Dallas Cowboys QB Prescott & RB Elliott on their Pro Bowl selection

Center Travis Frederick, along with two teammates, guard Zack Martin and running back Alfred Morris appeared at the new Tom Thumb in West Bend in Fort Worth on Tuesday to help raise awareness for Frederick's Blocking Out Hunger Foundation and to donate food to the Tarrant Area Food Bank.
Harlem Globetrotter Thunder Law, a three-time world record holder, sunk a trick shot from the roof of NRG Stadium on a windy day. NRG is home to the Houston Texans and host site of Super Bowl LI. The Globetrotters launch their new world tour in Houston Dec. 26-27. They'll be in Dallas at the American Airlines Center on Jan. 28 and 29.