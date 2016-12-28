Talkin' Cowboys: Clarence Hill and Charean Williams on the finale

It's rare for an underclassman to be considered Player of the Year. Perhaps it's an outlier when a sophomore performs well enough to win it. With 150 tackles, 8 pass breakups and 4 INTs on the season, Legacy defensive back Jalen Catalon is the Star-Telegram Super Team Defensive Player of the Year. Catalon had 9 total INTs for the season, including game-changing picks against Wakeland and Highland Park in the playoffs.