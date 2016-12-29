Sports

December 29, 2016 5:39 PM

Weekend TV/Radio listings for DFW sports

All times CST

Saturday

NBA

Time

TV/Radio

Clippers at Thunder

7 p.m.

NBA TV

College basketball

Time

TV/Radio

Xavier at Georgetown

10 a.m.

FS1

Tennessee St. at Murray St.

11 a.m.

CBS Sports Net.

Duke at Virginia Tech

11 a.m.

ESPN2

Houston at South Florida

11 a.m.

ESPNU

North Texas at Charlotte

11 a.m.

KHYI/95.3 FM

KNTU/88.1 FM

SMU at East Carolina

11 a.m.

KAAM/770 AM

Indiana vs. Louisville

11:30 a.m.

KTVT/11

Villanova at Creighton

noon

FS1

UConn at Tulsa

1 p.m.

CBS Sports Net.

Florida St. at Virginia

1 p.m.

ESPNU

Temple at UCF

3 p.m.

ESPNU

Coastal Carolina at UT Arlington

4:30 p.m.

KEXB/620 AM

Women:

Penn St. at Rutgers

11 a.m.

Big Ten Net.

Cincinnati at SMU

1 p.m.

KAAM/770 AM

Ohio St. at Indiana

2 p.m.

KTVT/11

College football

Time

TV/Radio

Citrus Bowl:

Louisville vs. LSU

10 a.m.

WFAA/8

TaxSlayer Bowl:

Georgia Tech vs. Kentucky

10 a.m.

ESPN

CFP semifinal (Peach Bowl):

Alabama vs. Washington

2:10 p.m.

ESPN

CFP semifinal (Fiesta Bowl):

Clemson vs. Ohio St.

6:10 p.m.

ESPN

NHL

Time

TV/Radio

Panthers at Stars

7 p.m.

FSSW

KTCK/1310 AM

and 96.7 FM

Rugby

Time

TV/Radio

English Premiership:

Bath vs. Exeter

11:30 a.m. (T)

NBCSN

Soccer

Time

TV/Radio

Scottish Premier League:

Rangers vs. Celtic

6 a.m.

FS1

Premier League:

Man. United vs. Middlesbrough

Manchester City at Liverpool

9 a.m.

11:30 a.m.

NBCSN

KXAS/5

Sunday

College basketball

Time

TV/Radio

Nebraska at Maryland

11 a.m.

Big Ten Net.

Syracuse at Boston College

11:30 a.m.

ESPNU

St. John’s at DePaul

1 p.m.

FS1

Michigan at Iowa

1:15 p.m.

Big Ten Net.

Penn State at Rutgers

1:30 p.m.

ESPNU

Providence at Butler

2 p.m.

CBS Sports Net.

Minnesota at Purdue

3:30 p.m.

Big Ten Net.

Marquette at Seton Hall

3:30 p.m.

FS1

New Mexico at San Diego St.

4 p.m.

CBS Sports Net.

Colorado at Utah

5:30 p.m.

ESPNU

Tulane at Cincinnati

6 p.m.

CBS Sports Net.

Ohio State at Illinois

6 p.m.

Big Ten Net.

Washington St. at Washington

7:30 p.m.

ESPNU

Women:

George Wash. at Duquesne

noon

CBS Sports Net.

Georgia at Missouri

noon

SEC Network

Alabama at South Carolina

1 p.m.

ESPN2

LSU at Mississippi St.

2 p.m.

SEC Network

TCU at Oklahoma

2 p.m.

KTCU/88.7 FM

Kentucky at Tennessee

3 p.m.

ESPN2

Tulsa at Houston

3:30 p.m.

ESPNU

Arkansas at Mississippi

4 p.m.

SEC Network

Temple at Memphis

5 p.m.

ESPN2

NFL

Time

TV/Radio

Texans at Titans

noon

KTVT/11

Cowboys at Eagles

noon

KDFW/4

KRLD/105.3 FM

KMVK/107.5(Sp.)

Raiders at Broncos

3:25 p.m.

KTVT/11

Giants at Redskins

3:25 p.m.

KDFW/4

Packers at Lions

7:20 p.m.

KXAS/5

KRLD/105.3 FM

High School football

Time

TV/Radio

Under Armour All-America Game

noon

ESPN

NHL

Time

TV/Radio

Centennial Classic:

Red Wings at Maple Leafs

2 p.m.

KXAS/5

Soccer

Time

TV/Radio

English Premier League:

Watford vs. Tottenham Hotspur

Arsenal vs. Crystal Palace

7:25 a.m.

9:55 a.m.

NBCSN

NBCSN

