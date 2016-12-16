Saturday TV/Radio listings for DFW sports

College basketball
Time
TV/Radio
Georgetown at Syracuse
11 a.m.
ESPN
Texas A&M vs. Arizona
11 a.m.
ESPN2
KKGM/1630 AM
Wagner at Providence
11 a.m.
FS1
Memphis at Oklahoma
11:30 a.m.
KTVT/11
Texas Tech at Richmond
11:30 a.m.
ESPNU
South Carolina at South Florida
noon
CBS Sports Net.
Charleston Southern at Georgia
noon
SEC Network
Manhattan vs. Florida St.
12:30 p.m.
FS2
Purdue vs. Notre Dame
1 p.m.
ESPN2
Chicago St. at DePaul
1 p.m.
FS1
Arkansas vs. Texas
1:30 p.m.
ESPNU
KWRD/100.7 FM
Md-Eastern Shore at Michigan
2 p.m.
Big Ten Network
UCLA vs. Ohio State
2 p.m.
KTVT/11
Kansas St. vs. Colorado St.
2 p.m.
CBS Sports Net.
E. Illinois at Missouri
2:30 p.m.
SEC Network
Charlotte vs. Florida
3 p.m.
FS2
Robert Morris at Virginia
3:30 p.m.
ESPNU
Butler vs. Indiana
4 p.m.
Big Ten Network
North Carolina at Kentucky
4:30 p.m.
KTVT/11
Delaware at Seton Hall
5 p.m.
FS2
Texas Southern at LSU
5 p.m.
SEC Network
Women: UTSA at Texas
5 p.m.
Longhorn Net.
Dayton vs. Northwestern
6 p.m.
Big Ten Network
Davidson vs. Kansas
6 p.m.
ESPN2
North Texas at Sam Houston St.
6:30 p.m.
KHYI/95.3 FM
KNTU/88.1 FM
Wake Forest at Xavier
7 p.m.
FS1
Oral Roberts at Creighton
7 p.m.
FS2
Chattanooga at Vanderbilt
7:30 p.m.
SEC Network
BYU vs. Illinois
8:30 p.m.
Big Ten Network
UNLV vs. Oregon
10 p.m.
ESPN2
Boxing
Time
TV/Radio
Main event, light heavyweights:
Hopkins vs. Smith Jr.
9 p.m.
HBO
NFL
Time
TV/Radio
Dolphins at Jets
7:25 p.m.
NFL Network
KRLD/105.3 FM
College football
Time
TV/Radio
Celebration Bowl:
Grambling St. vs. NC Central
11 a.m.
WFAA/8
New Mexico Bowl:
New Mexico vs. UTSA
1 p.m.
ESPN
Las Vegas Bowl:
Houston vs. San Diego St.
2:30 p.m.
WFAA/8
NCAA Division II Championship:
NW Missouri St. vs. No. Alabama
3 p.m.
ESPN2
Camellia Bowl:
Appalachian St. vs. Toledo
4:30 p.m.
ESPN
Cure Bowl:
Arkansas St. vs. UCF
4:30 p.m.
CBS Sports Net.
NCAA FCS Semifinal:
Youngstown St. vs. E. Wash.
5:30 p.m.
ESPNU
New Orleans Bowl:
La-Lafayette vs. Southern Miss
8 p.m.
ESPN
High school football
Time
TV/Radio
Class 5A Division I Championship:
Highland Park vs. Temple
noon
FSSW
Class 6A Division II Championship:
DeSoto vs. Cibolo Steele
4 p.m.
FSSW
Class 6A Division I Championship:
The Woodlands vs. Lake Travis
8 p.m.
FSSW
NHL
Time
TV/Radio
Flyers at Stars
1 p.m.
FSSW Plus
KTCK/1310 AM
and 96.7 FM
Canadiens at Capitals
6 p.m.
NHL Network
Mixed Martial Arts
Time
TV/Radio
UFC Fight Night: Prelims
4 p.m.
FS1
UFC Fight Night:
VanZant vs. Waterson
7 p.m.
KDFW/4
Soccer
Time
TV/Radio
Premier League:
Chelsea at Crystal Palace
Leicester City at Stoke City
Teams TBA
Man. United at West Brom
6:30 a.m.
9 a.m.
9 a.m.
11:30 a.m.
NBCSN
CNBC
NBCSN
KXAS/5
Bundesliga:
Leipzig vs. Hertha BSC Berlin
Mainz 05 vs. Hamburg
8:30 a.m.
8:30 a.m.
FS1
FS2
FIFA Club World Cup third place:
Mexico vs. Colombia
12:50 a.m. (Sun.)
FS1
FIFA Club World Cup final:
Spain vs. Japan
4:20 a.m. (Sun.)
FS1
Winter sports
Time
TV/Radio
Big Air Snowboarding
1:30 p.m.
KXAS/5
Women’s hockey: U.S. vs. Canada
3:30 p.m.
NBCSN
Luge World Cup: Men’s singles
6 p.m.
NBCSN
College volleyball
Time
TV/Radio
NCAA Championship: Texas vs. Stanford
8 p.m.
ESPN2
FS1 is on DirecTV/219, Dish/150, U-verse/652, FiOS/83, Time Warner/56, Charter/65
ESPNU is DirecTV/208, Dish/141, U-verse/605, FiOS/73, Time Warner/370, Charter/287
CBS Sports Network is DirecTV/221, Dish/158, U-verse/643, FiOS/94, Time Warner/315, Charter/290
SEC Network is on DirecTV/611, Dish/408, U-verse/607-609, Time Warner/384, Charter/23/302/308
FS2 is on DirecTV/618, Dish/398, U-verse/651, FiOS/198
Big Ten Network is on DirecTV/610, Dish/410, U-verse/650,Charter/307, FiOS/85, Time Warner/382
Longhorn Network is on DirecTV/677, Dish/407, U-verse/611, FiOS/79, Time Warner/383, Charter/301
NFL Network is on DirecTV/212, Dish/154, U-verse/630, FiOS/88, Time Warner/310, Charter/30/321
FSSW Plus is DirecTV/677-680, Dish/446, U-verse/754-757, FiOS/77, Time Warner/906, Charter/300
NHL Network is on DirecTV/215, Dish/157
NBCSN is on DirecTV/220, Dish/159, U-verse/640, FiOS/90, Time Warner/31, Charter/80
Comments