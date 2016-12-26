Lions Cowboys 12.26.16

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant (88) celebrates his second touchdown of the game as the Detroit Lions take on the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas on Sunday December 26, 2016.
Brad Loper
Dallas Cowboys fan Jaime Castro poses while tailgating
Brad Loper
March Nueva Era members perform for fans while tailgating
Brad Loper
Phil Hui of San Antonio TX prepares some chicken as he tailgates
Richard W. Rodriguez
rrodriguez@star-telegram.com
Gabriel Elizarraraz, of Harlingen TX gives Rowdy a piggy back ride as he tailgates
Richard W. Rodriguez
rrodriguez@star-telegram.com
Football fans make their way to AT&T Stadium to watch the Detroit Lions take on the Dallas Cowboys
Richard W. Rodriguez
rrodriguez@star-telegram.com
The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders greet the team
Brad Loper
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Cole Beasley stretches for yardage in the first quarter
Brad Loper
Dallas Cowboys tight end Jason Witten
Brad Loper
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott scored twice against Detroit.
Brad Loper
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) reaches for the enzone ahead of Detroit Lions free safety Glover Quin (27) for the team's second first quarter touchdown
Brad Loper
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) reaches for the enzone ahead of Detroit Lions free safety Glover Quin (27) for the team's second first quarter touchdown
Brad Loper
Dallas Cowboys Dez Bryant (88) signals a touchdown as Ezekiel Elliott runs for the teams second touchdown
Brad Loper
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) breaks through the Detroit Lions line in the first quarter
Brad Loper
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) breaks free against the Detroit Lions in the first quarter
Brad Loper
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) is greeted on the sideline by head coach Jason Garrett after the team's second touchdown
Brad Loper
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) passes
Brad Loper
Dallas Cowboys cornerback Orlando Scandrick (32) breaks up a deep pass to Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones (11) in the first half
Brad Loper
Dallas Cowboys cornerback Orlando Scandrick (32) breaks up a deep pass to Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones (11) in the first half
Brad Loper
Dallas Cowboys cornerback Orlando Scandrick (32) breaks up a deep pass to Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones (11) in the first half
Brad Loper
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott, left, and Dez Bryant prepare for action
Brad Loper
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) releases under pressure from the Detroit Lions
Brad Loper
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) celebrates his touchdown pass to Dez Bryant late in the first half
Brad Loper
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) struggles to break away from the Detroit Lions defense for a short gain
Brad Loper
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) scrambles from Detroit Lions defensive end Devin Taylor (98)
Richard W. Rodriguez
rrodriguez@star-telegram.com
Dallas Cowboys tight end Jason Witten (82)
Richard W. Rodriguez
rrodriguez@star-telegram.com
Richard W. Rodriguez
rrodriguez@star-telegram.com
Rowdy takes the field
Richard W. Rodriguez
rrodriguez@star-telegram.com
Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett greets Dallas Cowboys defensive end David Irving (95) before Detroit plays Dallas
Richard W. Rodriguez
rrodriguez@star-telegram.com
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Brice Butler (19) makes a touchdown catch
Richard W. Rodriguez
rrodriguez@star-telegram.com
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) calls the signals in the first quarter
Richard W. Rodriguez
rrodriguez@star-telegram.com
Detroit Lions fullback Zach Zenner (34) runs between Dallas Cowboys strong safety Barry Church (42) and Anthony Hitchens (59)
Richard W. Rodriguez
rrodriguez@star-telegram.com
Richard W. Rodriguez
rrodriguez@star-telegram.com
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4)
Richard W. Rodriguez
rrodriguez@star-telegram.com
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) runs for a first quarter touchdown run
Richard W. Rodriguez
rrodriguez@star-telegram.com
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) runs for a first quarter touchdown run as Dak Prescott looks on
Richard W. Rodriguez
rrodriguez@star-telegram.com
Detroit Lions fullback Zach Zenner (34) scores a first quarter touchdown
Richard W. Rodriguez
rrodriguez@star-telegram.com
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) scores on a first quarter touchdown
Richard W. Rodriguez
rrodriguez@star-telegram.com
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) celebrates his first quarter touchdown run
Richard W. Rodriguez
rrodriguez@star-telegram.com
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) celebrates the touchdown run by Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) in the first quarter
Richard W. Rodriguez
rrodriguez@star-telegram.com
Dallas Cowboys cornerback Anthony Brown (30)
Richard W. Rodriguez
rrodriguez@star-telegram.com
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) scrambles
Richard W. Rodriguez
rrodriguez@star-telegram.com
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) celebrates with a fan in the stands after scoring a first half touchdown
Brad Loper
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) looks to the referee after keeping the ball for second quarter touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys
Brad Loper
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Lucky Whitehead (13) eludes defenders on a first half kick off return
Brad Loper
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) escapes the grasp of Detroit Lions defensive end Devin Taylor (98)
Brad Loper
Dallas Cowboys strong safety J.J. Wilcox (27) pulls in an interception of a pass meant for Detroit Lions wide receiver T.J. Jones (13) during the third quarter
Brad Loper
Dallas Cowboys strong safety J.J. Wilcox (27) pulls in an interception of a pass meant for Detroit Lions wide receiver T.J. Jones (13) during the third quarter
Brad Loper
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) is lifted off the turf by the Detroit Lions defense during the second half
Brad Loper
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) talks with Dez Bryant on the sideline after Bryant threw a third quarter short pass to Jason Witten
Brad Loper
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Cole Beasley (11) is brought down in the fourth quarter
Brad Loper
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo talks with coaching staff on the sideline during late action against the Detroit Lion
Brad Loper
Dallas Cowboys running back Darren McFadden (20) splits Detroit Lions defenders in the second half
Brad Loper
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Cole Beasley (11) is brought down in the fourth quarter
Brad Loper
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4), left, congratulates Dez Bryant on his short pass for a touchdown to Jason Witten in the second half
Brad Loper
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford looks to pass
Brad Loper
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) makes calls against the Dallas Cowboys
Brad Loper
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) is surrounded by Dallas Cowboys defensive end Benson Mayowa (93) and Dallas Cowboys defensive end David Irving (95)
Bob Booth
Special to the Star-Telegram
Detroit Lions kicker Matt Prater (5) kicks an extra point
Bob Booth
Special to the Star-Telegram
Cowboys staff escorts Dallas Cowboys cornerback Anthony Brown (30) to the locker room after injury
Bob Booth
Special to the Star-Telegram
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) runs in the second quarter
Bob Booth
Special to the Star-Telegram
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9)
Bob Booth
Special to the Star-Telegram
Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett has words with Line Judge Ron Marinucci after Detroit touchdown
Richard W. Rodriguez
rrodriguez@star-telegram.com
Detroit Lions tight end Eric Ebron (85) Dallas Cowboys cornerback Brandon Carr (39)
Richard W. Rodriguez
rrodriguez@star-telegram.com
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) throws in the second quarter
Richard W. Rodriguez
rrodriguez@star-telegram.com
Detroit Lions tight end Eric Ebron (85) pushes off Dallas Cowboys cornerback Brandon Carr (39)
Richard W. Rodriguez
rrodriguez@star-telegram.com
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4)
Richard W. Rodriguez
rrodriguez@star-telegram.com
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Lucky Whitehead (13) runs back a second quarter kick
Richard W. Rodriguez
rrodriguez@star-telegram.com
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Lucky Whitehead (13) runs back kick
Richard W. Rodriguez
rrodriguez@star-telegram.com
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant (88) runs from Detroit Lions cornerback Johnson Bademosi (29)
Richard W. Rodriguez
rrodriguez@star-telegram.com
Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett congratulates Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant (88)
Richard W. Rodriguez
rrodriguez@star-telegram.com
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant (88) makes a touchdown catch Detroit Lions cornerback Johnson Bademosi (29)
Richard W. Rodriguez
rrodriguez@star-telegram.com
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant (88) makes a touchdown catch Detroit Lions cornerback Johnson Bademosi (29)
Richard W. Rodriguez
rrodriguez@star-telegram.com
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant (88) celebrates a second quarter touchdown with teammates
Richard W. Rodriguez
rrodriguez@star-telegram.com
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant (88) celebrates his second touchdown of the game
Brad Loper
Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett congratulates offensive line
Richard Rodriguez
rrodriguez@star-telegram.com
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant (88) makes a touchdown catch
Richard W. Rodriguez
rrodriguez@star-telegram.com
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) scores a touchdown Detroit Lions middle linebacker Tahir Whitehead (59)
Richard Rodriguez
rrodriguez@star-telegram.com
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9)
Richard Rodriguez
rrodriguez@star-telegram.com
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant (88) crouches in the engine after his second touchdown
Brad Loper
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Terrance Williams (83) goes high for a first half reception against Detroit Lions cornerback Nevin Lawson
Brad Loper
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Terrance Williams looks for a first half reception against Detroit Lions cornerback Johnson Bademosi
Brad Loper
Dallas Cowboys strong safety J.J. Wilcox (27) intercepts a Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) pass in the third quarter
Richard Rodriguez
rrodriguez@star-telegram.com
Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett congratulates Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) after his touchdown
Richard Rodriguez
rrodriguez@star-telegram.com
Dallas Cowboys tight end Jason Witten (82) scores on a pass from Dez Bryant (88) in the third quarter
Richard Rodriguez
rrodriguez@star-telegram.com
Dallas Cowboys tight end Jason Witten (82) scores on a pass from Dez Bryant (88) in the third quarter
Richard Rodriguez
rrodriguez@star-telegram.com
Dallas Cowboys tight end Jason Witten (82) scores on a pass from Dez Bryant (88) in the third quarter
Richard Rodriguez
rrodriguez@star-telegram.com
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo (9)
Richard Rodriguez
rrodriguez@star-telegram.com
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Terrance Williams (83) makes a catch in front of Detroit Lions cornerback Johnson Bademosi (29)
Richard Rodriguez
rrodriguez@star-telegram.com
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) scrambles
Richard Rodriguez
rrodriguez@star-telegram.com
Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett
Richard Rodriguez
rrodriguez@star-telegram.com
Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett is shoved congratulating his offensive line by Dallas Cowboys guard Zack Martin (70)
Richard Rodriguez
rrodriguez@star-telegram.com
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant (88) scores a touchdown in front of Detroit Lions cornerback Nevin Lawson (24)
Richard Rodriguez
rrodriguez@star-telegram.com
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant (88) celebrates a touchdown catch
Richard Rodriguez
rrodriguez@star-telegram.com
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant (88) after touchdown catch
Richard Rodriguez
rrodriguez@star-telegram.com
Dallas Cowboys tight end Jason Witten (82)
Richard Rodriguez
rrodriguez@star-telegram.com
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo (9) talks with Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) as offensive coordinator Scott Linehan looks on
Richard Rodriguez
rrodriguez@star-telegram.com
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) has ear injury
Richard Rodriguez
rrodriguez@star-telegram.com
Dallas Cowboys punter Chris Jones (6) congratulates Dallas Cowboys kicker Dan Bailey (5) after extra point
Richard Rodriguez
rrodriguez@star-telegram.com
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant (88) is congratulated by Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett after Bryant's second touchdown catch
Richard Rodriguez
rrodriguez@star-telegram.com
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant (88) on the sidelines late in the game
Richard Rodriguez
rrodriguez@star-telegram.com
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant (88) late in the game
Richard Rodriguez
rrodriguez@star-telegram.com
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) gets interviewed after the 42-21 win over the Detroit Lions at AT&T Stadium Monday, December 26, 2016.
Richard W. Rodriguez
rrodriguez@star-telegram.com
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) takes off his pads and jersey to trade with a Detroit Lions player after the Cowboys 42-21 win at AT&T Stadium Monday, December 26, 2016.
Richard W. Rodriguez
rrodriguez@star-telegram.com