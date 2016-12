Keeping Up With The Joneses at the State Semifinals

At AT&T Stadium, Highland Park's 31-24 win in the 5A Division I semifinals over Denton Ryan was a family affair, in more ways than one. John Stephen Jones, the grandson of Cowboys' owner Jerry Jones and the son of Cowboys' COO/EVP Stephen Jones, helped lead the Scots to the state title game, which will be played next week in the same friendly confines. Video by Matthew Martinez.