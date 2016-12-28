Talkin' Cowboys: Clarence Hill and Charean Williams on the finale

The Michigan head coach addresses the Aledo Bearcats during a recent recruiting trip to Texas to visit Aledo offensive lineman Chuck Filiaga. Aledo would go on to win the 5A District 2 Texas high school football championship. (Video by Jared L. Christopher, Star-Telegram.com)
It's rare for an underclassman to be considered Player of the Year. Perhaps it's an outlier when a sophomore performs well enough to win it. With 150 tackles, 8 pass breakups and 4 INTs on the season, Legacy defensive back Jalen Catalon is the Star-Telegram Super Team Defensive Player of the Year. Catalon had 9 total INTs for the season, including game-changing picks against Wakeland and Highland Park in the playoffs.
Oklahoma commit Kennedy Brooks rushed for over 100 yards in every game of his varsity high school career and rushed for over 200 yards in each of the final 10 games he played. With 2,128 yards and 26 TDs in the regular season, Brooks is the unanimous Star-Telegram Super Team Offensive Player of the Year.
The rookie running back is in a giving mood this Holiday season. After donating $21,000 to the Salvation Army following his kettle hop touchdown celebration against Tampa Bay, Zeke gifted the guys who give his running lanes UTVs. Video by Matthew Martinez.