Frogs LB: 'This is what TCU practices are supposed to look like'

The Michigan head coach addresses the Aledo Bearcats during a recent recruiting trip to Texas to visit Aledo offensive lineman Chuck Filiaga. Aledo would go on to win the 5A District 2 Texas high school football championship. (Video by Jared L. Christopher, Star-Telegram.com)
Oklahoma commit Kennedy Brooks rushed for over 100 yards in every game of his varsity high school career and rushed for over 200 yards in each of the final 10 games he played. With 2,128 yards and 26 TDs in the regular season, Brooks is the unanimous Star-Telegram Super Team Offensive Player of the Year.
The rookie running back is in a giving mood this Holiday season. After donating $21,000 to the Salvation Army following his kettle hop touchdown celebration against Tampa Bay, Zeke gifted the guys who give his running lanes UTVs. Video by Matthew Martinez.
Center Travis Frederick, along with two teammates, guard Zack Martin and running back Alfred Morris appeared at the new Tom Thumb in West Bend in Fort Worth on Tuesday to help raise awareness for Frederick's Blocking Out Hunger Foundation and to donate food to the Tarrant Area Food Bank.