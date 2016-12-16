Sports

December 16, 2016 4:25 PM

Saturday TV/Radio listings for DFW sports

All times CST

College basketball

Time

TV/Radio

Georgetown at Syracuse

11 a.m.

ESPN

Texas A&M vs. Arizona

11 a.m.

ESPN2

KKGM/1630 AM

Wagner at Providence

11 a.m.

FS1

Memphis at Oklahoma

11:30 a.m.

KTVT/11

Texas Tech at Richmond

11:30 a.m.

ESPNU

South Carolina at South Florida

noon

CBS Sports Net.

Charleston Southern at Georgia

noon

SEC Network

Manhattan vs. Florida St.

12:30 p.m.

FS2

Purdue vs. Notre Dame

1 p.m.

ESPN2

Chicago St. at DePaul

1 p.m.

FS1

Arkansas vs. Texas

1:30 p.m.

ESPNU

KWRD/100.7 FM

Md-Eastern Shore at Michigan

2 p.m.

Big Ten Network

UCLA vs. Ohio State

2 p.m.

KTVT/11

Kansas St. vs. Colorado St.

2 p.m.

CBS Sports Net.

E. Illinois at Missouri

2:30 p.m.

SEC Network

Charlotte vs. Florida

3 p.m.

FS2

Robert Morris at Virginia

3:30 p.m.

ESPNU

Butler vs. Indiana

4 p.m.

Big Ten Network

North Carolina at Kentucky

4:30 p.m.

KTVT/11

Delaware at Seton Hall

5 p.m.

FS2

Texas Southern at LSU

5 p.m.

SEC Network

Women: UTSA at Texas

5 p.m.

Longhorn Net.

Dayton vs. Northwestern

6 p.m.

Big Ten Network

Davidson vs. Kansas

6 p.m.

ESPN2

North Texas at Sam Houston St.

6:30 p.m.

KHYI/95.3 FM

KNTU/88.1 FM

Wake Forest at Xavier

7 p.m.

FS1

Oral Roberts at Creighton

7 p.m.

FS2

Chattanooga at Vanderbilt

7:30 p.m.

SEC Network

BYU vs. Illinois

8:30 p.m.

Big Ten Network

UNLV vs. Oregon

10 p.m.

ESPN2

Boxing

Time

TV/Radio

Main event, light heavyweights:

Hopkins vs. Smith Jr.

9 p.m.

HBO

NFL

Time

TV/Radio

Dolphins at Jets

7:25 p.m.

NFL Network

KRLD/105.3 FM

College football

Time

TV/Radio

Celebration Bowl:

Grambling St. vs. NC Central

11 a.m.

WFAA/8

New Mexico Bowl:

New Mexico vs. UTSA

1 p.m.

ESPN

Las Vegas Bowl:

Houston vs. San Diego St.

2:30 p.m.

WFAA/8

NCAA Division II Championship:

NW Missouri St. vs. No. Alabama

3 p.m.

ESPN2

Camellia Bowl:

Appalachian St. vs. Toledo

4:30 p.m.

ESPN

Cure Bowl:

Arkansas St. vs. UCF

4:30 p.m.

CBS Sports Net.

NCAA FCS Semifinal:

Youngstown St. vs. E. Wash.

5:30 p.m.

ESPNU

New Orleans Bowl:

La-Lafayette vs. Southern Miss

8 p.m.

ESPN

High school football

Time

TV/Radio

Class 5A Division I Championship:

Highland Park vs. Temple

noon

FSSW

Class 6A Division II Championship:

DeSoto vs. Cibolo Steele

4 p.m.

FSSW

Class 6A Division I Championship:

The Woodlands vs. Lake Travis

8 p.m.

FSSW

NHL

Time

TV/Radio

Flyers at Stars

1 p.m.

FSSW Plus

KTCK/1310 AM

and 96.7 FM

Canadiens at Capitals

6 p.m.

NHL Network

Mixed Martial Arts

Time

TV/Radio

UFC Fight Night: Prelims

4 p.m.

FS1

UFC Fight Night:

VanZant vs. Waterson

7 p.m.

KDFW/4

Soccer

Time

TV/Radio

Premier League:

Chelsea at Crystal Palace

Leicester City at Stoke City

Teams TBA

Man. United at West Brom

6:30 a.m.

9 a.m.

9 a.m.

11:30 a.m.

NBCSN

CNBC

NBCSN

KXAS/5

Bundesliga:

Leipzig vs. Hertha BSC Berlin

Mainz 05 vs. Hamburg

8:30 a.m.

8:30 a.m.

FS1

FS2

FIFA Club World Cup third place:

Mexico vs. Colombia

12:50 a.m. (Sun.)

FS1

FIFA Club World Cup final:

Spain vs. Japan

4:20 a.m. (Sun.)

FS1

Winter sports

Time

TV/Radio

Big Air Snowboarding

1:30 p.m.

KXAS/5

Women’s hockey: U.S. vs. Canada

3:30 p.m.

NBCSN

Luge World Cup: Men’s singles

6 p.m.

NBCSN

College volleyball

Time

TV/Radio

NCAA Championship: Texas vs. Stanford

8 p.m.

ESPN2

