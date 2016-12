More Videos

1:15 Mavericks show some holiday love in West Dallas

0:44 Mavs hand out gifts at Lakewest in West Dallas

3:04 High School Huddle: All signs point to another state title for Aledo

1:41 2016 Landry Award show taping

3:59 Talkin' Cowboys: Clarence and Charean on Cowboys loss to Giants

3:34 Mac Attack - Dak not going anywhere

2:07 Keeping up with the Joneses at the state semifinals

1:57 TCU commit RJ Nembhard, Keller hoops claim tournament championship

0:26 TCU's Miller says Frogs needed bounce-back win over Wofford

0:59 TCU men's basketball coach Dixon on win over Wofford

2:46 Highland Park advances to 5AD1 State Finals, 31-24 over Denton Ryan

2:56 Sights and sounds of Aledo's win over Mesquite Poteet