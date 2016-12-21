Bracketology is in. You can look it up, even in a dictionary some consider stodgy

The Oxford English Dictionary is a venerable tome, the gold standard of dictionaries. It is perfect for determining the precise meaning and origin of just about every baffling word.
Like bodkin (“A short pointed weapon”). Or cerulean (“pure deep blue”). Or osculation (“the action of kissing”).
Or ... bracketology?
Yes, squeezed between bracketing and Brackett in the OED, is a word defined as “the activity of predicting the participating teams in a tournament (typically the NCAA basketball tournament).”
What’s an all-American, modern concept like bracketology doing in a dictionary first assembled by Englishmen in the 19th century?
Though we may associate the OED with dusty shelves, it is actually a living document, with thousands of new words and phrases added every year. The latest update, this month, includes terms like Brexit, Defcon, verklempt and soft taco.
Some of the new words are sports terms, even American ones.
The OED normally likes to see a word in general use for about a decade before it is enshrined in its august pages, said Katherine Connor Martin, the head of United States dictionaries at Oxford University Press.
(Some words become so important that they are fast-tracked, like Brexit; podcast; and Google used as a verb.)
In the case of bracketology, Martin said, an automated process that scans publications first detected the word’s use in 2002 in The Sporting News. In 2007, it was noticed in The New Yorker by a human being, a “professional reader” who combs through all manner of publications looking for new words and usages. In April 2015, a formal suggestion was made to include bracketology in the dictionary.
“Once we decided to do an entry on it, we put it through a whole research process,” Martin said.
The OED eventually determined that the earliest reference to bracketology came in 2000 in The Montgomery Advertiser. (An even earlier use of the word, in the 1983 book “Ancient and Modern Images of Sappho,” had a completely different meaning: the process of adding passages in brackets to a manuscript.)
Martin firmly believes that the word is a worthy inclusion in the OED.
“March Madness is a huge cultural event in the United States,” she said. “It is a part of American culture.”
Also joining the OED in 2016 were serve and volley, defensive end (and defensive tackle and defensive back), softballer and O-line.
The decision to include a word is made carefully.
“We look at evidence over time,” Martin said. “You want to see a range of sources over a long period of time. We like to see a mainstream publication use it without having to explain it.”
She added, “A pattern you’ll see is that it starts somewhere obscure, then makes it way onto the sports pages, then may move on to people who may not even follow the sport.”
She cited Hail Mary, which, after becoming a term for a desperation football pass, soon crossed over and is now used to cite desperation moves in any field.
As described in Simon Winchester’s 1998 best seller “The Professor and the Madman,” the OED’s colorful origin story included significant contributions from one William C. Minor. Unbeknown to the dictionary’s scholarly first editor, James Murray, Minor was sending in valuable usage notes while confined to a criminal lunatic asylum after killing a man.
It is not clear what Murray or Minor would have made of Bama, a word added this year as a shortened version of the state, the university and, especially, its sports teams.
Even faked sports are fodder. In June, the dictionary added kayfabe, defining it as “In professional wrestling: the fact or convention of presenting staged events, performances, and competitors’ rivalries as if they were authentic or spontaneous.”
As for bracketology, some might see it as a niche activity for die-hard basketball fans. Others may simply see it as pointless. But to Martin, it’s no less than “an important piece of the overall tapestry of American English in the early 21st century.”
Comments