tennessee
3 p.m.
ESPN2
Tulsa at Houston
3:30 p.m.
ESPNU
Arkansas at Mississippi
4 p.m.
SEC Network
Temple at Memphis
5 p.m.
ESPN2
NFL
Time
TV/Radio
Texans at Titans
noon
KTVT/11
Cowboys at Eagles
noon
KDFW/4
KRLD/105.3 FM
KMVK/107.5(Sp.)
Raiders at Broncos
3:25 p.m.
KTVT/11
Giants at Redskins
3:25 p.m.
KDFW/4
Packers at Lions
7:20 p.m.
KXAS/5
KRLD/105.3 FM
High School football
Time
TV/Radio
Under Armour All-America Game
noon
ESPN
NHL
Time
TV/Radio
Centennial Classic:
Red Wings at Maple Leafs
2 p.m.
KXAS/5
Soccer
Time
TV/Radio
English Premier League:
Watford vs. Tottenham Hotspur
Arsenal vs. Crystal Palace
7:25 a.m.
9:55 a.m.
NBCSN
NBCSN
NBA TV is on DirecTV/216, Dish/156
Big Ten Network is on DirecTV/610, Dish/410, U-verse/650,Charter/307, FiOS/85, Time Warner/382
ESPNU is DirecTV/208, Dish/141, U-verse/605, FiOS/73, Time Warner/370, Charter/287
FS1 is on DirecTV/219, Dish/150, U-verse/652, FiOS/83, Time Warner/56, Charter/65
CBS Sports Network is DirecTV/221, Dish/158, U-verse/643, FiOS/94, Time Warner/315, Charter/290
SEC Network is on DirecTV/611, Dish/408, U-verse/607-609, Time Warner/384, Charter/23/302/308
NBCSN is on DirecTV/220, Dish/159, U-verse/640, FiOS/90, Time Warner/31, Charter/80
Comments