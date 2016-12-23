Armed Forces Bowl 12.23.16

The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs celebrate their 48-45 win over the Navy Midshipmen as fireworks fly overhead at the Armed Forces Bowl at Amon G. Carter Stadium Friday, December 23, 2016.
Richard W. Rodriguez
rrodriguez@star-telegram.com
Navy Midshipmen march onto the field before the Armed Forces Bowl
Richard W. Rodriguez
rrodriguez@star-telegram.com
Navy Midshipmen offensive tackle Michael Raiford (73) takes a knee in the end zone before the game againt the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs
Richard W. Rodriguez
rrodriguez@star-telegram.com
Louisiana Tech Bulldogs quarterback Ryan Higgins (14) scores a touchdown against Navy in the first quarter
Richard W. Rodriguez
rrodriguez@star-telegram.com
Louisiana Tech Bulldogs wide receiver Trent Taylor (5) is grabbed by Navy Midshipmen cornerback Jarid Ryan (9) and linebacker Brandon Jones (3) on the run
Richard W. Rodriguez
rrodriguez@star-telegram.com
Louisiana Tech Bulldogs wide receiver Trent Taylor (5) is grabbed by Navy Midshipmen cornerback Jarid Ryan (9) and linebacker Brandon Jones (3) on the run
Richard W. Rodriguez
rrodriguez@star-telegram.com
Louisiana Tech Bulldogs punter Logan McPherson (43) holds for place kicker Jonathan Barnes (10) for the extra point against Navy
Richard W. Rodriguez
rrodriguez@star-telegram.com
Santa Claus, a Navy fan, watches the game aganist the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs at the Armed Forces Bowl
Richard W. Rodriguez
rrodriguez@star-telegram.com
Louisiana Tech Bulldogs wide receiver Conner Smith (9) avoids a tackle by Navy Midshipmen cornerback Tyris Wooten (17)
Richard W. Rodriguez
rrodriguez@star-telegram.com
Louisiana Tech Bulldogs running back Jarred Craft (3) tried to fend off Navy Midshipmen linebacker Justin Norton (5)
Richard W. Rodriguez
rrodriguez@star-telegram.com
Louisiana Tech Bulldogs wide receiver Trent Taylor (5) scores a touchdown against Navy
Richard W. Rodriguez
rrodriguez@star-telegram.com
Louisiana Tech Bulldogs offensive lineman O'Shea Dugas (74) lifts wide receiver Trent Taylor (5) off the ground after a touchdown
Richard W. Rodriguez
rrodriguez@star-telegram.com
Louisiana Tech Bulldogs running back Boston Scott (6) is tackled by Navy Midshipmen linebacker Micah Thomas (44)
Richard W. Rodriguez
rrodriguez@star-telegram.com
Louisiana Tech Bulldogs wide receiver Carlos Henderson (1) and offensive lineman Joshua Outlaw (58) celebrate a touchdown
Richard W. Rodriguez
rrodriguez@star-telegram.com
Louisiana Tech Bulldogs quarterback Ryan Higgins (14) looks to pass against the Navy Midshipmen
Richard W. Rodriguez
rrodriguez@star-telegram.com
Navy Midshipmen cornerback Tyris Wooten (17) tries to grab Louisiana Tech Bulldogs wide receiver Trent Taylor (5) as he scores a touchdown
Richard W. Rodriguez
rrodriguez@star-telegram.com
Navy Midshipmen cornerback Tyris Wooten (17) tries to grab Louisiana Tech Bulldogs wide receiver Trent Taylor (5) as he scores a touchdown
Richard W. Rodriguez
rrodriguez@star-telegram.com
Louisiana Tech Bulldogs wide receiver Carlos Henderson (1) is brought down by Navy Midshipmen safety Daiquan Thomasson (26)
Richard W. Rodriguez
rrodriguez@star-telegram.com
Navy Midshipmen offensive tackle Jackson Mitchell (68) and linebacker Brandon Jones (3) pursue Louisiana Tech Bulldogs quarterback Ryan Higgins (14)
Richard W. Rodriguez
rrodriguez@star-telegram.com
Richard W. Rodriguez
rrodriguez@star-telegram.com
Richard W. Rodriguez
rrodriguez@star-telegram.com
Navy Midshipmen safety Daiquan Thomasson (26) is hit by Louisiana Tech Bulldogs running back Boston Scott (6) as he scores a touchdown
Richard W. Rodriguez
rrodriguez@star-telegram.com
Louisiana Tech Bulldogs offensive lineman Darrell Brown (75) breakdances on the field after the 48-45 win
Richard W. Rodriguez
rrodriguez@star-telegram.com
Louisiana Tech Bulldogs quarterback Ryan Higgins (14), safety Xavier Woods (7), head coach Skip Holtz, and wide receiver Trent Taylor (5) celebrate with the championship trophy after beating Navy 48-45
Richard W. Rodriguez
rrodriguez@star-telegram.com
Navy Midshipmen linebacker Justin Norton (5) watches the game winning field goal by Louisiana Tech Bulldogs place kicker Jonathan Barnes (10) as punter Logan McPherson (43) reacts
Richard W. Rodriguez
rrodriguez@star-telegram.com
The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs celebrate their 48-45 win
Richard W. Rodriguez
rrodriguez@star-telegram.com