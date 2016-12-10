Wofford TCU 12.10.16

TCU Horned Frogs head coach Jamie Dixon talks to his players during a timeout in the first half of an NCAA men's basketball game against the Wofford Terriers at Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016. TCU won 72-63.
TCU Horned Frogs guard Malique Trent drives past Wofford Terriers forward Cameron Jackson (33) in the first half of an NCAA men's basketball game at Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016. TCU won 72-63.
TCU Horned Frogs forward Vladimir Brodziansky, top, scrambles for a loose ball with Wofford Terriers center Matthew Pegram in the first half of an NCAA men's basketball game at Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016. TCU won 72-63.
TCU Horned Frogs forward JD Miller (15) dunks against the Wofford Terriers in the first half of an NCAA men's basketball game at Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016. TCU won 72-63.
TCU Horned Frogs guard Jaylen Fisher (0) collides with Wofford Terriers center Matthew Pegram (50) in the first half of an NCAA men's basketball game at Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016. TCU won 72-63.
TCU Horned Frogs guard Desmond Bane (1) lays in a shot against the Wofford Terriers in the first half of an NCAA men's basketball game at Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016. TCU won 72-63.
TCU Horned Frogs forward Vladimir Brodziansky, back, defends the basket against Wofford Terriers guard Fletcher Magee (3) in the first half of an NCAA men's basketball game at Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016. TCU won 72-63.
TCU Horned Frogs head coach Jamie Dixon in the first half of an NCAA men's basketball game against the Wofford Terriers at Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016. TCU won 72-63.
TCU Horned Frogs forward J.D. Miller (15) is fouled by Wofford Terriers guard Eric Garcia (5) while driving in the lane in the second half of an NCAA men's basketball game at Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016. TCU won 72-63. TCU won 72-63.
TCU Horned Frogs forward J.D. Miller (15) takes a free throw in the second half of an NCAA men's basketball game against the Wofford Terriers at Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016. TCU won 72-63 despite shooting poorly from the foul line.
TCU Horned Frogs forward J.D. Miller (15) goes up for a dunk past Wofford Terriers guard Fletcher Magee (3) in the second half of an NCAA men's basketball game at Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016. TCU won 72-63.
TCU Horned Frogs guard Desmond Bane (1) lays in a shot against the Wofford Terriers after a steal in the second half of an NCAA men's basketball game at Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016. TCU won 72-63.
TCU Horned Frogs head coach Jamie Dixon reacts to a turnover against the Wofford Terriers in the second half of an NCAA men's basketball game at Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016. TCU won 72-63.
TCU Horned Frogs forward Vladimir Brodziansky (10) lays in a shot and draws the blocking foul by Wofford Terriers forward Ryan Sawvell (35) in the second half of an NCAA men's basketball game at Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016. TCU won 72-63.
TCU Horned Frogs guard Alex Robinson (25) drives to the basket against Wofford Terriers forward Ryan Sawvell (35) in the second half of an NCAA men's basketball game at Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016. TCU won 72-63.
TCU Horned Frogs forward Vladimir Brodziansky (10) battles for a rebound with Wofford Terriers forward Cameron Jackson (33) and guard Fletcher Magee (3) in the second half of an NCAA men's basketball game at Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016. TCU won 72-63.
TCU Horned Frogs forward Vladimir Brodziansky (10) blocks a shot from Wofford Terriers forward Ryan Sawvell (35) in the second half of an NCAA men's basketball game at Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016. TCU won 72-63.
TCU Horned Frogs forward Karviar Shepherd (32) lays in a shot against Wofford Terriers forward Cameron Jackson (33) in the first half of an NCAA men's basketball game at Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016. TCU won 72-63.
