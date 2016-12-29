Help Gary Patterson remember the name of that Justin Timberlake song

TCU guard Brandon Parrish says the Horned Frogs' confidence level is "through the roof" heading into Friday's game against No. 3 Kansas in Fort Worth. Both teams have 11-1 records heading into the Big 12 opener for both teams. Video by Jimmy Burch.
The Michigan head coach addresses the Aledo Bearcats during a recent recruiting trip to Texas to visit Aledo offensive lineman Chuck Filiaga. Aledo would go on to win the 5A District 2 Texas high school football championship. (Video by Jared L. Christopher, Star-Telegram.com)