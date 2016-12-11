Burleson cowboy from Brazil wins National Finals Rodeo all-around title

Junior Nogueira, a Brazilian who lives in Burleson, clinched the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association’s 2016 all-around title as the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo concluded its 10-day run Saturday night at UNLV’s Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas.
Nogueira, who competed at the NFR in team roping, finished the year with $231,728 in all-around earnings. Clayton Hass finished second in the all-around race with $228,107.
Tyson Durfey of Weatherford clinched the PRCA’s 2016 tie-down roping title after finishing the year with $212,445. Marcos Costa of Childress finished second with $208,926.
