Weekend TV/Radio listings for DFW sports

Saturday
NBA
Time
TV/Radio
Clippers at Thunder
7 p.m.
NBA TV
College basketball
Time
TV/Radio
Xavier at Georgetown
10 a.m.
FS1
Tennessee St. at Murray St.
11 a.m.
CBS Sports Net.
Duke at Virginia Tech
11 a.m.
ESPN2
Houston at South Florida
11 a.m.
ESPNU
North Texas at Charlotte
11 a.m.
KHYI/95.3 FM
KNTU/88.1 FM
SMU at East Carolina
11 a.m.
KAAM/770 AM
Indiana vs. Louisville
11:30 a.m.
KTVT/11
Villanova at Creighton
noon
FS1
UConn at Tulsa
1 p.m.
CBS Sports Net.
Florida St. at Virginia
1 p.m.
ESPNU
Temple at UCF
3 p.m.
ESPNU
Coastal Carolina at UT Arlington
4:30 p.m.
KEXB/620 AM
Women:
Penn St. at Rutgers
11 a.m.
Big Ten Net.
Cincinnati at SMU
1 p.m.
KAAM/770 AM
Ohio St. at Indiana
2 p.m.
KTVT/11
College football
Time
TV/Radio
Citrus Bowl:
Louisville vs. LSU
10 a.m.
WFAA/8
TaxSlayer Bowl:
Georgia Tech vs. Kentucky
10 a.m.
ESPN
CFP semifinal (Peach Bowl):
Alabama vs. Washington
2:10 p.m.
ESPN
CFP semifinal (Fiesta Bowl):
Clemson vs. Ohio St.
6:10 p.m.
ESPN
NHL
Time
TV/Radio
Panthers at Stars
7 p.m.
FSSW
KTCK/1310 AM
and 96.7 FM
Rugby
Time
TV/Radio
English Premiership:
Bath vs. Exeter
11:30 a.m. (T)
NBCSN
Soccer
Time
TV/Radio
Scottish Premier League:
Rangers vs. Celtic
6 a.m.
FS1
Premier League:
Man. United vs. Middlesbrough
Manchester City at Liverpool
9 a.m.
11:30 a.m.
NBCSN
KXAS/5
Sunday
College basketball
Time
TV/Radio
Nebraska at Maryland
11 a.m.
Big Ten Net.
Syracuse at Boston College
11:30 a.m.
ESPNU
St. John’s at DePaul
1 p.m.
FS1
Michigan at Iowa
1:15 p.m.
Big Ten Net.
Penn State at Rutgers
1:30 p.m.
ESPNU
Providence at Butler
2 p.m.
CBS Sports Net.
Minnesota at Purdue
3:30 p.m.
Big Ten Net.
Marquette at Seton Hall
3:30 p.m.
FS1
New Mexico at San Diego St.
4 p.m.
CBS Sports Net.
Colorado at Utah
5:30 p.m.
ESPNU
Tulane at Cincinnati
6 p.m.
CBS Sports Net.
Ohio State at Illinois
6 p.m.
Big Ten Net.
Washington St. at Washington
7:30 p.m.
ESPNU
Women:
George Wash. at Duquesne
noon
CBS Sports Net.
Georgia at Missouri
noon
SEC Network
Alabama at South Carolina
1 p.m.
ESPN2
LSU at Mississippi St.
2 p.m.
SEC Network
TCU at Oklahoma
2 p.m.
KTCU/88.7 FM
Kentucky at Tennessee
3 p.m.
ESPN2
Tulsa at Houston
3:30 p.m.
ESPNU
Arkansas at Mississippi
4 p.m.
SEC Network
Temple at Memphis
5 p.m.
ESPN2
NFL
Time
TV/Radio
Texans at Titans
noon
KTVT/11
Cowboys at Eagles
noon
KDFW/4
KRLD/105.3 FM
KMVK/107.5(Sp.)
Raiders at Broncos
3:25 p.m.
KTVT/11
Giants at Redskins
3:25 p.m.
KDFW/4
Packers at Lions
7:20 p.m.
KXAS/5
KRLD/105.3 FM
High School football
Time
TV/Radio
Under Armour All-America Game
noon
ESPN
NHL
Time
TV/Radio
Centennial Classic:
Red Wings at Maple Leafs
2 p.m.
KXAS/5
Soccer
Time
TV/Radio
English Premier League:
Watford vs. Tottenham Hotspur
Arsenal vs. Crystal Palace
7:25 a.m.
9:55 a.m.
NBCSN
NBCSN
Comments