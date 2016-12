TCU's Parrish says Frogs hungry to prove themselves in Big 12 play

TCU guard Brandon Parrish considers the Horned Frogs hungry to prove themselves as a force in the Big 12 men's basketball race despite a combined 8-64 mark in league play over the past four years. TCU takes an 11-1 record into Friday's Big 12 opener against No. 3 Kansas, also an 11-1 team. Video by Jimmy Burch.