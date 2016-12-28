Talkin' Cowboys: Clarence Hill and Charean Williams on the finale

Beat writers Clarence Hill and Charean Williams discuss the Cowboys regular season finale at Philadelphia. (Video by Drew Davison)
Mansfield Legacy sophomore Jalen Catalon is Defensive Player of Year

It's rare for an underclassman to be considered Player of the Year. Perhaps it's an outlier when a sophomore performs well enough to win it. With 150 tackles, 8 pass breakups and 4 INTs on the season, Legacy defensive back Jalen Catalon is the Star-Telegram Super Team Defensive Player of the Year. Catalon had 9 total INTs for the season, including game-changing picks against Wakeland and Highland Park in the playoffs.

Mansfield's Kennedy Brooks is Offensive Player of Year

Oklahoma commit Kennedy Brooks rushed for over 100 yards in every game of his varsity high school career and rushed for over 200 yards in each of the final 10 games he played. With 2,128 yards and 26 TDs in the regular season, Brooks is the unanimous Star-Telegram Super Team Offensive Player of the Year.

