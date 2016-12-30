Dunbar flies past Arlington Lamar and into FWISD Classic semifinals, 89-76

Game action from the first day of the Mansfield Spring Creek Invitational girls tournament. Including Mansfield, Mansfield Legacy, Keller, Mansfield Summit, Grapevine, Arlington Bowie, Mansfield Timberview, and Arlington Martin.
TCU guard Brandon Parrish considers the Horned Frogs hungry to prove themselves as a force in the Big 12 men's basketball race despite a combined 8-64 mark in league play over the past four years. TCU takes an 11-1 record into Friday's Big 12 opener against No. 3 Kansas, also an 11-1 team. Video by Jimmy Burch.